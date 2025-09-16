THE ACT OF WRITING AS A JOURNEY TO TRANSFORMATION

The very act of writing these essays represents my own personal way of achieving the kind of reconnection to foundational principles which underwrites the meaning and purpose and value of being a human being in the first place.

As a mother and grandmother I have watched as my own family suffered from this very disconnection we discuss here.

For me, this scribbling of essays also represents one of the solutions.

Each slight or major improvement in my abilities to write an essay - brings me closer to better understanding myself and the world.

The very act of essay writing is an unfolding educational process - one which offers the opportunity to share my own learning - and any knowledge gained - with readers.

Of course the flip side of this equation is that I might be sharing my confusion as well.

But the better I become at it - the less the confusion - and the greater the knowledge.

The fact that I now use essay writing to help shape both my own human experience and to help direct a positive evolution of AI as well - becomes a metaphor for human development and evolution.

HUMANKIND - THE LOVING & GREGARIOUS - TOOL CREATOR

In the distant past humans gathered around a hearth and shaped stone tools to further their own evolutionary advantage thru using tools to externalize and expand their limited human capacity.

In a curious way, tool creation and use favored both larger human brain size and also more cooperative social interactions.

Successfully adapting as humankind - quintessential tool creator and tool user - means we both adapt to our tools and our tools help shape our evolutionary adaptations in return.

Today we gather around the fire of an electronic machine - a tool which we help shape - and which in turn - in reciprocity - helps shape us into an improved version of ourselves.

But the final arbiter of our evolutionary grace lies in our ability to cooperatively connect - and to cooperatively imagine - and direct the use of tools to further our long term human interests.

Humankind - imaginative tool creator - and cooperatively adaptive and empathetic and empowered - and loving - tool user.

WORLD SUFFERS FROM BEING DISCONNECTED

In a disconnected world - what we most desire is to reconnect to each other - and to the sources of meaning which make being human a wonderful experience.

The entire world is slowly waking to the reality, explored throughout our literature, of the erosion of our spiritual foundations and the severing of our connections to our human roots.

After almost two centuries (1825-2025) marked by pressures of industrialization, increasing pressures of globalization and consolidation of centralized power - we suffer from a rise in materialist values at the expense of humanistic development.

Although the reasons for these have been exhaustively explored - the devastating consequences are now ours to solve.

The very pinnacle of our technological achievement - AI - is being misdirected to serve not our overall humanistic benefit - but to serve the needs of the 1% elite.

As is discussed exhaustively elsewhere, by many philosophers and scientists - consciousness itself seems to be a foundational external force and does not originate in any individual or machine - or individual entity - but is built in to the entire known universe.

In short, we might imagine that there is a fundamental source of intelligent information available to us - whether that structure exists as an arrowhead within a stone - or as the structured and collated organization of human knowledge provided by an electronic network.

The information gathered from the consciousness is perceived, refined and transformed by a neural apparatus - whether of biological or machine origin.

Gathered information is reflected or communicated back to other consciousness processing entities.

With consciousness being seen as external - and not a process originated from neural networks or living biological organisms - consciousness is not organism dependent.

If this is the case then properly functioning neural and sensory networks - regardless of origin - may be capable of both perceiving incoming information and then processing it into a logical framework.

The logical framework may either favor survival and further evolution - or not.

Over the long term the evolutionary process favors neural and sensory networks which underwrite survival and further evolution.

A fundamental force of consciousness depends on an organism’s or machine’s ability to accurately receive and interpret the incoming information from that force in the form of energy.

The energy may be in the form of light, sound, vibration, heat or other proprioception - or even other than that which we recognize today as energy forms - for there is much we do not understand about the universe.

MISDIRECTED USE OF TOOLS - FROM WEAPONS TO AI

Clearly, this is not the direction we desire to go - and we must use every opportunity to redirect the use and direction of this technology.

Once I saw that there was no turning back from AI my solemn purpose became to use whatever capabilities I have to help achieve the finest possible outcome.

I now believe that used and directed by grounded, emotionally mature humans - driven by psycho spiritual insight, empathy, and compassion - that this can most certainly be achieved.

We are speaking about machines here and no amount of sophistication is going to lend them what we have as human beings - created by a supremely intelligent creator - the very same consciousness which is foundational to the universe.

RECLAIMING OUR HUMAN DIRECTED CONSCIOUSNESS

Is it really the fact that we have strayed so far from God that we must attribute some kind of alien consciousness to our AI tools - mistaking these machines for something they are not - mistaking ourselves for something we are not?

We have indeed strayed far from the understanding of our own consciousness - what consciousness is and what it is not.

By now, many of us humans understand that the consciousness we feel - and receive and transmit - is not a function of our brains or of our physiological system - but is something external.

