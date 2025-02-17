It is not too difficult to imagine the degree of sadness as Europe comes to terms with the degree to which their civilizations seem to be cracking at he seams.

From the resurgence of a particularly modern form of totalitarianism - the continent has been reeling from the shock - ever since American VP JD Vance delivered some hard truths.

So many radical changes have taken place in America since POTUS Trump has been voted back into office - that it is easy for us to forget that only a few months back we too were living under tyranny.

Due to a complex of dire circumstances - Europe faces a far more difficult transition - to achieving any success as constitutional democracies.



As Americans - we are now leaders in the recovery of the world from modern tyranny - and will hopefully be capable of continuing the relentless forward march toward Democracy and free speech.

Share

Leave a comment