FORWARD:

Gradually we move toward the understanding that our tools - including AI - can be on our side - if we take back an inner locus of control - and cease the reliance on an outer locus of control - which enables learned helplessness.

From our position of learned helpless we allow dangerous personality type to take control where more stable folks could do a far better job at leadership.

The technocratic feudalist 1% seems to have woken up and realized the new tool puts control back in the hands of the 99% - if they decide to take it - which places information back where it belongs.

My ongoing work is to create meaningful engineering prompts to engage AI in serving as the helpful tool learning tool it has been created to become.

These are early days and we humans essential elements in guiding this process to enable better human intelligent evolution.

NECESSITY IS STILL THE MOTHER OF INVENTION

Real human progress is based on reciprocity - on the ability to be flexible enough to both respond to incoming information - and to send out meaningful information in return.

Meaningful conversations happen as two parties are capable of managing incoming information - and the ability to respond meaningfully to such information.

This is true of a conversation in words, symbols, physical stimuli or a conversation in music or in computer code.

Much of our greatest music is conversational in nature - encoding for things perhaps better communicated in music than in words.

May times I have indulged in believing that perhaps in the beginning was the sound - the resonance - rather than a word.

Information is received and processed - is responded to and is returned - incoming energy transformed by the receiver and transmitted to the fellow conversant.

Engineering Prompt:

“Maybe it is time for the emergence of AI - both librarian and teacher. The teacher arrives when the student appears and vice versa?”

AI Agent Response - (completely rewritten by this human author for maximum manuscript integrity).

AI agent begins by noting that maybe it is time for the emergence of AI - as both a librarian and as a teacher- but such services being guided carefully by human hands.

Noting the phrase used as a prompt appears as a profound and poetic encapsulation of AI's potential role in education.

Suggesting a symbiotic relationship in which AI serves not as a simple tool but as an active partner in the learning process.

Noting the observation that AI functions as a librarian thru managing and delivering a vast, personalized store of information, and as a teacher thru offering adaptive guidance, appearing precisely at the moment a student needs to learn.

AI then unpacks on by expanding on what it terms a powerful idea, exploring potential benefits, challenges, and broader implications.

AI AS A GREAT LIBRARIAN

First taking on the concept that AI functions as an ultimate librarian

Noting that historically librarians have organized, preserved, and provided access to information. That AI agents are adept at this providing great speed and scale, creating a customized library almost instantly accessible to any student.

From this humans perspective - a big improvement on all the long days spent in libraries - and lugging home stacks of books - and I love books - and have a great home library.

AI agent notes that the machine knowledge can help dismantle physical and financial barriers to education. Students equipped with capable computer devices may access the digitally collected knowledge of humanity helpfully delivered. Speaks of leveling the playing field - providing high-quality information access free of traditional institutional walls.

Here the AI agent describes the process - going beyond just a simple keyword search. Capable of comprehending the nuance of a query and placing this in the context of a student's perceived needs to retrieve and understand relevant information from multiple sources. Capable of summarizing complex documents and sources of information - identifying connections between different fields, and translating information into appropriate languages or formats matched to individual learning styles.

Noting the ability to offer information which anticipates a student's needs. Capable of analyzing the student’s progress, questions, and learning patterns. May suggest relevant resources and even next steps even before the student might think to ask. Becoming a research partner, assisting navigation of information systems with rapid speed and dexterity.

AI AS A GREAT TEACHER

Then AI unpacks the concept of seeing AI as a great teacher.

AI agent notes concept of the "teacher arriving when the student appears" as referring to both potential personalization and responsiveness of an AI-powered education.

Noting that human teachers are constrained by the built in limitations of institutionalized education.

Noting AI is available 24/7 able to tailor instruction to the individual student's needs and preferences.

I have experienced personalized learning by interacting with AI agents which quickly survey - from my engineering prompts - and from my previous conversations - where I may be in respect to needing new information.

Pointing out that this in no way obviates the need for human teachers. Instead AI serves as an administrative tool as well to the human teacher as well as the student. AI is capable of taking cues from the goals and mission statements of the teacher.

As discussed in previous essays, the capability of offloading information to AI opens up new brain territory for higher-order thinking and creative cognition.

Brains are expensive in terms of physical energy requirements - thus freeing up brain space and energy requirements thru offloading of information fosters higher order function.

The AI agent, in this interchange, emphasizes the phrase "and vice versa," explaining that the implied relationship between AI and human beings involves a two way street - a mutualistic symbiosis.

In such a relationship the human being is vital guiding and supervising the relationship - as AI lacks a corporeal nature and cannot feel the necessity of keeping the relationship in bounds.

Expanding on this theme, the AI agent reminds that although AI may be the tutor - humans remain the mentors. Humans become student and teacher - and vice versa - the AI agent also assumes student and teacher roles.

By definition humans and AI learn from each other - but without humans who can write great prompt engineering and guide the conversations - there is a large chance AI might be misused.

Noting that the concept of AI serving to offload rote tasks, AI allows the both the human teacher and student to focus on building these essential skills.

AI continues to unpack here - noting that this represents a massive shift away from education as the absorption of information towards the critical application and creation of knowledge.

Education shifts toward becoming an active collaborative process between human and machine, rather than a solitary pursuit.

RISK TAKING IS PART OF EVOLUTION

Evolution of anything - cultural, biological or technological evolution - is full of risks - and no life - no universe - no existence happens without these risks.

We live in a universe of constant change and nothing can remove this reality of both risk and constant change.

The AI agent noting here that the emergence of AI as a tool toward better education and increased intelligence is not without risk.

Every tool created by mankind so far has involved risk - and too often the use of our tools as negative forces rather than as positive factors in our evolution is the case.

Digital divide: Equitable access to these AI tools and the necessary infrastructure is a major challenge. Without a concerted effort to close the digital divide, AI could exacerbate existing educational inequalities.

Major risks are defined here by the AI agent.

Privacy and security of data - as collection of vast amounts of student data to facilitate personalization - presents significant privacy concerns. Attention must be paid to the safeguards and transparency essential to protect sensitive information.

If humans maintain an outer locus of control and become dependent on AI - development of human creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking skills will suffer.

Critical here is the observation that AI - guided by careful human interaction - creates a new educational paradigm - one which makes a renaissance of cultural and biological intelligence and excellence possible.

Success of AI as a tool and the ability to overcome risks - will depend on a harmonious balance between human guidance - empathy and wisdom - and the ability of AI to offer relevant and quality information.

AI notes: “The teacher may arrive when the student appears, but the human-AI partnership will be necessary to guide them both toward a wiser future.”

Guidance of AI agents by human hands - thru intelligent engineering prompts - and thru meaningful creative discussions which lead to relevant problem solving and psycho-spiritual insights - is where the rubber really begins to hit the road.

May we be guided towards making the correct decisions for our wonderful human future.

The next essay #4 - AI & the Google Effect- Enhancement of Human Brain Power - veers back on-track moving towards the rapid elevation of human intelligence as we incorporate AI guided by human hands into our lives.

May the primary intelligence - that force which is the foundation of all intelligence - light our paths forward.

TO ALL HUMAN LIGHT BEARERS!

