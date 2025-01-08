FORWARD:

It is part of the process we are in - and part of the nature of the war we are fighting - to become a keyboard warrior.

As a keyboard warriors we bring dispatches from the front lines.

And being a keyboard warrior under these conditions is not at all without risk or consequences

But whether we select a more exposed and dangerous profession - or remain protected by our anonymity - we are all equally in danger - and failing to speak out and share the truth - will not save anyone.

To prevail at all as a keyboard warrior we must keep our path of logic and emotion on track - and must carry that diamond-bladed double-edged sword which cuts through the fog of war.

My responsibility as a writer is to ask questions and frame answers few others will bother to do.

I consider this a sacred trust - and I try in each essay to address my own fresh concerns - which - in a fluid situation such as we are in at present - often changes by the hour.

In other words the essay I wrote in the early hours before dawn - may seem to be counter to the one I write a few hours later and publish in the light of day.

I am no political hack or professional journalist and I don’t work for anyone but myself - and my sole aim is to do what is right for us as Americans - and as the human beings of this world.

I may be a Nashville grandmother - but a gullible fool - or some sort of erstwhile Pollyanna - I am not.

Neither am I some ambitious sop who keeps a jealous watch over my number of subscribers - paid or otherwise - and followers.

While I treasure each and every subscriber - paid and otherwise - and each follower - I am I no way beholden to these numbers.

What I keep firmly in mind is that I aim to be free to write what I write - when and how I wish to write it - free of any constraints which might lead me to ever censor my own work.

I have been approached by politicians and by various interests to participate in their work - and I have so far turned them all down.

As those who provide content for the internet - as writers, meme creators, musicians or visual artists - we all are under tremendous pressure to censor what we present and to conform to some inside the box thinking.

The bar I set for my own work - one which I rarely reach to my own satisfaction - is that I stick with outside the box thinking to try to shape essays which are totally original.

Writing an original essay which helps my own thinking - and maybe even the reader’s - toward the goal of evolving our ability to use a path of reason and logic and emotion to expand our knowledge and understanding.

SPIRITUAL WARFARE, FLESH AND BLOOD BREAKING DOWN

For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.

INTERSERVE USA

We are in a war - a war for our hearts and minds like never before - and since the first casualty of war is the truth - I work hard to identify these truths and - once I find them I share them through an essay.

Although the truth I may find may lead me to support one political side over another at times - my only real side is the side of all human beings - a stance which infuriates all the political hacks out there.

As I have written before - I could make vast amounts of money here on SubStack by taking a political side and by milking this for all it is worth - becoming a real social media influencer with a self righteous ax to grind.

But by doing this I would be making a deal with the devil and would than be sacrificing everything I support and believe in.

Making deals with the devil is how we got into this mess - and is certainly not the way we get out of it.

But for the warriors for our leaders out on the front lines - taking incoming rounds as the opposition seeks to destroy them - the situation is not so simple .

Sometimes they must be willing to be the bad guy and to make alliances with other bad boys.

GIVING TRUMP THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT

Today I am going to step back from my harsh criticism of the technocrats to see Trump’s association with them as a potentially positive one - especially considering the nature of this war.

This is part of my apocaloptimist approach - one in which I choose to see the positive virtues in a desperately dangerous and untoward set of circumstances.

In looking at Trump’s options - exceedingly difficult options considering the nature of this war - I am beginning to see the method to his seeming madness.

POTUS Trump is not a madman - and he stands against the clear mental and political madness of the left.

I do not want to go into too much detail here - because I see a plan Trump has in mind being put into operation - and it is a good one - and the last thing I wish to reveal here are any particulars to his - and our - enemies.

As citizens it is our sacred duty to keep holding our leaders feet to the fire.

And as we hold their feet to the fire when we feel they are wrong - it is also our duty to support them - and to give credence - to them when they are in the right.

As this plan unfolds I hope circumstances allow me to expand on this situation.

But for right now I can only say that the circumstances we are in - and the nature of this war - demands that we have a leader such as Trump in place.

He is aligning himself with players who are capable of carrying out the mandate the American people have given him.

