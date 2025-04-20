RETURN OF THE LIGHT - HE IS RISEN!

Easter reminds us that no matter how darkly evil and threatening the world can become - that the light and life return out of the darkness.

We might even be forgiven in thinking we are sent here to be tested by darkness and disappointment - so that we might learn to focus on the light - and on compassion and on gratitude.

Today it is Easter - and today we celebrate the return of the light, of new life - and have gratitude for all of this.

Especially in these darkly evil times it becomes far easier for us to us see those fellow humans who are light bearers and co-creators.

The darker and thicker the evil - the more the path of the light and life - and compassion and gratefulness - becomes evident.

We are surrounded so intensively now by anger and hatred - lies and ignorance - we may feel overwhelmed.

Feeling overwhelmed - the rational choice is to turn toward the very parts of our lives which stand against these terrible afflictions - and lead away from them.

As we turn toward compassion and understanding - toward truth and facts - we become more accepting and peaceful with others - and more capable of grace and kindness.

Becoming more graceful and accepting, kind and loving - we change our world immediately.

SYNCHRONICITY ACCOMPANIES SPIRITUAL ATTAINMENT

Quite suddenly we experience the kind of synchronicity which arrives when we begin to actually become the change we wish to see in the world.

Miraculously, dreams we thought impossible become reality - living in a world of light and life and joy become reality.

Abruptly, the reciprocal energy - the exchange of good and wonderful energy between human beings - becomes the rule rather than the exception.

Once we practice being kind and patient with ourselves and with treating others with the same respect and understanding we would like to receive - the world begins to fall into beautiful synchronicity.

Darkest monsters are dispelled as we choose truth and beauty - and remove the grace of our attention from energizing the evil.

We learn that once evil monsters are safely put away - it is by removing our attention from them - that the ugliness of evil loses power.

For evil thrives on the glare of ignoble attention which gives them life and validity.

As we increasingly remove our attention from the ugliness of evil these begin to grow weak - and the Ringwraiths begin to die away.

And as today we celebrate the return of the light - we see that although others may cling to evil and darkness with desperate intensity and with ostentatious violence - they grow weaker - propped up as they are by others who are weakened by anger and hostility.

We observe that this human evil is sustained by weak and pathetic and angry desperation - by such profound weakness in the face of our own increasing strength.

We find connection with others who are also sustained by the powerful strength of light and life - and by compassion and gratitude.

This weakness and pathetic and angry desperation of evil - cannot be strengthened by current strategies of the Propaganda Press.

The Propaganda Press lies and uses further anger and violence and desperation to defend the disinformation they push on us.

It is our task to be the spiritual grown ups on this Earth:

We patiently and steadfastly remain stoic in the face of hysteria.

We patiently reject and stand against the violence.

We use the law to prevent perpetrators from doing further harm.

We work to maintain reciprocity and integrity and accountability in the face of the mounting hysteria.

Evil is dispelled by good.

Hatred dispelled by compassion

Disinformation by truth and education

Violence by peace

Hypocrisy by virtue

Hateful vituperative words - by words of peace and compassion and truth.

OUR SPIRITUAL EVOLUTION AS HUMAN BEINGS

Although it is difficult to see at times through the smokescreen of war and violence - we are now evolving beyond the war and lies and evil - and in good time.

The war mongers and others who work against peace are hard at work trying to dissuade us - using the most evil tactics to try to hold on.

But they lose - delusional - even as they perceive they are winning.

What is needed now - more than ever - patience - our own commitment to peace and prosperity - and our solidarity against war and hatred and violence.

In horror movies - the wraiths and evil kings and queens - and their delusional supporters - shrink back into the darkness - growing steadily weaker - from encountering the glare of publicity.

The Ringwraiths will seek to strengthen themselves through waging hatred and destruction - and will succeed for a while - but inexorably they lose power and shrink back to where they belong.

These dark forces - or Ringwraiths - are increasingly countered by our own power - our willing - and cooperative and resilient spiritual strength - of reciprocity and truth and integrity.

The energy which has been feeding and sustaining - is withdrawn - and dark forces shrink back into the pit of Hell from which they arose.

Eventually the monsters and vampires and human war mongers begin to die away in agony - as screeching drama queens - indulging in a noisy, hysterical, unglued and dissonant tantrum as they exit.

The important thing is to withdraw energy from these hysterical tantrums of the dying - and allow the dark forces to leave.

We have powerful psychological and spiritual and political forces to help sustain us in our efforts.

Our own strength is increased as we connect with those who also see and experience - and are grateful for - the light.

As are all transactions in the universe - those systems and beings sustained by the greatest energy will be maintained - and those systems and beings sustained by the weakest energy - will be destroyed and defeated.

The wonderful reciprocal nature of life is such that the process leads us toward the sources of strength - toward the light and warm sustainable energy which facilitates life and the evolution of life.

This week I will be sharing the current sources of light and life and truth my family and I are sustained by - they are everywhere.

This is a natural part of who we are - and of the process of life we are all a part of.

Wishing a brilliantly wonderful and inspiring Easter Day for everyone.

EASTER 2025 - THE LIGHT RETURNS

Leading us back to the understanding that He who came to teach us how to do this all those centuries in the past - is resurrected and lives today within us - and sustains us still.

Are there traitors in our midst - those who purposely - or out of ignorance - betray us?

Of course there are - and the same forces were there in Rome - those ring wraith dark forces who work constantly to kill the light within us all.

It is precisely in our learning to overcome these traitors - where we achieve immense and profound spiritual evolutionary gains.

Through our own spiritual thoughts and actions we each overcome and destroy the evil of the traitors.

For out of the pit of evil arises the true way and we must be grateful these traitors exist - to so excellently guide us to the light of the true way.

The horror and pain of Friday - give way to the strength and power and glory of the resurrection of the light of Sunday.

THE POWER AND THE GLORY

To all my wonderful readers and followers - have a truly blessed and peaceful and spectacular Easter holiday!

