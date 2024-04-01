Doubt any of us who are paying attention can miss the sheer numbers of evil spirit beings who seem to be everywhere these days
Maybe disguised as ice cream slurping Easter Bunny’s but still rather easy to recognize.
No need for uniforms as those on the side of the forces of evil are oh so recognizable.
Although my post for Easter Sunday, of March 2034 off…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.