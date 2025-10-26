KW Norton Borders

2h

Yes. I join you in your vision of ". . . see[ing] our human qualities of compassion and care and respect for each other to carry not only the day - but the many millennia of human evolution going forward." You might find David Kyle's book, Energy Teachings of the Three: Guidance and Practices to Open Your Heart and Heal Your Mind, a useful resource, a deceptively simple book which takes the reader to a new level of awareness and shows us how to practice the highest form of activism: self-transformation through five pillars of love: appreciation, compassion, forgiveness, kindness and gratitude and the five foundation stones for daily living: self-love, humility, self-acceptance, reflection, release of old patterns. These were given to him during a shamanic initiation where he was visited by 3 beings from the "energy realm called the dimension of pure light" or what we might call "Christ Consciousness" as the five pillars and five foundational stones certainly ring of Christ's teachings.

