EUROPEAN LEADERSHIP AND SYSTEMIC FAILURE

As the following video seems to characterize - European leaders have apparently forgotten how to engage in diplomacy - and in how to listen and interpret proactively.

https://youtube.com/shorts/79gXak3D8wc?si=Ouw_5PrpALLqV8dU

In our own lives as citizens it is seriously disconcerting when other people cannot listen to - or accurately interpret - what we communicate - and this destroys relationships- all of which depend upon trust.

For our leaders it means the dramatically evident failure of geopolitics when they get it wrong.

So much so that war is the result when these leaders fail to maintain relationships - and the greater degree they fail - the greater the wars.

What this reveals is a reprehensible failure to communicate - and a refusal to hear or to interpret what is being communicated.

It is shocking to hear that “Trump is not interested in Europe” - after the administration went to so much trouble to communicate the opposite.

Interpretation of what was communicated as “disinterest” - when what was communicated was an interest in seeing Europe become independent of US financial support - and in taking a responsibility for free speech - is hardly “disinterest”.

This represents a complete and total failure to communicate - and to achieve even mediocre leadership.

We - as Americans - seem to be communicating with many others who seem to understand reciprocity and the worthiness of human interdependence - and we Americans are currently experiencing a sharp break with other human beings who cannot understand.

We must ask the big overwhelming question here.

Who can dare in this huge world - united by an instant communication device - the internet - to get this wrong?

The answer is that no one can afford to get this one wrong.

Those who believe they can get it wrong - are quite simply being left behind.

It is a choice.

A choice not to comply or else - but to accept the responsibility for both living interdependently - and for communicating in a complicated world.

One huge overwhelming factor is that those who cling to tyranny as a way of practicing interdependence will lose and be left behind.

The humans of planet Earth no longer accept tyranny as a way of life.

The way of the future is free speech - free enterprise - and reciprocity - otherwise known as interdependence.

Already the conscious understanding of these principles is taking precedence among intelligent and creative and healthy human beings.

Get with the program of interdependence - of personal responsibility - and with free speech and liberty - or suffer the consequences of ignorance - dependency- victimization - and tyranny.

Systemic failure - of all civilized systems - is the result of these dire consequences.

The founders of these United States of America - had a thing going for all of us - time to take this under advisement.

Constitutional Republics - and the support of these unalienable rights - given by our creator - which no earthly force may grant - or may take away.

