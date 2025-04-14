Easter is the perfect season to contemplate the real meaning of the resurrection - of the power and resilience of life and spirit - and of our own magical ability to renew and overcome.

We are each far more than we may know - and far more than our cultures dare teach us.

We - like the true nature of the creator we worship - and like the nature of his only begotten son he sent to teach us - are loving, compassionate and - yes - magical.

Magical in the sense that the life-giving creator created us with the natural elemental perfection of the universe in mind.

In that sense we are indeed magical - and powerful enough to overcome and to dispel - this darkness which has fallen upon us all.

Like William Faulkner in The Sound and the Fury - we can remark on these battles which are never won:

“...I give you the mausoleum of all hope and desire...I give it to you not that you may remember time, but that you might forget it now and then for a moment and not spend all of your breath trying to conquer it. Because no battle is ever won he said. They are not even fought. The field only reveals to man his own folly and despair, and victory is an illusion of philosophers and fools.”

― William Faulkner, The Sound and the Fury

Like William Shakespeare in Hamlet we rail against the seeming dystopian nature of our culture and of the darkness which falls upon us like a fog.

What a piece of work is a man, How noble in reason, how infinite in faculty, In form and moving how express and admirable, In action how like an Angel, In apprehension how like a god, The beauty of the world, The paragon of animals. And yet to me, what is this quintessence of dust?

William Shakespeare, Hamlet

Against the beautiful beings we are - and set against the beauty of our creator-created majestical realities is set a hellish darkness - waged as if to ensnare our diabolical allegiance.

We live in a time of spiritual darkness and of spiritual warfare where Satanic forces are pitted against our beautiful and compassionate vulnerability as human beings.

With all of the paths of feeling and all of the logic and reason we have at our beck and call we must stand against this darkness.

We must each be the light we wish to see in the worldd.

In ways I cannot explain in this essay we are each the light and each the darkness.

It is time to be the light we hold within us.

As we have been told so often - it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.

Against the beauty of Easter we have poised the horror of the hell fire which threatens to engulf the Earth in a final apocalypse.

THE WAGING OF WAR IS DONE BY SATAN - THROUGH MAN

Our current circumstances as human beings - pitted against these dark forces seems - at times - all but hopeless.

But it is this very hopelessness which is meant to defeat us.

A hopelessness and despair which we must not fall victim to.

We have been taught by great spiritual teachers how to wage war against the terrible darkness which threatens our defeat.

On this Easter it is high time to understand and embody those lessons with all of our hearts, souls and minds.

WAR AND THE MEN - AND WOMEN - WHO WAGE IT MUST BE OUTLAWED

It is as clear as the break of day that war - and the men and women who wage it - must now be outlawed.

There is not one believable, respectable God or any respect-worthy spiritual teacher who ever championed war with their teachings - none.

Men and women rationalize going to war for deep, culturally driven, psychological reasons which we - intentionally - are never taught about.

Men rationalize war - and war profiteering - by repeating such idiotic - supposedly rational - phrases as the following:

My Country Right or Wrong

We Fight For God, King and Country

We Fight For God, for Freedom and for the American Way

Complete nonsense - all of them.

A sound and fury - amounting to nothing

And whether speaking of this sound and fury comes from the genius of American William Faulkner - or the genius of British William Shakespeare - it is the same profound awareness.

Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow, Creeps in this petty pace from day to day, To the last syllable of recorded time; And all our yesterdays have lighted fools The way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle! Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player, That struts and frets his hour upon the stage, And then is heard no more. It is a tale Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing. William Shakespeare, Hamlet

War Is Psychopathic - waged by angry and damaged men and women - people who cannot love - and who seek glory on the battlefield and in the boardroom - as a substitute.

If - and it may well be - that these men and women will not stand to outlaw war and those who profit from waging it - then we as the men and women of this world who are still among the sane are going to have to do it.

It has come to the point where we can afford to do nothing else but take a firm and invincible antiwar stance.

Because any God we would believe in or respect - would simply never stand for what has become of this world and her people.

And any children we conceive and birth - including those who complain so much about us - will never ever know earthly or spiritual freedom as long as there is war.

We need not - in outlawing war - murder the mankind of her going with a grave truth.

But we can make it clear - as pacifists - that the rationalizations men use to glorify war - the economy of war - and the suicidal psychopathic excuses for it - are stripped as bare of any further meaning as are those naked emperors who lead - like so many pied pipers - this mankind of our making to their death.

God gave his only begotten son that we might learn - but we have not learned.

Instead we have thrown the logic of why God saw fit to give his only begotten son back into his face with increasing rage, defiance and violence.

Man - in waging war and violence - competes with God.

And in so doing becomes the earthly equivalent of Satan.

Yes we have dared to compete with God and in so doing have become the very thing we have feared the most - SATAN.

Standing as pacifists - we have not even begun to fight.

To fight with love and awareness - with compassionate consciousness - for the very spirit - for the life giving and life affirming - glory of the real God and for the sake of the only begotten son whom he sent to teach us.

There is no God of War only a God of Peace & Beneficent Abundance.

There are those who believe Jesus was not resurrected.

That he died for out sins and is still absent from us - to return some day in the apocalyptic last days - the Revelation - to save the righteous.

My view aligns with the teachings that Jesus died and was resurrected - with the symbolic, living intent of the message.

He cannot return - and there is no apocalyptic Revelation - as he never left.

Never having left - and existing now - alive in our hearts and minds - means not having to return.

It is preposterous to believe in a resurrected living Jesus and to simultaneously follow the logic that he is dead and in need of returning.

THE RESURRECTION - AND THE ETERNAL PRESENCE - IS THE TEACHING

Our spiritual armaments are in place - they always have been.

