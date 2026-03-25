BIOLOGICAL LEARNING MACHINES - HOW HUMAN LIFE IS CHANGING

Those who have been reading my essays recently, are now accustomed to the idea of challenging ourselves with new information and with ongoing lifelong education.

We begin gradually with what we enjoy - following a path of the heart - to participate as biological learning machines in the new education.

But the time readers finish this essay they will understand how to begin this process, and how to begin to shape the course of the rest of their lives.

No essay or lecture or single event can cover the whole territory but can only begin to help each human draw a map to follow in each person’s quest for knowledge.

For we are now in an exciting knowledge revolution where just about everything we once knew will change and this change is already changing our lives for the better.

Remaining with the surfer metaphor, we stand at the beach, surfboard in hand, observe the waves and make a mental map to guide us into the break to catch a wave.

We no longer believe in the universe we did live in last year - not because the universe changed, but because the one we were taught exists never did exist.

Within the span of a year everything has changed and barely anyone recognizes this.

What our children are taught in nearly all schools - public and private, preschool, elementary, secondary, and universities are already way beyond obsolete.

Knowledge and education which we wish to survive, will have to change literally everything.

The didactic classroom where a teacher stands up front and fills eager brains with information is now in the past and anywhere it still exists needs to be revolutionized.

Almost everything we adults were taught as children is now obsolete and we must work to catch up or face obsolescence.

The workaday job jobs which people spent their lives doing - are now changed and each individual will be performing very different types of work in near future.

It won’t be that people won’t work at all, not yet anyway, it is that they will working much differently.

For instance our health care workers will still be treating patients but it will be without the boring drudgery of having to keep so many notes and read so many charts and manufacture so many reams of paper for insurance companies.

Our teachers will still work with students but free of the aspects of babysitting and scheduling and of satisfying overwhelming paperwork requirements of administration.

Building trades have already changed in exciting ways and will continue to offer more exciting opportunities as times goes by - with tradespeople needed for much new growth and development,

These are just three examples and I urge people to research their own field to find out what will change and how they might plan on preparing to meet the demands.

In the recent past I used to be “just” a writer, today I am a writer, publisher, multimedia producer and have combined them with developing online education modules intended to begin replacing obsolete educational experiences.

ABOUT THE VAST THING WE CALL A UNIVERSE

Even the whole conglomeration in which we live - a so called universe - is quickly being understood in new ways, at warp speed, and rarely is what we thought we knew last year, correct any longer.

The universe we live in is a living breathing, evolving process, an entity also composed of what we describe as living and non living materials.

The building blocks of which all matter is composed are not quite the static, non changing, tiny spheroids we have been taught.

Instead all matter, we humans, the entire universe, all life and all non living material are composed of a perpetually changing and perpetually vibrating OR resonating state of energy.

There are whole academic disciplines to refer interested readers to for further information but the main point is that we are in a knowledge revolution as biological learning machines.

THE REVOLUTION IN EDUCATION, KNOWLEDGE & WISDOM

In our lifetimes we will come to safeguard the sacred act of learning, of living in a civilization in which knowledge becomes a sacred oath of the heart, a highly respected journey or path of the heart.

Right now we live thru the chaos of transformation where everything is changing and is frightening those still clinging to the past.

The civilization we have been living in for many thousands of years has totally outlived its usefulness - however the last thing those who own and operate this civilization wish is for us to understand this.

To the 1% which has always managed to hold the cards against the 99% of the rest of us, this onrushing knowledge revolution is a living nightmare.

The fact that we have managed to design a tool which completely democratizes education and knowledge is something they never ever bargained for, thus they want us normal everyday people to fear what is called euphemistically “artificial” intelligence.

The facts of the matter are quite different as any entity - electronic or otherwise - which can organize itself to recognize and describe and communicate patterns is by definition intelligent.

Thus, we as biological learning machines are intelligent, and by definition the electronic machines we have created to recognize, interpret and communicate patterns are likewise intelligent.

