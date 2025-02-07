Forward:

Most will have noticed that this sort of video is not the usual Substack video - and thank goodness for small miracles.

My video making skills are few - but I am thankful to have any at all.

It must be surprising to many of us that - as human beings - we are biologically and spiritually meant to be Co-Creators with our original creator as we make our way through these earthly lives.

We find ourselves here trapped in a disconcerting episode of millennial spiritual and cultural and political warfare.

We begin to see that so much was weaponized against us that we barley had a ghost of a chance to be the fine human beings we know we are capable of becoming.

And this is where we stand on this epic Friday - February 7, 2025.

THINGS HAVE CHANGED

We all knew it was gonna be rough when the truth broke loose in a land of lies - and of cold, dead spirits waiting to be warm.

As the whole world currently must cope with the facts that just about everything we thought we knew - and were taught - was wrong - we face quite a rebalancing of our reality.

Everything in the universe seeks harmony and balance - our bodies - our minds and psyches - our societies - even our political and economic reality.

We have lived in a rigorously controlled system of government for so long - deliberately manipulated by lies and deception - and therefore have had no freedom to think - to distinguish between lies and truth at all.

There was always an authority - a cadre of experts - to dictate truth from fantasy - and to authorize correct thinking.

Outside the box thinking was basically outlawed and marginalized - demonized by the mainstream as conspiracy theory.

This came to the forefront in the deliberate manipulation of the world through the COVID hysteria - the big push by totalitarian forces to mastermind the destruction of the world - in order to save it.

This has always been the goal of totalitarians - destroying the world in order to save it - grabbing us humans by the balls so our hearts and minds would follow - prescribed thinking to prevent real thinking - authorizing lock-step mainstream narratives.

A nice little Casper Milquetoast world - where no one had to work too hard to think - and where no one dared to become a 100% original Co-Creating human being.

A world of Tupperware parties - and polite church going - and white picket fence universities - and of suburban Stepford wives and husbands and kids - living happily ever after in a plastic bubble.

The heavy flood of truth telling currently happening is very uncomfortable for everyone - even for writers like me who welcome the change.

When we have been living in a culture under such heavy suppression of truth the spring back towards truth is going to be a massive explosive event as balance is restored.

What we can expect is the clashing of these extremes as individuals and institutions adjust to the new normal.

Those most addicted to the lies will have the most difficult time - and those who held out for the truth will gradually find new footing in a seasick world.

In time, even those who most benefited from a culture of lies will begin to realize and understand - gradually readjusting their behavior and habits to fit the new normal.

It was inevitable that some cranky old theorists - all too accustomed to - and paid off by - the way the old world operated - are going to frame it as a frightening doomsday event - and engage in useless blame and finger pointing.

While some of what these purveyors of doom and gloom say is true - we are on the verge of massive civilization collapse as a result of our cultural choices - the preaching of doom and gloom has no place in the new world being created from these ashes of the old.

For instance both commentators in the following video are correct as to many of the facts - but the sneering and disdainful way they deliver these facts - damning the “West” to Hell - is so telling of a seriously twisted agenda.

And certainly the reasons for civilization collapse - and Techno Feudalism - are not unique to what they so colloquially call “The West”.

It is to the benefit of the old system of lies to have we as the West believe it is our fault and to fault America as the monster and the thing which is to be defeated.

This totally represents the game plan of the totalitarian system - to turn America into the Great Satan - so the original America of the founding fathers can be further demonized.

And doom sayers like Chris Hedges who sit like reptilian pashas with hooded eyes - telling America and Americans that they are evil and corrupt - and that hope is ridiculous.

And doing so from a holier-than-thou perspective of fake Christian propaganda.

As if the Christianity they promote had a toxic, narcissistic, doom and gloom proselytizer as its namesake - a figure who sneered and laughed and belittled - rather than empowering and lifting up.

The Jesus and the Christianity of these men - is simply not the Jesus or the Christianity - I know.

It is the Christianity which has been adapted by our cultural institutions to deliberately keep we the people down and out.

Again these doom sayers are not totally wrong - indeed they are just enough right to be able to place the tip of their theoretical, metaphorical blades in the most painful spot - and dig in.

This is further testimony to how very subject to manipulation we have been - that men like these are still effective enough to attract so many victims.

We come to an age now where unlikely men and women become the truth tellers - and where the equivalent of modern day Judas pretend to be Christ-like figures.

This too is reflective of the culture of lies we have lived within - suppressing all truth - and promoting lies and deception - and promoting false gods.

REAL CHRISTIANITY AND CHRIST-CONSCIOUSNESS

Instead of the End of the World - and some doom purveying fantasy to punish us for our grievous sins - we are offered the hope and wisdom of the centuries - redemption and forgiveness.

This is that “other chance allowed” upon which the real Christian faith is built - the eternal hope and promise that we ourselves might reflect faith, hope and charity.

This does not mean however that this is not a real spiritual war - with true enemies to be vanquished - quite the opposite.

We have a real eternal living savior to fight for and defend - and a real actual satanic forces to be vanquished.

Those who cannot manage the difficult work of Christ-Consciousness cannot be allowed to remain in charge and must be soundly defeated.

This is a revolution in our conscious awareness and is most definitely another chance allowed.

We are poised on this new spiritually and materially powerful plane to spring forward into an evolutionary trajectory which will outpace all which went before.

Many of us are noticing both physical and spiritual - and psychological - changes which mark this great transformation into our future as more consciously-aware and compassionate and insightful beings.

For such a great change to go unmarked by a revolutionary shakeout would be unrealistic.

But, when we reflect honestly, upon what the real revolutionary man - Christ - both embodied - and taught - and exemplified - all those centuries ago - we can readily see that such a time as this was not only foretold - but is precisely unfolding as we would expect.

This Great Spiritual Warfare of 2020-2025 - is on target - and is proceeding as it should.

This is an astonishing achievement for us all - and the guides we encounter are both within and without.

The key is moving forward fearlessly and overcoming our fear with loving kindness - for ourselves - and for others.

Those who hold onto the past with that old fear and loathing will be blocked from forward motion.

We face the very same spiritual enemies which Jesus faced - his own fear and doubt and anger.

This too was foretold as Jesus himself tapped into the profound energy - the supreme intelligence - the vast wisdom - which is our creator.

We go forward - now being capable of letting go of the many things which weighed us down and prevented us from taking this enormous evolutionary step.

It is time to go with the angels - to go with God - to take wing and fly - to become what we have always been intended to become.

Embracing the future with loving and compassionate optimism is the key.

Let the old things which weighed us down be shed away - and the new pristine, crystal clear awareness which is the future - form within and without to become the evolutionary truth.

We are the world, we are the children of God - and nothing but our own doubt and fear can hold us back.

The face of the future is resolute - aware of the pain of change but committed to serving the necessary sacrifices.

This is it - everything the world has been awaiting - and demonstrating all of the expected doubt and fear and anger which has been holding us back.

The evolutionary future does not hold onto useless fear and doubt and anger - but embraces optimism - and fearlessness and brave compassion for self and other.

