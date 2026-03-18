Forward to the Series:

For years I wrote essays the way most writers do: one idea at a time, chasing clarity in isolation, trying to make sense of the world one piece at a time.What changed was not the writing itself, but the decision to stop treating each essay as a standalone island.

Instead I began letting the thoughts live longer — carrying them through the noise of ordinary days, through grief and laughter, through the quiet hours on the beach and the louder ones in the water. I let them collide with real life instead of shielding them from it.

What emerged was not a collection of separate reflections, but something more continuous: a sustained set of trajectories that bend and deepen as they move through time. Questions that refused to be answered once and put away. Observations that kept showing up in new contexts.

A rhythm that felt less like a lecture and more like breathing — observe, question, pause, engage, fall, refine, share, repeat.This series is the result.

It is not a manifesto or a curriculum. It is simply the shape that appeared when I stopped forcing the thoughts to conclude and let them keep moving.

The first essay you are about to read is the first public marker of that longer arc. Each piece that follows builds on the last, not as a linear argument, but as a series of waves — some glassy, some heavy — that I have chosen to paddle into rather than merely watch from the shore.

The through-line is simple:

How do we stay awake, discerning, and human in a world that constantly pressures us to stop thinking, pick a side, and obey the loudest voice?

How do we turn tools — whether ancient practices like questioning or new ones like open AI — into allies for liberation instead of instruments of control?



How do we pay tuition in broken surfboards rather than in broken souls? I do not have final answers.



I have only the commitment to keep paddling out, falling when necessary, getting back up, and inviting you to ride alongside — or at least to stand on the beach and watch the sets with me for a while.

Thank you for being here.

The first wave is rolling in.

Let’s go.

— KW Norton

March 18, 2026

Waking Up from the Cult: Propaganda, Misinformation, and the Power of Questioning

In an age where information flows faster than ever, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

We scroll through feeds filled with outrage, half-truths, and polished narratives that seem designed to pull us into one camp or another.

Media personalities—once trusted voices—now often blur the line between journalism, entertainment, and something closer to advocacy.

Tucker Carlson, for instance, has been called everything from a truth-teller to a “useful idiot” amplifying foreign agendas.

Whether he’s drifting ideologically or unwittingly serving larger forces, his story serves as a cautionary tale: when leading figures cross from informing to influencing, trust erodes, and sovereignty of thought feels threatened.

The broader infotainment industry faces similar scrutiny. Mainstream outlets have lost ground as audiences fragment, with trust in traditional media hovering at historic lows.

Some argue we’ve seen the rise of “paid propagandists” working against national interests—echoing opposition narratives, fueling division, or prioritizing clicks over facts.

Others see Hollywood celebrities and certain political factions embracing extreme positions, from pandemic policies to ideological extremes, in ways that resemble cult-like devotion.

The Jonestown massacre looms as a grim parallel: charismatic leaders exploiting emotion, isolation, and loyalty to tragic ends.

But here’s the deeper question: How did so many—perhaps 75–85% of the world during the COVID era—fall into patterns of compliance or denial?

Was it a “faked” crisis, or a real event mishandled and weaponized by misinformation on all sides?

The truth lies somewhere in the manipulation of sympathy, fear, and raw human emotion—classic cult tactics that gaslight, isolate, and demand unwavering belief.

The good news? We don’t have to stay trapped.

The antidote isn’t censorship or deplatforming alone (though accountability for outright falsehoods has its place). It’s education—open, free-speech-celebrating, and relentlessly questioning.

Imagine a massive shift toward Socratic-style learning, where questioning isn’t threatening but central. Students and teachers probe assumptions together: “What evidence supports this claim?” “Who benefits from this narrative?” “How does emotion cloud our judgment?”

Over time, citizens grow capable of engaging difficult subjects without fear or taboo.

Predators—those twisted personalities seeking power through deception—become easier to spot and sideline.

Once people learn how cults use misinformation, propaganda, and emotional hooks, they break free.

Societies unlearn vulnerability to manipulation.To illustrate these ideas, here are a few brilliantly produced educational videos that make the concepts clear and engaging. They use strong visuals, expert narration, and tight storytelling—no low-effort rants, just high-quality tools to spark reflection.

This Tool Will Help Improve Your Critical Thinking (TED-Ed, 5:30)

A beautifully animated masterpiece explaining the Socratic Method. It shows how simple, probing questions expose flawed beliefs and protect against manipulation. Perfect for understanding why questioning dismantles propaganda and cult thinking.

Watch here:

How Cult Leaders Use Language (PBS, 11 min)

High-production documentary style with archival footage and expert insight. It breaks down how figures like Jim Jones wielded words for control—coercion, devotion, isolation. A respectful, non-sensational look at real tactics.

Watch here: https://www.pbs.org/video/how-cult-leaders-use-language-cp8ggb/

Giving Students the Skills to Spot Fake News (Edutopia, ~6 min)

Fun, interactive classroom examples with clean visuals and the memorable “CRAP” test for evaluating sources. It shows how easy fake news is to create—and how to detect it—without preaching.

Watch here: https://www.edutopia.org/video/giving-students-the-skills-to-spot-fake-news

These short, professional pieces don’t just inform; they demonstrate.

Embed one in your day, share it with a friend, or discuss it in conversation.

Each viewing builds the habit of questioning over accepting.

We are about to find out if large portions of the world can wake up from delusional patterns—whether political, media-driven, or pandemic-fueled.

It won’t happen through outrage or shutdowns alone. It happens through open communication, relentless curiosity, and teaching even young people how to protect themselves from predators.

Tragically, wake-up calls often come from hardship. But once we learn the mechanics of gaslighting, manipulation, and misinformation, freedom follows.

A society accustomed to free speech and genuine inquiry naturally discourages secrecy and taboo.

Cults fade when people think for themselves.

Share

Leave a comment