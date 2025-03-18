European Leaders Run Home Crying To Mama - as Steve Bannon Gives Us a Meaningful Seminar on American Populism.
For Your Tuesday Edification - Worthwhile News Of the Day
For your Tuesday pleasure - as we await the outcome of the Trump and Putin conversation - a little comedic cut from the folks down at MOATS.
From crying European politicians - bullied by Trump and Vance - to Putin’s POV on Western mercenaries being surrounded by his troops in the Ukraine.
But the best - is the following from Steve Bannon - which tries mightily to make up for the deficiencies in our political educations.
Both interviews need to be listened to in their entirety - especially the Bannon Interview.
KW Norton Borders is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.