Those of you who have been reading my stack over the past few years are well situated to read between the lines on this one and I highly encourage you to do so.

And please keep in mind the old saw - that there are no atheists in fox holes.

In these essays I have been writing from what I consider to be the front lines - I endeavor to keep up with the hour-by-hour changes - and for right now - Trump appears to have his ducks in a row - and his shock troops in order.

In order for us to prevail in this multilevel war - at once spiritual and metaphorical and all too real - we must have men and women on the actual front lines as the baddies - willing to stand up to the real baddies of the dark forces.

BAPTISM BY FIRE

As I write this we have a daughter who is in danger from the Pacific Palisades fire - safe currently - but it is a very fluid situation.

This will be the tenth wildfire our family has been threatened by - so we are no strangers to this - but it does not make it any less dangerous to have become a veteran survivor.

And as our daughter copes with fire in Southern California - our family prepares for a huge winter storm which will hit on Friday - both threats a result of the same storm.

But my husband and I are survivors of ice and snow as well - veterans of ninety feet of snow in the Sierras - of fierce storms in the Rockies - and even of Texas Hill Country snow.

AMERICA - ONGOING LEGENDS OF ICE & FIRE

But those twin dragons of ice and fire are something humans have been successfully contending with for countless centuries.

It is our modern civilization which puts us at such high risk today for attacks by these twin dragons - and represents a contradiction to asserting we are at all “civilized”.

This is not our first war - as, if we have spent our lives in America - we are, by definition, survivors of this war to take America hostage by globalist terrorists.

And as survivors of this ongoing coup d’etat - and as the survivors of perpetual economic and psychosocial attacks - as survivors of fire storms and earthquakes - and cross country moves to stay alive - we are stronger for these.

America - and Americans - are everywhere under attack - and America is all that stands between the Schwabian, WEF/Bilderberg globalists - who will stop at nothing to see America go up in flames - and to rule over the Prison Planet Earth we see forming all around us.

We as Americans remain under constant attack - as the globalists fear American principles - as shaped by the founding ancestors -above all else.

As British immigrant and American patriot Thomas Paine wrote:

“Tyranny, like Hell, is not easily conquered.”

“Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come”.

These principles - consecrated once again in the great Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln:

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle field of that war. We come to dedicate a portion of it, as a final resting place for those who died here, that the nation might live. This we may, in all propriety do. But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate we can not consecrate we can not hallow, this ground The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have hallowed it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here; while it can never forget what they did here. It is rather for us, the living, we here be dedicated to the great task remaining before us that, from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here, gave the last full measure of devotion that we here highly resolve these dead shall not have died in vain; that the nation, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

Abraham Lincoln Online

This “government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from this Earth”.

Be strong America - the forces aligned against us are trying hard to get us to hate ourselves and our nation state.

These forces are posing as spokespersons and truth tellers - but we know them by their attempts to blame America and Americans for everything - the sure way to finally see America destroyed.

We must be careful to avoid allowing our enemies to tear us down.

America is far from perfect - she never has been - but only in America do we have the actual opportunity and ability to defeat these satanic globalists plotting to own and manage the entire planet.

And the outcome of this war will mean that American principles - which are actually universal principles - will be those which are taken up by all the peoples of this world - as peace is achieved.

I have not survived so many challenges by being a pessimist - but on the contrary by being an inveterate optimist - or in today’s parlance - a dedicated apocaloptimist.

Trust yourself America - this is no time for Paine’s summer soldiers - but a time to reach deep - and to understand the odds and to get behind the extraordinary challenges - the overcoming of which - will lead to victory.

America is the lynchpin - upon which all future freedom hinges.

And we are now poised on the fulcrum - teetering between victory and defeat.

Going forward - aware of all that is wrong - and focused on all that is right.

This war has only just gotten underway - and the forces of the globalist deep state are not intending to go easily.

Stay frosty kids - this is not our first rodeo - and this is the war of all wars for our hearts and minds.

It is not over - until it is over.

The power of the pen has always been celebrated as being able to overcome the power of the sword.

