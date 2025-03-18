For your Tuesday pleasure - as we await the outcome of the Trump and Putin conversation - a little comedic cut from the folks down at MOATS.

From crying European politicians - bullied by Trump and Vance - to Putin’s POV on Western mercenaries being surrounded by his troops in the Ukraine.

But the best - is the following from Steve Bannon - which tries mightily to make up for the deficiencies in our political educations.

Both interviews need to be listened to in their entirety - especially the Bannon Interview.

Leave a comment

Share