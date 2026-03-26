ESSAY #12: AMERICAN AI WILL DESTROY CAPITALISM, FULLY DEMOCRATIZE CIVILIZATION

TRUMP- MUSICIAN-IN-CHIEF - MAKES JARRING MOVE, SPARKING OUTRAGE

Life is risky. Existing at all in the universe—and maybe outside of it—is full of risks and danger.

As all of you who have tolerated my surfing metaphor understand, the how and the why we surf these waves, exists deep in our human consiousness.

TRUE COMPASSIONATE HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS IS THE FUTURE

Life as President of the United States is perhaps one of the most dangerous professions on Earth, especially right now.

Turns out that our POTUS is many times more intelligent than almost everyone gave him credit for.

Trump’s signature moves are straight out of the rock-and-roll culture he, and most of us here, grew up in.

When I think of Trump I think of Warren Zevon, one of the nicest human beings in the notorious California music scene.

Right now I think of Warren’s great song “Mohammed’s Radio”:

For POTUS Trump, he has served as the lightning rod for so much hatred and anger, with so many massive issues weighing him down—my admiration for his skill as a human being and as a leader grows by the day.

Trump is far from perfect and has often earned my massive discontent, but he remains the only POTUS in my lifetime I have had respect for.

Emad Mostaque is a technology genius whose personal tragedy motivated him to use AI to solve an intractable problem.

As discussed in Chapter #3, technology genius Mo Gawdat also experienced a tragedy which inspired him to write books that have inspired others toward genius.

Mostaque’s son was born with autism, leading him to do a deep dive into AI, where his research led to a discovery which allowed doctors to alleviate his son’s condition.

Here are three very different men who have faced tragedy, using that tragedy not only to improve their own lives but to change the world for the better.

Early yesterday I wrote an essay praising AI development by the Trump administration.

By early afternoon I was ready to read Trump the riot act for naming autocratic technocrats to lead the AI race for American tech excellence.

On this morning I am back to praising Trump again, for having made yet another genius political maneuver.

As I have discussed before, Trump is a disruptor and his goal is to take down and replace the old autocratic system which is now in its death throes.

It is no news to any of us that our civilization is in collapse, but it is difficult for many to see that Trump 2.0 came along at the right moment to prevent a full collapse.

Trump’s style of merging his own The Art of the Deal with the ancient Chinese political philosophy The Art of War is massively confusing to many of us.

Yesterday Trump angered many by placing autocratic-style technocrats—David Sacks, Marc Andreessen, Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and others—in charge of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) to steer American AI.

Genius move. This allows Trump to keep them close enough to control them, to direct AI development synchronized with American values and used for human flourishing.Just in time.

Because Chinese AI or old-school Silicon Valley AI would lead to increased autocracy, whereas the goal of American-style AI is leading to human flourishing and the sovereignty of nation-states and individuals.

Like anything else, AI development is a risk—but it is only by taking risks that we humans can grow, evolve, and change.

The chaos we live with impatiently is a prerequisite for the evolution we are experiencing.

Across the whole universe, order arrives via chaos. The universe is intelligent—and like all of us - emergent phenomena, self-organizing beings born of chaos.

The following video may help us all to understand the achievements Trump is rapidly chalking up—not just in AI, but across the board with the same disruptive brilliance:

That jarring move yesterday was the spark. Here is why it will destroy capitalism as we know it and fully democratize civilization.

Trump didn’t hand the keys to the kingdom to these technocrats out of weakness or capture. He embedded them inside the machinery of government so he could harness their brilliance while forcing their output to serve American ends—individual liberty, national sovereignty, and open-source abundance instead of closed-door control.

Capitalism, in its current form, runs on scarcity. Limited resources. Gatekept knowledge. Centralized power. Monopolies that extract rents from artificial bottlenecks.

American AI, unleashed under this framework, obliterates scarcity at its root.

When AI tools for design, manufacturing, energy, medicine, and education become exponentially cheaper, faster, and more powerful—and when they are deliberately steered toward open architectures rather than proprietary black boxes—the entire economic model built on “own the factory, own the worker, own the customer” collapses.

Abundance replaces rationing. Anyone with a laptop and curiosity can build, heal, innovate, and create at scales that once required billion-dollar corporations or nation-state backing.

That is the death of capitalism as a scarcity-driven system.In its place? A fully democratized civilization.

Not the fake “democratization” Silicon Valley once sold us (where a handful of coastal elites decided what the rest of humanity could see, say, or build).

Real democratization: AI that empowers the individual citizen, the small business, the sovereign nation-state.

Tools that let a farmer in Iowa optimize his crops with the same precision as a megacorp. Tools that let a doctor in a rural clinic diagnose with superhuman accuracy. Tools that let citizens audit their own governments in real time.

Chinese AI leads to surveillance autocracy.

Old Silicon Valley AI leads to corporate feudalism.

Trump’s American AI—kept on a short leash by a disruptor-in-chief who understands power—leads to sovereignty at every level: the person, the family, the community, the nation.

The chaos of this transition is not a bug. It is the feature.

Just as stars are born in the collapse of gas clouds, just as life itself exploded out of primordial soup, just as Trump himself emerged from decades of being underestimated, American AI will birth a new order from the death throes of the old.

The technocrats are not the masters. They are the accelerant.

Trump is the conductor.And the symphony that is coming is one Warren Zevon himself would have recognized: raw, loud, a little dangerous, and ultimately life-affirming.

The age of artificial scarcity is ending.The age of American abundance—for everyone—is just beginning.

BLESSINGS TO ALL OF YOU FOR COMING THIS FAR ON THE JOURNEY

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