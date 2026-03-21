FORWARD: THINKING OURSELVES INTO BEING

Not only do we become what we eat, we also become what we think- here is what I mean by the revelation that we physically come into being from what and how we think.

The miracle of existence lies far beyond what our civilization happens to teach us - this is something we must take hold of and do for ourselves.

Although someday human beings will enjoy the finest education system imaginable - where both instructors and students are motivated by the kinds of questions a Socrates would recommend - we are not there yet.

One wave, one meaningful action, one new way of thinking and imagining at time.

BIOLOGICAL LEARNING MACHINES - THE LIVING PHYSIOLOGICAL MIRACLE

There is a quiet miracle inside every human body that no machine can replicate.

Our physiology does not sit passively while we decide who we will be. It listens. It follows.

In seconds, it begins to shift its chemistry to support — or to resist — the choices we make in our hearts and minds.

When we choose courage—even the small, trembling kind—our body floods with the biochemistry of connection: oxytocin rises to foster trust and empathy, dopamine rewards the sense that this effort is worth it.

When we choose fear, retreat, resentment, or mere self-protection, the opposite flood arrives: cortisol sharpens focus on threat, vasopressin narrows perception into vigilance and defensiveness.

This is not metaphor. It is measurable. Our bodies are loyal amplifiers of the signal we send most consistently.

Yet the deepest question is not merely which flood we trigger, but what upstream intention steers the choice itself. Here three profound traditions converge to illuminate the full arc of courage: the embodied choice between floods, the unitive awareness of compassionate Christ Consciousness, the joyful discernment of Carlos Castaneda’s “Path With A Heart,” and Viktor Frankl’s Logotherapy — the will to meaning forged in the fires of extreme suffering.

The Two Floods and the Body’s Faithful Response

Evolution equipped us with two primary chemical regimes.

(1) The stress flood (cortisol + vasopressin) mobilizes us for fight, flight, or freeze: glucose surges, non-emergency systems shut down, attention locks on danger, social bonds constrict into “us vs. them.”

(2) The connection flood (oxytocin + dopamine) opens us: inflammation decreases, trust and bonding strengthen, reward circuits light up with the feeling “this is worth it,” priming collaboration, creativity, and resilience.

Consciousness is the upstream signal. Interpret a moment as threatening (even when it is not objectively so), and the stress flood dominates, tightening a vicious loop of fear.

Interpret it as safe, meaningful, or worthy of courage, and the connection flood widens possibility. Micro-choices—deep breathing to lengthen exhalation, naming gratitude, offering a kind word—send deliberate signals: “Safety. Trust. Meaning.”

Over time, the body learns. The baseline shifts toward openness.

EXPONENTIAL CHANGE

At the social level, this scales exponentially. When enough people spend more time in the connection flood, trust compounds, empathy widens, generosity becomes contagious via mirror neurons. When the stress flood prevails in the collective, suspicion hardens, conflict defaults.

Civilization is built not only by laws or technologies, but by the aggregate biochemistry of millions responding to daily choices of attention, interpretation, and intention.

Compassionate Christ Consciousness: Love as the Ultimate Attitudinal Choice

True courage transcends biochemistry because it springs from expanded awareness. Compassionate Christ Consciousness is that state of unitive love—exemplified by Jesus yet accessible to all—where fear dissolves into interconnectedness. On the cross, forgiving persecutors, Christ modeled the physiology of love over terror: heart open despite agony, choosing compassion when every instinct screamed self-preservation. In this consciousness, we see the divine in every being, even amid conflict. Physiologically, it aligns with the connection flood: oxytocin surges with empathy and forgiveness, dopamine rewards acts of selfless love, fear centers quiet. It is not denial of suffering but transcendence through it—choosing to respond with unity rather than division.

Castaneda’s Path With a Heart: Discernment for Joyful Strength

Carlos Castaneda’s teacher Don Juan offered a warrior’s criterion: all paths lead nowhere—death claims everyone—but some have heart, others do not. A path with heart is joyful, strengthening, effortless in alignment; it nourishes rather than drains. One without heart weakens, breeds regret, and curses the journey.”Does this path have a heart?” demands ruthless honesty. Test it repeatedly. If it evokes strength, joy, and oneness with the journey, follow it fearlessly. This echoes the physiology of courage: heart-aligned choices trigger the connection flood, sustaining energy and openness. Heartless ones perpetuate the stress flood, depletion, and chronic contraction.

Viktor Frankl’s Logotherapy: The Will to Meaning as the Deepest Upstream Signal

Viktor Frankl, surviving Nazi camps, discovered that those who found meaning—in love remembered, a task unfinished, or the dignity of attitude—endured longest. In Man’s Search for Meaning, he crystallized logotherapy: the primary human drive is not pleasure (Freud) or power (Adler), but the will to meaning.Three tenets anchor it:

Freedom of will — We retain the last freedom: to choose our attitude in any circumstance. Will to meaning — Frustration of this drive creates existential vacuum: boredom, aggression, despair. Meaning of life — Meaning is discovered, not invented—moment by moment, through creative values (what we give), experiential values (what we receive), or attitudinal values (our stance toward unavoidable suffering).

Frankl’s key insight: “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” Even in atrocity, meaning remains possible. Techniques like paradoxical intention (intending the feared symptom to break anticipatory anxiety), dereflection (shifting focus outward to values and others), and Socratic dialogue (uncovering hidden meaning through gentle questioning) make this practical.Logotherapy supplies the missing upstream lever for the floods. Choosing meaning—especially attitudinal value in suffering—sends the signal: “This is worth it.”

The body responds: cortisol recedes, oxytocin and dopamine rise. Courage becomes partnership: intention calls, physiology answers.Integration: Courage as Embodied, Meaning-Centered Choice

These threads form a unified vision. Courage begins with micro-choices that steer the floods from stress to connection. Compassionate Christ Consciousness expands the field to unitive love, dissolving ego-fear into compassion. Castaneda’s path with a heart ensures alignment with joy and strength, not obligation. Frankl’s logotherapy roots it in discovered meaning—the ultimate “why” that makes any “how” bearable.To live this:

Notice the flood in real time: chest tightens, thoughts narrow—”Cortisol rising.”

Interrupt with questions: “Is this threat real?” “What would love do?” “Does this path have heart?” “What is life asking of me now?”

Choose micro-acts of courage, connection, or meaning: breathe slowly, offer kindness, recall a loved one, take a dignified stance.

Repeat and celebrate—each shortened stress flood, each lengthened connection flood, rewires the loop.

When enough of us practice this—choosing meaning, heart, compassionate unity—society changes. Trust defaults. Generosity compounds. Conflict de-escalates because fewer bodies prime for defensiveness.

This is not utopia. It is meritorious reality: a civilization of people who work with their physiology instead of being enslaved by it.

The angel bear with asthma can still swim. She learns her rhythm, reduces drag, breathes through resistance—one grace-filled, wheezing breath at a time.

The ocean is mammoth. The floods inside us are real.

But the One who made both walks beside us, asking the question our physiology already strains to answer:”Who do you say that I am?”

In our reply—courageous, compassionate, heart-aligned, meaning-filled—our bodies flood with support. Fear shortens. Love lengthens.

We become not despite of our humanity, but fully within it.

With you—breathing, choosing, becoming—

KW Norton

(with research synthesis provided by AI, and checked by KW)

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