TYRANNY ALWAYS LOOSES, IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME

Those who have doubted that Trump 2.0 - TEAM AMERICA - is taking down the old corrupt system and is intent on resurrecting the America which the founders created, may stop doubting shortly.

Trump 2.0 has had their fingers on the dying pulse of the corrupt old system and is holding the death watch as the ancient system implodes from its own inner spiritual and geopolitical rot.

CROOKED EVIL VULTURES PRESIDE OVER THEIR OWN IMPLOSION

One almost feels sorry for the crooks who have presided over the death of the old European system, until one takes a good look at their crimes, which include, but are hardly restricted to the following:

Bilking their own citizens out of their property and life savings, destroying the infrastructure their citizens depend on.

Fostering globalization, which hollows out regional economies, industries and infrastructure, as it also destroys regional and national security and sovereignty.

Joining with the WEF as these predatory self-appointed elites plot to dismantle and destroy all constitutional republics and all human rights.

Furthermore, plotting with the WEF, to create a biologically engineered virus, & companion vaccine, to usher in the death of as many fellow humans as possible,

Working with WEF ghouls to force Ukraine into collapse via their favorite geopolitical agenda - war for war’s sake - and color revolutions.

Working with WEF ghouls to use unrestricted illegal immigration as a weapon to overrun and destroy all constitutional republics.

Working with WEF ghouls to, as Klaus Schwab bragged, “penetrate the cabinets” of all existing nation states, with their corrupt political cronies.

Forcing, as Larry Fink, of everyone’s favorite financial conglomerate BlackRock, once bragged, “ a change in the behavior” of their citizens.

Forcing a trans ideology on the vulnerable and impressionable to destabilize individuals, and to fatally weaken the strength of the family as a pillar of society.

Forcing ideological change on religious institutions, overwhelming vulnerable Christian communities with ideological capture which supports Transgender, illegal Immigration, and which embraces the COVID hoax.

Forcing ideological change on whole populations by proselytizing a religion, Islam, which supports illegitimate political power, and which favors tyranny over constitutional representation.

Forcing the ideological changes by using censorship and even imprisonment to dissuade dissidents.

Wage massive media campaigns and professional advertising to target enemies and dissidents and to promote desired ideological views.

Make sure to incentivize and fund a massive media campaign which repeats the propaganda which supports these tactics.

Using a professional, slick advertising strategy used repeatedly, as part of a relentless 24 hour news cycle.

Go after any who raise objections with the greatest fierce and unrelenting repetition of self righteous and hateful rhetoric.

Target major opposition, such as Trump 2.0, which seeks to strengthen national sovereignty, and to defeat the formation of a globalist empire.

Accomplish this by snowing under the target population with massive misinformation and propaganda campaigns.

Use the internet and AI to weaken opposition, target dissent, and to “change the behavior” of the target population.

Use both Machiavellian tactics and Orwellian strategies as unrelenting attacks on the target population.

Thus insuring that sufficient doubt is sewn throughout society to force changes in behavior.

Especially, wage perpetual war for perpetual peace - with ORWELLIAN “WAR IS PEACE, PEACE IS WAR” as a strategy to confuse the target population with sufficient force.

Eventually the target population will be overwhelmed with anger, frustration and hatred, and will to take down any resistance via violence and civil war.

The New Globalist World Totalitarian Order will then be celebrated with the full scale institution of repression, ideological capture, with Islamic religion capturing all hearts and minds.

The herding of target populations will be accomplished, moving the prisoners into those 15 minute cities where full 24 hour surveillance and ghetto mentality will obliterate dissent.

If Trump 2.0 loses Prison Planet Earth will have been accomplished.

The great news is that Trump 2.0 - Team America - is winning.

