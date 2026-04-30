Europe stunned and reeling as fellow nations take national sovereignty seriously

This post is more of a free reeling rant than a proper essay - hope it land alright- Enjoy!!



AMERICA DEMONSTRATES CLEAR “NO KING” POLICY - AS DEMOCRATS HAIL THE KING

One of my favorite topics has been that we are now in the second American Revolution, and nothing has yet happened to disabuse me from this notion.



The geopolitical world of Real Politics is demonstrating something profound and Hungary sits at the center of the exhibition, strengthening its ROLE correspondence with the American fight for freedom and national sovereignty.



Peter Magyar represents a political bait and switch of monumental proportions , and antithetical to the collectivist Neo-Marxism of the European Union.



The following video demonstrates one perspective ac to what is unfolding across the European continent.



The elation across the Neo Marxist European community has been quickly changed into chagrin and embarrassment.



It fits perfectly with the glittering pageant held by the Trump administration, which gave King Charles the trip of a lifetime, and set him and the European Union up for what is going down.



Hardly a pretty or sentimental situation, but rather a sharp and nasty divorce, where one partner simply does not recognise that the marriage had long been over.



America is done with pretty words and plastic pretenses and nothing says divorce as impressively as a set of Americans bent on demonstrating their independence.



The independence America demonstrates today is somewhat similar to the revolution of two hundred and fifty some years ago, but a much sharper and far less dramatic revolution.



This time the revolution is so obvious, so expertly played, that the opposition hardly recognizes they are on the losing end of a very toxic divorce.



The mainstream media selects to offer appropriate window dressing so the Neo Marxist losers might be spared the brutal dynamic of a public divorce.



But while the international mainstream press, propagandists for the Neo Marxists, doubles down and covers for the sake of the proletariat, Trump and King Charles play out their Real Politics roles with splendid indifference.



Their respective on stage roles barely weakened by the saccharine spectacle as Charles addressed the US Congress, attempting a reconciliation to save off the inevitable divorce.



Sure not to be missed however were little indications that an unbridgeable gap yawned at the feet of the players strutting the stage, one which could not be window dressed out of existence.



For those who listened carefully, read between the lines, there were the nasty little passive aggressive digs on Ukraine, on Charle’s own less than respectable descent from Kings, and celebrating his tolerance of certain religious Jihadist theocratic totalitarians draped in religion.



Relentlessly however the obsequious body language of the losing team, revealed the Real Politics of the losing hand.





Almost no doubt remains about the winning hand held, by those who will not tolerate Kings of any kind, and who have now made their opinions about Neo Marxists perfectly clear.



Of course the Neo Marxist Propagandists, so serious about their task, have the reassurance of knowing that the majority of the proletariat will be dazzled by the window dressing.



The proletariat will go on rehearsing their No King’s protests, will have no inkling that their side lost, lost spectacularly, and will not recognize they are no longer taken seriously by any other than their own toxically narcissistic sisters and brothers,



For the world at large has grown sick of the Neo Marxist passive aggressive game playing, has taken the side of the founding fathers in this sick psychosocial game playing.



The New World 250th Centennial Revolutionaries have new rules and new tools.



They are bent on carrying out the original plans for the supporting those unalienable rights, those attempts at the unobstructed pursuits of happiness, and the rights to personal liberty and responsibility.



They send carefully coded messages to let us know specifically what is going down, messages we are well poised to receive & interpret.







They build a communication and education system unrivaled in history which will underwrite and secure the democratization of both education and profession, and the right to pursue personal jurisprudence, formidably educated to back up these claims.



For the illusion we are separated, one from the other, and do not share the same creator-conferred unalienable rights, is simply a memory of a sad song we once shared,



BOTH FEAR AND IGNORANCE REALLY CAN BE FATAL.



Select what we listen to wisely, lest the resonance we feel becomes part of our own universal symphonic quantumly entangled experience.

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