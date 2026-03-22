KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
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We are awakening to the realization that we dream our world into being, either consciously or unconsciously. We create our maps. This series of essays invites us to step into the map-making process and onto the hero's path of creating a new map. "The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and then in his joy went and sold all that he had and bought the field." (Matthew 13:44-46 NIV).

"Mythology, fairy tales, religious traditions, world literature, and modern movies are strewn with stories of a man’s journey to overcome some obstacle in his search for selfhood and his desire to fulfill a longing of the soul. Whether it is Perseus who rescued his future bride, Andromeda, from a monster; Prince Phillip who freed the maiden, lifeless Aurora, in Sleeping Beauty from the clutches of the witch; the biblical character Joseph who eventually reunited his family and saved a nation from starvation; King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail; or Luke in Star Wars who redeemed his father’s darkness—they all ventured forth from the world as they knew it into unknown areas and uncharted paths where they encountered forces they had to overcome or endure in order to get the treasure they sought. Transformed by the process, they returned home to share their gift with their community or the world. In this process, a man must overcome multiple obstacles. If successful he frees this Other—the treasure hard to find—that lies hidden in his soul, and a new consciousness is born." (From my book, The Other Man in Me, Erotic Longing, Lust and Love: The Soul Calling.)

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