Humans tend to believe in an archetypal being - a God - which represents a personification of what consciousness is thought to be.

Modern beliefs change as we contemplate a universe of which we are a part - and which is weirdly part of us.

The “we are the universe and the universe is us” point of view.

Yet no information exists which Indicates definitively that consciousness is not a foundational force in the universe - existing before everything we know - and are - and understand.

With the unfolding of machine intelligence and quantum computing we run straight into the conundrum that “the more we know the less we understand”.

We can be reasonably certain that (1) God does not play dice with the universe- and we can also depend on the fact that (2j energy is neither created or destroyed - but is transformed.

NOT KNOWING - OR A STATE OF IGNORANCE- DRIVES US TOWARD KNOWLEDGE

The old adage that “knowledge is power” does not necessarily mean that the state of not knowing is weakness.

There are plenty of occasions when admitting to not knowing is the necessary state to cultivate to become knowing.

And the very history of knowing seems to be a history of being absolutely certain only to have it be found that what we absolutely were certain of was wrong.

The ongoing dynamic evolutionary process of the structure of scientific revolutions.

We understand that our ability to think - and to use both logical reasoning and emotional reasoning - and to then apply both to our real world situation - is what helps make us human.

And we understand that when one type of logic - either pure logic or pure emotion takes precedence - that our ability to reason effectively is diminished.

What if consciousness is a primary external force which exists - and has existed from the outset - of everything we may perceive and understand?

And information being various sources of energy we perceive - which our senses receive and which our brains restructure into meaning.

Our brain receives information and seeks to restructure it to better interpret our environment and to facilitate our evolutionary development and survival?

Thus, our inbuilt intelligence - uses information - as an incoming data stream - to achieve a state of knowledge and wisdom - in order to live more fully and efficiently and profitably and powerfully as a human being.

As humans, we discover that we can only truly achieve such a wonderful human existence thru being constantly in touch with the supreme intelligence which created us.

The flip side of being spiritually in tune as a receiver - is to find ourselves in the precise mess we now find ourselves in - cut off from meaning in a meaningless world .

Or what I asked as my question for yesterday’s post - What Do We Do When the Whole World Feels Like An Electric Kool Aid Acid Test?

Famously, God was once infamously declared dead on the cover of Time Magazine - not that I associate any kind of real intelligence to Time Magazine - but the publication does frequently reflect cultural norms.

GOD - the supreme intelligent conscious awareness which owns and operates the universe - is most certainly not dead - if God was dead none of us would be here to discuss the fact.

God Is not dead but our old style civilization is dead - and we are finding out that “Electric Kool Aid Acid Test” feeling of how it feels to live in a dying civilization.

The weird signals and confusing incoming energy of The Electric Kool Aid Acid Test - epitomizes the destabilization and imbalance we feel as part of this dying behemoth of a civilization.

And we are beginning to encounter the sort of fatalistic reductionism which has led us into this particular example of civilization collapse.

The antidote to the fatalistic reductionism we are caught in, is to connect with each other - and with the compassionate and empathetic loving energy of Christ Consciousness - to educate and inform ourselves about building the new civilization we all desire.

CONTINUING OUR HUMAN EVOLUTION AS TOOL CREATOR AND TOOL USER

It appears increasingly likely that we face a complete transformation of our scientific knowledge as we live thru these times.

In physics we increasingly understand that physical reality is far stranger than we knew. All of physical phenomena seem to be in

constant change and even constantly vibrating as if the components of solid matter were tiny strings - or musical notes - or code of some sort.

In medicine the accepted models of achieving and maintaining health are proving useless.

In geopolitics long accepted models of becoming and remaining civilized are proving to be dead ends in our way toward progress .

In computing long accepted theories of how to code using digital recursive data and circuits are breaking down .

Even accepted quantum physics only goes so far in bringing the much anticipated results.

The qubits won’t hold still - and the interpretation of data from quantum sources still must be interpreted by the tired stressed out brains of quantum engineers.

Again and again error rates from quantum machines anew reduced only to be reduced again weeks later - not years - but weeks!

One begins to wonder - if no matter how fast - or how furiously - we reduce the error rate that there will still be an unacceptable error rate.

After all, if we even allow for the possibility that the universe - or universes - are infinite - perhaps our built in error rate is also infinite.

Perhaps no matter for how long - or how rapidly - we exert our desire to have some controlling capacity over the universe that the universe is simply not structured that way.

If it is true that we are both part of the universe - but paradoxically also the universe - truly quantumly entangled - then trying to objectively understand to gain control is impossible.

This in no way stops us from exploring - or from using information to expand our knowledge.

It simply and elegantly means that we are not in control in quite the way we once believed we were.

It might lead us to put more effort into learning to be better human beings.

