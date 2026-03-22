Essay #9: Imagineering – Surfing the Waves of Consciousness

Those of you who have been reading this series from Essay #1 already know the drill. The work to be done seems oceanic—immense, overwhelming, seemingly impossible.

The floods of stress chemistry threaten to pull us under; division and fear multiply exponentially across societies; old systems of control thrash in their final, painful death throes.

Yet here we stand, not as powerless victims of the tide, but as conscious surfers on the very waves we help shape. Metaphorically speaking, we are surfers riding the waves of real life—one day, one breath, one wave at a time.

We don’t need to tame the entire ocean in a single heroic paddle. We simply show up at the lineup, feel the swell rising beneath us, choose our entry point, and rise to our feet when the moment calls. The wave itself is neutral energy in motion—neither inherently good nor evil. What transforms the ride is our stance:

When fear grips us, the body floods with cortisol and vasopressin: muscles tense, vision narrows, balance falters, wipeout feels inevitable.

When we choose love, respect, compassion, and strength, the physiology opens to oxytocin and dopamine: breath steadies, awareness widens, balance centers, and the ride becomes exhilarating—even joyful.

This is the living thread that has run through every essay in this series:

The physiology of courage teaches us to notice the biochemical flood in real time and interrupt it with one small, deliberate act—a slow exhale, a moment of gratitude, a kind word—that signals “safety” and “this is worth it” to the nervous system.

Compassionate Christ Consciousness invites us to meet every wave with an open heart, recognizing the divine spark in every other surfer, even when the sets are brutal and the lineup feels crowded with hostility.

Castaneda’s path with a heart asks the quiet, ruthless question as we drop in: Does this line, this choice, this relationship nourish strength and joy, or does it drain us into regret?

Frankl’s logotherapy reminds us that even in the heaviest wipeout—unavoidable suffering, loss, chaos—we retain the last of the human freedoms: to choose our attitude, to discover meaning in the very act of paddling back out and standing up again.

Now we add one more layer: imagineering. We are not merely reacting to the waves; we are co-creating the ocean itself through the exponential force multiplier of consciousness.

Artificial intelligence has arrived as a powerful amplifier—impossible to shove back into Pandora’s box. Quantum insights reveal consciousness as participatory in the fabric of space-time. Old negative feedback loops of control are collapsing before our eyes. The political and social convulsions we witness are the visible death throes of systems no longer worthy of respect.

The positive path is to become part of the emerging reality: one founded on love, compassion, mutual respect, and strength shared freely. Before fingertips ever touch a screen, our consciousness decides what we broadcast—fear that spreads division, or alignment that builds connection. Free will places the choice in our hands, moment by moment.

Encouragingly, we now see leaders emerging who understand this miracle of human existence and work diligently to shape it into politically and culturally life-affirming frameworks. Our individual decisions—each loving thought, each respectful act, each moment of courageous strength—ripple outward, geometrically magnified through relationships, communities, and digital networks like the internet.

We are force multipliers, all eight-plus billion of us. Science has sometimes resisted the idea that evolution is purposeful or guided by supreme intelligence, but lived experience and the mathematics of exponents suggest otherwise.

We are evolving toward territory once confined to our wildest dreams: a world consciously co-created by loving, gregarious, sensitive beings in real time.

Imagineering is our destiny.

The world we receive is the direct reflection of our private hero’s or heroine’s journey through space-time—amplified by every other soul sharing the lineup.

So paddle out.

Feel the next swell.

Choose your stance.

Stand up.

One wave at a time, the ocean responds.

Love and compassion. Respect for self and others. Strength as we ride forward.The sets are coming.

We’re already in the water.

With you — paddling, rising, riding —

KW Norton

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