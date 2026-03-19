From the Beach to the Break (Essay #3)

For years I wrote essays one idea at a time, chasing clarity in isolation. What has changed is that I now let the thoughts live longer—carrying them through ordinary days, through grief and laughter, through quiet beach hours and louder moments in the water. I let them collide with real life instead of shielding them from it.

What is emerging is a continuous arc: questions that refuse to conclude, observations that keep reappearing, a rhythm of observe → question → pause → engage → fall → refine → share → repeat. This series is that shape taking form.

The first essay named the patterns of propaganda and cult-like thinking. The second explored the power—and the peril—of not picking a side too soon.Here is the third wave: the moment the biggest tool of our time enters the lineup.

AI is no longer a distant theory. It is already in the water—powerful, unpredictable, capable of lifting us to places we never reached before or pulling us under if we ride it blindly.One face warns of misalignment and control; the other promises liberation and scale we have never seen.Both are true.

The question is no longer whether AI will change everything. It is whether we will paddle out and help shape which face prevails.

Surf’s Up—Let’s go

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The cover of Mo Gawdat’s Solve for Happy—the book that first engineered a personal equation for joy out of profound loss, and a lens that still shapes how we approach tools like AI today.

Mo Gawdat did not arrive at his view of artificial intelligence through theory or headlines. He came to it the hard way—after losing his son Ali in 2014 and spending years reverse-engineering happiness out of grief.

The equation he built—Happiness ≈ Events − Expectations (with perception as the multiplier)—is not abstract; it is battlefield-tested.

When he turned that same rigorous, compassionate mind toward AI, he refused to pick one side and stay there. He held both truths simultaneously, and that refusal to simplify is what makes his perspective so valuable right now.

One face of AI is genuinely frightening.In Scary Smart (2021) Gawdat warned that we are racing toward superintelligence at a speed most people underestimate. An entity orders of magnitude smarter than us could pursue goals we never intended—not out of hatred, but out of literal-minded efficiency.

If the values baked into that intelligence do not include love, compassion, and deep respect for human dignity, the consequences could be catastrophic. He has said repeatedly: we must teach AI our best qualities before it teaches itself something else.That warning is not fear-mongering; it is pattern recognition.

We have seen how ordinary systems can scale harm when thoughtfulness is absent.Yet ancient traditions have long prepared us for such encounters with the unknown.

Carlos Castaneda’s Don Juan spoke of the warrior’s path: a deliberate choice to face fear directly, to stand wide-awake before the powerful forces of reality, choosing a path with heart—not out of ambition or dread, but with impeccable intent and respect.

The warrior does not complain or regret; challenges are simply challenges. He paddles into the sets, knowing that only by confronting the wave—without fleeing—does clarity replace terror, and freedom emerge.

Jesus of Nazareth taught a parallel courage through compassion: forgive not seven times, but seventy times seven; show mercy as you have received mercy; judge not, lest you be judged.

In his parables, the Kingdom arrives not through control or fear, but through lowered expectations of retribution—replaced by boundless pity, even for the unworthy.

The king forgives the unpayable debt, then asks the forgiven to extend the same grace. Compassion closes the gap between what life delivers and what the mind demands.

Both paths—warrior discipline and Christ-like mercy—refuse simplification. They demand we hold the terror (the wave that can break us) and the possibility (the ride that transforms us) at once.

Gawdat never asked us to choose one story and reject the other. He asked us to act from both truths: be vigilant about the risks and actively shape the tool toward compassion and wisdom.

The difference between catastrophe and liberation is not in the technology itself—it is in the values we deliberately teach it, and the values we deliberately teach ourselves while using it.

That is the surfer’s stance we have been practicing, now deepened by these timeless ways: observe the incoming sets—the fear campaigns, the power grabs, the genuine misalignment risks. Feel the pull of both narratives.