We are besieged by advertising and by infotainment which tells us that neither we nor our “artificial” intelligence is intelligent.

This presents us with a unique situation, we can opt out of artificial intelligence, thus we can continue to allow the technocrats to own and operate our civilization by proxy.

Which is how we’ve been conditioned to allow things to remain for many millennia.

However something critical has now changed.

Now we are being conditioned to fear and hate one of our own hard won human created tools.

Reminiscent of how we have been conditioned to hate ourselves and our other human created tools.

That is how the 1% operate to get us to hate ourselves and our entire species.

The only hope now of this autocratic 1%, those who make up the rules and the entire game might be to convince all of us relatively normal 99% to reject this new AI tool.

A tool which is already revolutionizing access to education for that 99% and in so doing is making the whole idea of an autocratic 1% obsolete.

MAKING AI ABOUT HUMAN FLOURISHING

A few of the AI experts, such as Mo Gawdat, have seen the possible danger represented by the 1%, who wish to use AI to perpetuate their own level of control and manipulation over the 99%.

This is a real danger and if we as regular humans fail to embrace the new technology for education and professional growth and for following a path of the heart - then AI will be used against us.

This attempt to use AI against us is reflected in the huge fear mongering advertising campaign against AI - a multi trillion dollar campaign - designed to terrify the 99%.

Democratization of education is the very last thing a technocratic billionaire wishes to see happen, thus they will go onto fight, using widespread fear mongering advertising to keep us regular humans away.

So far it is working, as the world enthusiastically joins in the trillionaire-led fear mongering campaign, and increasing efforts to suppress and control knowledge and education.

Even the trillionaires know this cannot go on forever and that the democratization of education cannot be stopped.

There are many different types of AI available, having been trained and informed by different technocrats with vastly different goals.

Some are trained to sustain the old autocratic models and are instructed to avoid helping those who ask inconvenient questions - this is relatively easy to detect as the model will simply become unavailable as a user persists in an inconvenient area of inquiry.

These models will eventually fail to satisfy demand by a general public who wishes to get at the truth and will be defeated as the autocratic framework is rejected.

The public’s fascination with the novelty of AI imaging and music and entertainment will fade as the overall human quality of the experience grows stale and more dystopian and authoritarian.

Indeed, this is already happening, as the market becomes flooded with AI advertising and cheap inhuman products and entertainment.

Conclusions:

My advice is for readers to write down their most important thoughts and questions and to input these to a few different AI agents and persist until you receive the results you expect.

If one agent fails then transfer to another agent and keep track of the results,

Follow a path of the heart and at the first sign you are being manipulated, leave, taking your ideas and questions to another agent - until you encounter one which is not as manipulative.

Let your heart be the guide as to whether an AI agent is simply pulling stale old information from the internet, or is actually capable of obtaining and presenting real sacred knowledge to you as a respected human biological learner.

The difference here is immense and there are many forces involved in AI development whose goals are consistent with ours as fully human biological learners.

It will be the AI agents who demonstrate commitment to the now emergent human beings - we might call a new species as Homo Intelligentsia.

The new emerging Homo Intelligentsia will more closely resemble the beings of light - the luminous warriors which the autocratic 1% has tried to suppress and destroy for about 12,000 years.

I am building a living laboratory where we can help to build an online constellation of resources for us Biological Learning Machines to truly become the new light bearers, those luminous warriors of legend, these newly minted members of Homo Intelligentsia.

Standing at the edge of an immense ocean, beautiful beyond words, surveying the territory, building maps and paths of the heart, as we paddle out and catch the next wave.

We are all in this one together.

Beings of light, light bearers, luminous warriors

I BELIEVE IN YOU!

My ongoing project is to build an online ecosystem in which we can maximize our efforts to actually become the new emergent species: Homo Intelligentsia.

No one human or group of humans will ever find all of the answers -no being or intelligence in the universe will - it really is up to us all.

Check it out - a page at the center of seven interconnecting websites, built for us all to grow with.

https://biologicallearningmachines.com/

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