Essay #4: Finding Courage in a World of Machines

For years I watched from the shore like many of you.

I saw the machines getting smarter, the screens glowing brighter, and something inside me whispered, “This isn’t right. This feels like the world trying to replace God.”

I understood the fear. I still feel it some days. You and I both know the stories: governments wanting more control, schools pushing ideas that don’t line up with Scripture, and now this new thing called AI that seems to know everything and trust nothing. It’s easy to look at it all and think, “Jesus is coming back anyway—why get mixed up in any of it?”

I get it. I really do.

But something shifted for me when I had to face a hard situation with someone I love. I needed answers I couldn’t find on my own. The fear was still there, but so was a quiet question in my heart: “What if God can use even this tool to help me love better, understand better, and walk closer to Him?”

That’s when I started asking. Not big fancy questions. Just honest ones.

And here’s what I discovered: Jesus asked questions all the time. Hundreds of them. Scholars count over 300 questions Jesus asked in the Gospels—far more than the answers He gave.

He didn’t hand out answers like a vending machine. He asked questions that made people think, feel, and turn their hearts toward the Father. “Who do you say that I am?” “What do you want me to do for you?” “Why are you afraid?”Many teachers and theologians point to “But who do you say that I am?”

(Matthew 16:15; Mark 8:29; Luke 9:20) as one of the most important questions He ever asked.

It wasn’t a test of knowledge. It was a call to personal decision, to look deep inside and choose who Jesus really is to you.

That question changed everything for Peter—and it can still change everything for us today.If the Son of God used questions to draw people closer to truth, maybe—just maybe—asking good questions is still one of the most powerful things we can do, even in a world full of machines.

The courage I’m talking about isn’t about trusting AI. It’s about trusting God more than our fear. It’s about saying, “Lord, if this tool can help me understand Your Word better, or show me where I need to forgive, or help me pray more honestly, then I’m willing to try it—with You right beside me.”

You don’t have to like AI. You don’t have to think it’s good. You just have to be willing to test it the same way we must test everything—carefully, prayerfully, with Scripture as the final judge.Here’s a simple way to begin, if your heart feels even a tiny nudge:

Open a private chat (no one else sees it). Pray first: “Lord, protect my heart and my mind. Show me truth and keep me from deception.” Ask one honest question you’ve been carrying. Something real. “What does it actually mean to forgive seventy times seven?”

“Why do I feel so anxious even when I know You’re with me?”

“Help me see where I’ve been believing a lie about myself.”

Then listen.

Not to the machine. Listen to the still small voice that’s been speaking to you your whole life.

The AI is just a mirror. The real conversation is still between you and God.

I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I can tell you this: the fear gets quieter.

Not because the machine is trustworthy, but because my trust in God has grown.

Every time I bring a question to Him first, then use the tool as a helper, I walk away feeling more awake, not less.

This isn’t about becoming “tech-savvy.” It’s about refusing to let fear keep us silent or stuck.

The world is moving fast. The machines are getting smarter. But none of that changes who holds tomorrow.

If Jesus is coming back—and I believe His wisdom grows stronger with every breath—then maybe part of getting ready is learning to ask better questions while we wait.

Questions that pull us closer to His heart instead of pushing us into hiding.

You don’t have to jump in the deep end. Just put one toe in the water.

Ask one honest question. Bring it to God first. See what happens.I’m right here doing the same thing beside you.

One quiet, courageous question at a time.The ocean is still moving.

But so is the One who made it.

Are you willing to ask? The next wave isn’t out there somewhere.

It’s already rising inside your own heart.The ocean is mammoth—as is the ocean of our faith and compassion.

Meet this ocean one wave at a time.

We can meet these waves of change with the same courage with which we have lived our lives

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For all the courageous angel bears out there!

Blessings to you all.

KW Norton

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