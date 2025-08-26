Forward:

This essay is meant to take us all - writer and readers - to realms of human experience we have never imagined before.



We explore a way of healing the economy and the cultural insanity by engineering an entirely new system - well outside both capitalism and socialism - a human centered one.

This is all imaginative and speculative - as we cannot ever know what we might describe as God’s Plans - until they actually arrive.

If there is any reason for the disruption in our present lives - potentially this represents an evolutionary divergence which triggers an evolutionary convergence.

Or - desperate times which lead to the comfort of great times which come about out of the chaos of the desperation.

With our rapid expansion in technology - despite the widespread fear mongering related to this AI and quantum computing tech - the future appears very bright and a future worth helping to build.

As I have demonstrated before - we humans are meant to be light bearers - spiritually sophisticated beings - in a spiritually sophisticated universe.

We explore potential pathways toward economic & psychosocial wealth.

Economic Models for 22nd Century Health & Wealth

The linked video pulls together a reasonable place to begin to discuss a more effective model than either capitalist or socialist systems and discusses why.

With the world now beginning to enable some of these changes - somewhat successfully via a return toward true American Democracy more like envisioned thru the original founding ancestors.

A model such as this is in line with some of my earlier posts on how economic systems may benefit from common sense and upon real beneficial spiritual and educational and communication practices.

And because such a system begins to rectify the human hierarchical civilizations model we have followed for 12,000 years - will meet stiff resistance.

Today we have a ringside seat for observing the built in resistance to the efforts of the Trump system to begin to address them.

KORTEN’S NEW ECONOMY - EXPLAINED

Basically the more sane a society - the more balanced and healthy and in line with human biological and psychosocial dynamics - the wealthier it should become.

Fairness is fairness - and compassion is compassion - and cultural wealth is produced by humans who deeply care about each other and the environment.

In many ways - from our current perspectives it seems like rocket science - as we are so very far from enacting such a healthy and wealthy system.

But then we are not so bad at rocket science - now enjoying a methodology which rose out of a once nongovernmental private system.

Competition within such a framework comes naturally to humans, who - as evolutionary living beings - spontaneously create, compete for opportunities & resources - and get great satisfaction from healthy competition.

One of the main responsibilities of heathy governance is to help provide system-wide opportunity for healthy competition.

As previously discussed we contemplate that the diversionary forces at work presently could be triggering evolutionary conversionary forces - already at play.

Should this be the case, we have a fortuitous situation for helping bring such a visionary plan into existence.

Shakespeare was correct that tides in the affairs of men - when taken at full flood - lead to fortuitous circumstances.

Shakespeare’s family - his progeny- were part of the initial emigration from Europe to the American colonies - perhaps this was part of a historical turning of the tides.

One which served as a necessary prelude to the rapid revolutionary tides of change we experience today.

AI OUTLINE OF PRESENTED CONCEPTS:

“Aspect: Core Purpose

Capitalism (Current Dominant Model): Maximize financial returns for shareholders; growth measured by GDP and profit.

Socialism (State-Centric Alternative): State control of production for collective needs; equality through redistribution.

Korten's New Economy (Proposed Synthesis): Support living communities in meeting essential needs perpetually, in harmony with Earth; measure "living wealth" (health, happiness, sustainability).

How It Enables Light-Bearing Change: Potentiates psychosocial wealth by prioritizing human flourishing over extraction, disentangling from scarcity mindsets that breed inadequacy. Fairness emerges from "equitable distribution of living Earth wealth," fostering compassion through community care.

Aspect: Ownership & Power

Capitalism (Current Dominant Model): Concentrated in corporations and financiers; absentee ownership prioritizes profit over people.

Socialism (State-Centric Alternative): State owns means of production; power in politicians/bureaucrats, often leading to centralized control.

Korten's New Economy (Proposed Synthesis): Locally-rooted, equitably distributed ownership; power decentralized to communities.

How It Enables Light-Bearing Change: Breaks Dark Triad cycles (narcissistic hoarding, Machiavellian manipulation) by empowering the 99%, aligning with founding ancestors' vision of democratic self-governance. Cultural wealth grows as local control allows for compassionate, place-based decisions.

Aspect: Competition & Resources

Capitalism (Current Dominant Model): Unfettered competition drives innovation but leads to monopolies, inequality, and environmental exploitation.

Socialism (State-Centric Alternative): State-managed competition; resources allocated for equality, but often stifles innovation due to bureaucracy.

Korten's New Economy (Proposed Synthesis): Healthy competition within rules that support Earth balance and shared prosperity; resources as common heritage.

How It Enables Light-Bearing Change: Encourages "spontaneous" human competition in a fair framework, transforming entanglement with scarcity into abundance. Governance ensures opportunities, reducing resistance from hierarchical forces.

Aspect: Measurement & Outcomes

Capitalism (Current Dominant Model): GDP-focused; ignores social/environmental costs, leading to "economic instability."

Socialism (State-Centric Alternative): Focus on equality metrics; can overlook individual incentives, causing inefficiency.

Korten's New Economy (Proposed Synthesis): Living wealth indicators (health, happiness, sustainability); outcomes secure Earth Balance, Shared Prosperity, Living Democracy.

How It Enables Light-Bearing Change: Shifts to "sane" societies where compassion and fairness boost wealth; "more equal societies are healthier," aligning with biological/psychosocial dynamics for evolutionary fortuity.

Aspect: Historical/Contextual Ties

Capitalism (Current Dominant Model): Evolved from industrial revolution; critiques note it strays from founders' small-scale vision.

Socialism (State-Centric Alternative): Rooted in 19th-century reactions to capitalism; often centralized, diverging from democratic ideals.

Korten's New Economy (Proposed Synthesis): Inspired by founders' "self-governing small farmers/artisans" and early corporate charters for public benefit.

How It Enables Light-Bearing Change: Links to American Democracy's turn toward true principles, resisting stiff opposition as a "tide in affairs of men," potentially leading to fortuitous change.”

Conclusions by KW Norton:

In the next essays, I will proceed into related topics which are inspired by the many intuitive bright points I see in this elusive “future”.

These are being gathered into a book - to provide easier access to the material presented now in episodic essay format.

We are human light bearers - bearing ourselves and all the rest - into a fortunate, confident - and wealthy and healthy future.

Exponentially headed into the convergence zone.

Meanwhile back in the realm of imaginary quantum physics - we have individuals devoted to the imaginary realm of imaginary ‘paraparticles’. The mind boggles.

https://www.livescience.com/physics-mathematics/quantum-physics/paraparticles-would-be-a-third-kingdom-of-quantum-particle

May our creator - bless all of the peacemakers.