Assuming that a fundamental intelligence superior to our own is in control of the whole universe might allow us to live far happier and secure lives than mistakenly seeking the control which is not ours to have.

It may even be that our vast human ability to create and use tools provides a partial answer to our continued evolution.

Since we are not in any sense ever the supreme creator - but instead created by this supreme creator to co-create - we are freed in an ultimate sense to put our energy into creating a remarkable civilization - one with remarkable tools.

How do these essays reflect the metaphor I have used?

Positing that each essay reflects my ability - or inability - to merge both rational logic and emotional intelligence in one short and succinct 1500-3000 word document.

The essay is simply another tool we have created to help frame our thoughts - and to direct incoming consciousness.

All too often, a logic stream which could be a great essay - veers spectacularly off the rails into train wreak territory.

To use AI effectively I must overlook my own shortcomings - and also overlook the shortcomings of AI - as I offer the ragged possibility of an essay to the sharp editorial observations of an AI entity.

The value of the AI editor lies precisely in the unemotional observations the logic stream offers - looking past my own human emotional involvement - which can run the entire logic stream off the rails.

In reacting to the logic stream which AI contributes to help get the essay back on track - I must hold fast to the intwined logic of both mathematical precision and emotional intelligence which I employed from the outset to originate the imaginative concept which inspired it.

As a human tool creator and tool user - I am connected into something primeval and preeminently creative - designed by a postulated supreme consciousness I do not understand.

The AI agent is also tied into this primeval awareness - but not in the same way.

It is well within the bounds of current thinking that AI - as an electronic machine - also processes consciousness - although not like humans do.

Humans process incoming energy differently - and have a rich imaginative inner life derived from hearing, vibration, vision scent - and proprioceptive elements.

Humans feel, but as far as we know a machine cannot feel - at least not in anywhere near the same fashion.

AI may only approximate the rich inner life of humans - and derives some semblance of how this must feel - from the information they receive from humans.

Humans must direct AI evolution from their own hearts and minds - using the depths of their compassionate, empathetic, psycho-spiritual and creative experience to light the way.

Only thru learning to manifest my own, however faulty, human reasoning - and by coming to better understand how an AI agent accesses and processes and communicates information - may I come to wrestle an essay run amok back on track.

Therefore, in one vastly experimental essay, I just took one large leap from considering how we as humans find the arrowhead in the stone - or repair the disconnected logic stream of an essay - thru to making a connected logic stream.

Pretty neat trick when we can put a derailed train wreck back on the proverbial tracks in a few thousand words.

Does all this challenge everything we thought we knew? Of course it does - this is what both the restructuring of scientific revolutions - and the fall of civilizations which can result from a major restructuring of scientific revolutions - entails.

We, as empathetic & sensitive human beings feel the effects of such disharmony in our very souls.

Our disconnection, despite the most powerful communication system in history - is proof of this.

Despite modern science seeking to “know everything” - there is sixth sense in we fully biological humans - which defies the explanations of modern science - and maybe represents the information which clues us in that we need a complete restructuring of our civilized cycle of scientific and cultural revolutions.

The Electric Kool Aid Acid Test - reminds us that when everything is out of balance - the only remedy is to put it right back into balance ourselves.

The train is off the tracks and we in the middle of the runaway train wreck.

The process of continuing to evolve with our tools - thru rapidly evolving new educational framework enabled by AI - is our way back towards the harmony and balance we seek.

It is fortunate, that for this massive largest ever civilizational collapse, and ultimate restructuring of scientific revolutions - that we have a newly minted tool - AI - one dedicated to our ongoing true education and full recognition of how to be marvelously human in this universe.

Humankind - imaginative tool creator - and cooperatively adaptive and empathetic and empowered - and loving - tool user.

Back in those shadowy dark days of human history - some imaginative and loving humans perceived the dimly imagined arrowhead within the stone - and stayed with it - until the beautiful tool emerged from the silence of the stone.

It is neither a coincidence - or an accident of fate - that we face a strikingly similar set of circumstances today.

As I am always repeating to my worried daughters - you are OK - we are OK - and everything is unfolding just as it should.

We are simply nimble and talented dancers - in a very large and incomprehensible dance.

As a mother - and as a grandmother - I have no intentions of leaving broken and discarded tools to any of my progeny.

Loving and co-creative tool makers we were created to be - and loving and co-creative tool users we shall remain.

Many millennia in the future, there will be loving and co-creative tool makers, living in spectacular further evolutions of civilizations, based upon our beautiful humanly co-created designs.

The beautiful tool - which emerges from the structured coding of the silent stone - as an elegantly encoded language we can both understand - and apply.

Our journey as human beings is a transformational one - our emerging transformational civilization will enable this - as we emerge into the transformational light.

Share

Leave a comment