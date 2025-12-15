DRIVEN TO VIOLENCE - EPIDEMIC WAVE OF MENTAL ILLNESS AND SUICIDE?

FORWARD:

Reflections on these issues are highly contested by so called experts - and to make it more complicated, we are being manipulated by powerful forces to take on fully mainstream views on these matters.

One thing is for certain however, we are experiencing a highly abnormal uptick in violence and mental instability.

We are so manipulated to think a certain way - that our time on social media seems filled by arguments to take one or another side on these issues.

I am not qualified to make a statement - other than from the perspective of being an ordinary citizen - thus, please take this essay with a proverbial grain of salt.

This essay builds on my previous essay - especially the one I published yesterday:

PREVENTION IS THE GOAL, TREATMENT WHEN PREVENTION IS IMPOSSIBLE

Prevention “should” be the goal - but is this possible when severe suicidal mental derangement seems to be becoming the norm rather than the exception?



I know the Trump 2.0 team has considered the possibility we experience mass hysteria - but are they taking it seriously enough, and what shape would “taking it seriously” become?



Let us examine this possibility that mass insanity is what we are dealing with.



I refer readers to two of the psychiatrists who have examined and studied this - especially to the two psychiatrists cited below.

American psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald and Belgian psychiatrist Mattias Desmet , have written and spoken eloquently on these issues related to mass psychosis (AKA, mass formation, or mass delusional psychosis”).



EPIDEMIC MASS PSYCHOSIS?



The possibility we observe a time of mass insanity with millions of people at risk is hardly a new idea and has been formally proposed and described as a current reality by several psychiatrists.



It is possible that the internet - social disruption and increased loneliness - and a decidedly antagonistic interaction with other humans via the internet - along with an increase in concerns over self worth helped set the stage.



Other contributions might be the loss of faith in institutions - a degradation of the education system.



Yet another an increase in left leaning socialist political movements & associated loony tunes ideology - especially confusion between male & female and the transgender ideology.



Into this context arrived Operation Covid-19 - with forced exposure to a weaponized virus, and illogical coercion such as ritualized hand washing and masking and isolation.



The final cherry on that cake was the weaponized vaccine - and the mandatory development of hatred for those few who chose not to get vaccinated.



Furthermore, none of us, neither psychologists, or ordinary people, have failed to feel the dark pull towards mental instability and anxiety and depression associated with these events.



And we might keep in mind that it has been only about 15-20% of our fellow humans who resisted the COVID-19 episode - leaving a huge 80-85% who fell victim to it.



It would not be normal to fail to be disturbed when one’s fellow humans fall victim to such tragic events.

Our being very concerned, to the point of feeling compelled to explain this, is normal.

Feeling it necessary to sugarcoat mass hysteria by citing reasons inconsistent with current reality might be considered to be an abnormal response.



Perhaps the goal of psychological warfare was to cause this so the elites could successfully use simple tools such as enforced immigration, social violence, ill health, and AI, to fully take over.



Here are videos illustrating a few more ways in which mass insanity might be affecting us today



A DEPRESSED HUMANITY - VICTIMIZED BY PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE - SEES AI AS A MURDEROUS PSYCHOPATH

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME MAY CAUSE LOSS OF ABILITY TO REASON.

FELLOW NATION STATES SEEM TO HAVE LOST THE PLOT



Here in the United States we have plenty of evidence that other countries are also enduring similar violence and dystopian episodes.

The derangement seems to be greatly associated with the twin political sides aligned against both Trump and Russia.

This political side is associated with leaders who appear to have lost sight of the capacity to select a sane, rational, and peaceful response.

My laypersons suggestion is for the Trump administration to take this seriously - to enter into communication with qualified mental health professionals - and to take a proactive stance.



The isolated case this morning of the tragic murder of celebrity actor Rob Reiner and wife - ostensibly by a disturbed son - is just one case in point.

I could devote my online writing to simply sharing the vast evidence of mass hysteria and the epidemic of violence across the world.

The list is so very long that even we content creators could have a difficult time incorporating all of the proof that something is very wrong with human beings.



Regardless of the potential causes and potential definitions and diagnosis- we are a profoundly sick society and measures must be taken to prevent total extinction of our species at this late date.



Mental health emergencies are not less deserving of full attention - than are other health emergencies.



Our brains and nervous systems are, after all, a rather critical component of our physiological selves.

I refer readers to the excellent work of the two professionals named here who were brave enough to speak out when few others would do so.

Reading and listening as others speak to all of these issues may be reassuring and comforting.

The world is changing - and we with it - we must do whatever brings us the hope and recognition that despite the fact the world is going to Hell - that everything will turn out alright.

As, always, may our Creator bless and hold safe from harm all those who are working to bring peace to this world.

We must talk to each other - and especially keep the dialogue free and open with the kids.

Kids often suffer in silence as they do not have the tools to properly articulate what they feel - open conversation with interested adults may help them tremendously

TAKE THE TIME

REJECT THE CRAZINESS

EMBRACE THE TIMELESS

