Awhile back - several days ago - I told you there would be increasing amounts of information available - for coming to terms with the interconnected deep state - Jeffery Epstein - and Sean P. Diddy Combs.

This may be the beginning of how the true information - the truth - gets out.

As we can well appreciate - as the former slaves of the deep state - we are simply not privileged to the inside information.

This will change - not through corrupted internet forums - but directly from those we have selected to lead our civilization.

To Go WOKE is not only to go BROKE - but it is to be properly charged and prosecuted by the laws of a real Democratic Constitutional Republic.

But the buck does not begin or stop with the leaders - but it begins and ends with the quality of our own spiritual foundations - as we the people.

AS THE TOWER OF BABEL FALLS - REMAINING SAFE AND WELL.

The totalitarian globalist cabal is being dismembered - as it must be.

We are capable of safeguarding ourselves and our families while this happens.

Suggestions for keeping ourselves safe while the Empire of Dirt crumbles to dust.

That is what this essay is about.

https://rumble.com/v6wlcrg-mel-gibson-warns-john-mcafees-epstein-island-footage-will-put-vip-elite-in-.html

REMAINING SAFE AND WELL - AS THE EMPIRE FALLS

GLOBALIST TYRANNY - THE MANY HEADED BEAST - COLLAPSES

Don’t look now but the edifice - the Tower of Babel - formed by the globalist empire is full of cracks and about to crumble into proverbial dust.

We are witnesses to an extraordinary event.

Even the hold outs in the far reaches of the empire are beginning beginning to feel the deeply unstable insecurity - as the cracks extend all about them.

For these people there is no safe space to be found - nor should there be - with the consequences of genocide and human and drug trafficking - being what they are.

For these people we need to make certain there is no soft landing - as we watch the Trump 2.0 team continue to engage in a desperately uncomfortable truth telling expedition.

There are so many tangents I cannot begin to even simply list them in one essay.

I the past few days I watched some films - old films derived from early 21st and late 20th century political scandals - scandals which were not sufficiently recognized at the time.

I feel for the historians who will inherit the task of explaining how this episode of globalist totalitarianism went down - from before the American civil war to the fall of today’s Tower of Babel globalist civilization.

These two examples are just mere fragments of how this Empire of Dirt was constructed.

First take the film Constant Gardner - and extrapolate the story of how Big Pharma got rich over cannibalizing the African people forward - to how Big Pharma got rich by fooling the entire planet in the COVID-19 scam epidemic and vaccination campaign.

Then take the film Syriana - and extrapolate forward how the Middle East - and we as Americans - were set up to collude with the building of the globalist empire.

Eventually these stories will intersect in the spiders web of how liberal and religious organizations - the charitable foundations of billionaires - governments - and non-elected think tanks like the WEF plotted and succeeded in taking over the world.

The amount of both wealth and power which was taken from the people of the world by these totalitarian organizations is staggering and nearly incomprehensible.

That is why I am using this opportunity to use Hollywood films to further advance a more manageable comprehension of what has happened here.

And speaking of Hollywood - as the fates would have it -the actor Mel Gibson is playing a pivotal role in what will become the Fall of the House of Epstein.

DISMEMBERING THE HOUSE OF EPSTEIN - THE FALL OF HOLLYWOOD

Very few individuals have a clear picture of how Trump 2.0 is using the internal seeds of destruction his enemies carry - to destroy them.

Once we begin to fit some of the pieces together we can begin glimpse the overall plan.

Once we can glimpse the overview - we can see what we must do for ourselves and our families and communities - to remain safe and well as the empire crumbles all around us.

We can begin to glimpse the real world things we can do to thrive and survive - and ultimately prevail - and begin that thousand mile journey with a few solid steps.

DOUBLE EDGED SWORD OF JUSTICE - A SYSTEM OF LAWS

What keeps us safe during times of trouble is our own ability to understand and to enable ourselves and others to fulfill our real spiritual capabilities.

First of all we must seek out the truth - and must build a frame of reference which will sustain us now and in the future.

This frame of reference must be founded upon the deeper truths - truths which run counter to a world of foul play and corruption.

We must become trusting - and worthy of trust - ourselves - as the new civilization is being built upon long-lost spiritual principles - those basics the world has long neglected and forgotten.

Authenticity is an exceedingly overused word in these times - but perhaps the most important one.

And compassion for ourselves and for others - an all but lost art - as every relationship and institution has been usurped - by deep seated distrust, suspicion and hostility and anger.

The emotions and thoughts we harbor - the stories we tell ourselves - serve to determine who we become.

Maybe it is news to us - but this universe is founded upon Christ consciousness - or the universal intelligence of compassion.

And who we become determines what our institutions, governments and civilizations become.

The deeply disturbing truth for many of us - is that things could not have become this infused by evil - unless we managed to look the other way - and allow it to happen.

And we can get nowhere by damning ourselves and others - all of us who fell victim to these tendencies.

But we must break free of them and change.

We must cultivate compassion for ourselves first - and recognize how we became corrupted by such evil.

When evil pervades a whole civilization everyone becomes victimized and infected.

And if we remain angry and fearful and hostile - all this does is drag us mercilessly further into the depths of hell.

We must recognize that compassion - Christ consciousness - for ourselves is the first step.

We cannot forgive others and heal until we forgive ourselves first.

And the whole foundation of what Christ consciousness teaches is that as long as we live we are redeemable - and capable of forgiveness and redemption.

Once we forgive ourselves - we must seek to try to have compassion for others - but must simultaneously identify, charge and prosecute - those who have been directly responsible for tyranny.

Having compassion does not mean we do not use the law to protect and defend against evil.

A civilization of laws is necessary to achieve a balanced and harmonious system which benefits all citizens with equal respect and dignity.

And the system of laws must be built upon a foundation of Christ consciousness - for the world will never be free of those who are tempted to break the laws and prey on others.

Perhaps the ultimate paradox is learning to actually practice Christ consciousness in order to be capable of achieving a civilization of fair and equitable laws based upon it.

The education - and quality of knowledge - which must be developed and maintained and shared - to accomplish this is critical.

Because it takes everyone - all citizens - to learn to not only take back our power from the 1% but to cultivate respect for each and every living being we encounter including ourselves.

The story of Christ himself illustrates this heroic journey we must take to rise above the evil.

We just first rid ourselves of the doubt and fear we encounter - seeking to stride forth with compassion, trust and confidence - the qualities which give us strength.

Once we can stride forth confidently - and with grace and dignity and respect - then, and only then, are we ourselves worthy of that trust and respect we are so desperately seeking.

So this heroic journey we are set out upon - is the journey toward understanding - of allowing ourselves to be resurrected and redeemed while we live - and to go forth and to build a civilization which is truly worthy of those things.

Either we carry the seeds of our own - and everyone else’s destruction - or we carry the seed of building a civilization in which we can all be trusted - and be able to trust in return.

Th law - and the mechanics of a engineering a civilization and government of the people, by the people and for the people - are based upon a rock foundation of spiritual and intellectual excellence.

There will always be those who seek to destroy and the law must be used to protect - never allowing the law itself to be subverted into the building of a Tower of Babel such as this.

And seeing that this does not happen again depends upon an egalitarian educational system which cultivates respect for freedom - for truth - and for personal agency.

Systems of education and information and communication based upon truth - and not upon the ways truth is bent to the will of totalitarian civilizations.

Worthwhile civilizations exist to protect the population from the tyranny represented by governments themselves.

To do this the population must be expensively and elaborately trained to become the people worthy of this achievement.

Any government which fails to seek out - and to provide and maintain - the very most trustworthy and fully respected system of education imaginable - is a failure.