KEEP THE FUNDAMENTALS - AS SO POETICALLY WRITTEN BY OUR ANCESTORS - ALIVE IN OUR HEARTS AND MINDS

They had a brilliant dream - all the more precious because not easily achieved - and that dream is no less alive today than it ever was.

This idea of liberty and of a government of an by the people is the most dangerous idea ever articulated.

That - “these dead shall not have died in vain;

that the nation, shall have a new birth of freedom,

and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

BE DANGEROUS AMERICA!

As we unite once again behind this most dangerous of ideas - may the creator of us all endeavor to protect these unalienable rights - and to sharpen our double-edged diamond-bladed swords - as we proceed with our work as keyboard warriors.

And keep the words of this following poem close to heart and mind:



Sometimes a Wild God Sometimes a wild god comes to the table.

He is awkward and does not know the ways

Of porcelain, of fork and mustard and silver.

His voice makes vinegar from wine. When the wild god arrives at the door,

You will probably fear him.

He reminds you of something dark

That you might have dreamt,

Or the secret you do not wish to be shared. He will not ring the doorbell;

Instead he scrapes with his fingers

Leaving blood on the paintwork,

Though primroses grow

In circles round his feet. You do not want to let him in.

You are very busy.

It is late, or early, and besides…

You cannot look at him straight

Because he makes you want to cry. Your dog barks;

The wild god smiles.

He holds out his hand and

The dog licks his wounds,

Then leads him inside. The wild god stands in your kitchen.

Ivy is taking over your sideboard;

Mistletoe has moved into the lampshades

And wrens have begun to sing

An old song in the mouth of your kettle. ‘I haven’t much,’ you say

And give him the worst of your food.

He sits at the table, bleeding.

He coughs up foxes.

There are otters in his eyes. When your wife calls down,

You close the door and

Tell her it’s fine.

You will not let her see

The strange guest at your table. The wild god asks for whiskey

And you pour a glass for him,

Then a glass for yourself.

Three snakes are beginning to nest

In your voicebox. You cough. Oh, limitless space.

Oh, eternal mystery.

Oh, endless cycles of death and birth.

Oh, miracle of life.

Oh, the wondrous dance of it all. You cough again,

Expectorate the snakes and

Water down the whiskey,

Wondering how you got so old

And where your passion went. The wild god reaches into a bag

Made of moles and nightingale-skin.

He pulls out a two-reeded pipe,

Raises an eyebrow

And all the birds begin to sing. The fox leaps into your eyes.

Otters rush from the darkness.

The snakes pour through your body.

Your dog howls and upstairs

Your wife both exults and weeps at once. The wild god dances with your dog.

You dance with the sparrows.

A white stag pulls up a stool

And bellows hymns to enchantments.

A pelican leaps from chair to chair. In the distance, warriors pour from their tombs.

Ancient gold grows like grass in the fields.

Everyone dreams the words to long-forgotten songs.

The hills echo and the grey stones ring

With laughter and madness and pain. In the middle of the dance,

The house takes off from the ground.

Clouds climb through the windows;

Lightning pounds its fists on the table

And the moon leans in. The wild god points to your side.

You are bleeding heavily.

You have been bleeding for a long time,

Possibly since you were born.

There is a bear in the wound. ‘Why did you leave me to die?’

Asks the wild god and you say:

‘I was busy surviving.

The shops were all closed;

I didn’t know how. I’m sorry.’ Listen to them: The fox in your neck and

The snakes in your arms and

The wren and the sparrow and the deer…

The great un-nameable beasts

In your liver and your kidneys and your heart… There is a symphony of howling.

A cacophony of dissent.

The wild god nods his head and

You wake on the floor holding a knife,

A bottle and a handful of black fur. Your dog is asleep on the table.

Your wife is stirring, far above.

Your cheeks are wet with tears;

Your mouth aches from laughter or shouting.

A black bear is sitting by the fire. Sometimes a wild god comes to the table.

He is awkward and does not know the ways

Of porcelain, of fork and mustard and silver.

His voice makes vinegar from wine

And brings the dead to life.

© Tom Hirons

All rights reserved.

It is a wild. wild world my friends and we perhaps the wildest of all.

WE ARE EVOLVING - GOD IS GREAT