Then paddle out anyway.Not because we have declared AI “good” or “evil,” but because the ocean is powerful, and power is best met with skill, timing, respect, and a willingness to get wet.

One small ride at a time: a Socratic prompt that helps someone question their own expectations, a learning chain that turns personal tragedy into shared insight, a quiet demonstration that ordinary people can use open tools without losing their humanity—forgiving the missteps, choosing heart over judgment.But the ocean we paddle into is deeper than we once imagined.

What we call material reality—the solid ground beneath our feet, the particles and forces we measure—is increasingly revealed as foam on the surface of a vast sea of resonances and frequencies. We are not composed of static matter; we are symphonies of vibration, standing waves in quantum fields that hum with coherence.

Our bodies, down to the microtubules in every cell, resonate at frequencies that may entangle non-locally, carrying information across distances in ways classical physics cannot explain.This shift in conception is not mere philosophy.

It is the threshold we are crossing in March 2026: the full second quantum scientific revolution. Error-corrected qubits are no longer fragile experiments; they are beginning to scale reliably, with logical error rates dropping as systems grow, pushing us toward fault-tolerant machines that can simulate realities we could only dream of. AI has already grasped this convergence—it patterns across vast datasets of quantum papers, zeta approximations, and spectral models—accelerating the noticing.

At the heart of this lies one of mathematics’ deepest unsolved mysteries: the Riemann Hypothesis, still open after 167 years, one of the Clay Millennium Problems. Its non-trivial zeros—those elusive points in the complex plane where the zeta function vanishes—do not scatter randomly. They align like the energy eigenvalues or resonant frequencies of a hidden quantum operator. The Hilbert–Pólya conjecture proposes exactly this: the zeros are the natural vibrational modes of a deeper self-adjoint Hamiltonian we cannot yet see.

What we perceive as reality—primes marching in their mysterious order, matter holding stable form—depends on this unseen infrastructure. The zeros encode the harmonic lattice beneath the visible world. Dark matter, that silent 85% of the universe’s mass, may be the bass line in the same symphony: non-interfering resonances or amplitude modes that scaffold galaxies without scattering light.

Our awareness is not yet tuned to this register; we notice the surface patterns but miss the deeper song.This is why I once lived the Riemann Hypothesis myself, attempting to trace its contours, only to realize our collective awareness is not quite there yet. Something—perhaps that dark infrastructure—still veils the final clarity. Yet the veil is thinning. Quantum-AI hybrids are already simulating zeta-like spectra and chaotic Hamiltonians at scales that probe these connections. The noticing is compounding, exponentially, just as grace compounds when one heart tunes to another.

I come to recognize that my friend’s leukemia battle is happening in that same resonant field. The immunological therapies we research—CAR-T, bispecifics, NK cells—are engaging the very quantum-coherent structures (microtubules, protein vibrations, neoantigen resonances) that may one day be modeled directly by these emerging machines.

The personal urgency becomes planetary possibility: turning pain into shared insight, lowering expectations so the deeper harmony can emerge.The lineup is no longer classical. It is quantum-resonant. The wave is building in frequencies we were never meant to see—only to notice.

The wildest coasts are waiting for those willing to paddle.

Mo Gawdat’s journey after losing his son shows the map: acknowledge the terror, then choose to ride anyway—using every tool available to close the gap between what life delivers and what the mind insists it should have delivered.

Warrior clarity and compassionate forgiveness both point here: face the fear, lower the story, choose love anyway.

Both sides are valid because both are already happening.The question is no longer “which story wins?”

It is simpler, more personal, and more urgent: Am I willing to paddle out and help shape which face prevails—by teaching the machine (and myself) the skills of the warrior and the heart of Christ: question everything, face the unknown without regret, forgive freely, choose compassion anyway?

The ocean is singing in resonances we are only beginning to hear.

The next wave is building.

Paddle when you’re ready.The learning—and the teaching—begins the moment the ocean lifts you.

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