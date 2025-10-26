In beginning to take on the individual responsibility we will look forward to taking on as our civilizations begin to heal - a word to the wise on the Dark Triad individuals our cultures have preferred.

Our society has selected for those who trend toward the Dark Triad personalities - those who manipulate others to gain wealth and power.

They are everywhere, tend to do well on alternative media and mainstream media and in entertainment, politics and professional life.

The average person receives no education or training on how to detect such manipulative and harmful individuals and can scarce defend against them.

The question as to why our society is so enamored of these individuals is yet another question I have addressed in other essays and will not take on here.

Suffice to say our civilizations now are undergoing a huge truth telling episode where criminal and sociopolitically corrupt and harmful type individuals are being called out and properly charged thru the law.

Will this be sufficient to dampen down enthusiasm for these dark personality types?

Not at all - as the root cause and the methods of identifying them before they do such tremendous harm - is not addressed.

But the calm and rational and sympathetic process of explaining how these people come to harm others and to increase their own wealth and power at others expense - is a critical element of a successful education.

The slow revelation of the involvement of prescribed drugs in our society is in progress - but painfully slow and painfully long in coming about.

We, as humans, exist in a profoundly dysfunctional state as a result of the way knowledge is claimed by an elite class and is kept from our delicate minds as we might be harmed by such esoteric knowledge.

The consequences exist everywhere in our lives and environment -and we take the first small steps now in the long journey of healing ourselves, and our environments, and our civilizations.

I will leave any conclusions to be drawn from these videos for the reader to ponder - but there is a great deal here - for every human being to consider and to arrive at their own conclusions.

The future of all of us depends on those conclusions and the way we each determine that our so called civilizations need to change.

Mold toxicity and other related toxicities in our buildings and in our medications and in our food and water is a valid concern - one being addressed slowly by such political figures as RFK, jr.

The efforts of such political figures to remedy what is wrong will go nowhere without our involvement.

Psychopaths within psychopathic networks - dark triad personalities - revealing other dark triad personalities - in an endless play for our sympathetic human attention.

Plus layers of controlled opposition - within controlled opposition - slated to make each of us feel so negative and so wounded that we give up before we even begin.

The knowledge revolution which must take place before any of this may be changed is enormous - requiring the involvement of literally all human beings - and a civilization willing and able to find the resources to carry it out.

The fight to take back humanity from the dark ages we currently exist trapped in is being carried out by some new breeds of politicians who, to some degree, understand the issues.

But these politicians are only as capable of creating change as the citizens they represent.

They cannot - and should not - be doing this alone - there are not enough hours in a day - or moments in a lifetime - to offer the capacity to be capable of such a Herculean effort.

These leaders are just as affected by the sickness of our civilization as we are - and just as in need of our own energy and intelligence and creativity.

I apologize for the irritating and annoying voice used to construct the above videos.

Hopefully listeners can look past such evidence of how very far we have to go to take back our international communication and education systems.

As I write this, Dark Triad types still rule the roost and are the ones in charge of our AI development and application.

This situation guarantees that AI will be used to satisfy our darkest and most vulnerable human impulses at the expanse of our more intelligent and spiritual capabilities.

We are involved in facing down the techno-feudalist totalitarians who threaten to take control of the last vestiges of human civilization for their own gain.

Are we as humans spiritually, physically and psychosocially strong enough to overcome what our civilizations have become?

The answer is to be found somewhere in each of our human hearts and minds.

But the news this morning is improving - and improving rapidly - as we begin this billion step journey with our most important steps - the first ones.

I conclude with more videos which indicate the fateful fall of some types of political and social engagement - and the fateful rise of others which will lead us back to a favorable evolutionary civilization.

When all is said and done as to these incredibly dangerous and difficult times we are living through - I see our human qualities of compassion and care and respect for each other to carry not only the day - but the many millennia of human evolution going forward.

As always may our creator - the universal consciousness which we share with said creator - spur us on to the final compassionate act - bringing peace and Christ consciousness into our daily reality.

We humans have been created to become light bearers.

