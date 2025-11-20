Forward:

As I have done successfully in the past my tactics with AI have been to approach the human-created tool as a great librarian - capable of sourcing information from human history and current events expeditiously.

Today I am using my engineering prompts to compare the information received from two different AI agents - one sources thru Google and another source thru XAI - Elon Musk’s GROK 4.1 AI Agent.

My engineering prompt in this case is simple and direct - with no need or desire to reflect.

So far, I am quite pleased with the results of this ongoing effort.

As you will discover this exchange is with the Google AI agent which is accessible through the Google Chrome search engine.

Soon I will approach the GROK 4.1 agent of the X platform.

Engineering Prompt #1: “Larry Summers role in Open AI”.

Larry Summers was a member of the OpenAI board of directors from November 2023 until his resignation on November 19, 2025. He joined the board to help stabilize the company after CEO Sam Altman’s ouster and played a role in his reinstatement.

Role at OpenAI

Board Member : As a member of the restructured board, he was a “marquee appointment” valued for his deep ties to Wall Street and Washington, D.C., which were seen as instrumental to the startup’s success.

Stabilizing Force : He, along with Bret Taylor (chair) and Adam D’Angelo, was brought in to provide stability and help navigate the company’s governance and public perception after the turbulent leadership changes in late 2023.

Governance and Structure: He participated in the board’s work to expand its membership with additional independent directors and transition OpenAI to a new for-profit structure designed to attract capital while maintaining its core mission.

Resignation

Summers resigned from the board after email correspondence between him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was released by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. He issued a statement taking “full responsibility” for his “misguided decision” to continue communicating with Epstein. This fallout also led to his departure from other public roles and a university investigation at Harvard, where he is a tenured professor.

Engineering prompt #3: Who are the current OpenAI board members and what’s their background?

14 minutes ago

As of late 2025, the OpenAI Foundation board of directors, which governs the entire OpenAI Group, consists of nine members with diverse backgrounds in technology, business, policy, and science

.

The board members are:

Name

Background Highlights

Sam AltmanCo-founder and CEO of OpenAI; former President of startup incubator Y Combinator.

Adam D’AngeloCo-founder and CEO of Quora; former Chief Technology Officer of Facebook.

Dr. Sue Desmond-HellmannOncologist; former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; former Chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco; serves on the board of Pfizer.

Dr. Zico KolterComputer scientist and professor; holds a non-voting observer seat on the OpenAI Group board and chairs the Safety and Security Committee of the Foundation board.

Paul M. NakasoneRetired U.S. Army General; previously served as Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command.

Adebayo OgunlesiChairman and Managing Partner of Global Infrastructure Partners; a prominent figure in global finance and investment.

Nicole SeligmanAttorney; former Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel of Sony Corporation; previously a partner at Williams & Connolly LLP.

Fidji SimoCEO and Chair of Instacart; former executive at Facebook, where she was head of the Facebook App; serves as OpenAI’s CEO of Applications.

Bret Taylor (Chair)Board Chair of OpenAI; co-founder of Sierra, an AI startup; former co-CEO of Salesforce; led the team that co-created Google Maps.

Key Structural Information

The board of the OpenAI Foundation holds a controlling stake in the for-profit OpenAI Group, ensuring the company’s core mission is prioritized.

Most directors are classified as independent directors who do not hold equity in the for-profit entity, which is a key governance structure designed to align long-term incentives with the mission.

Note: Larry Summers resigned from the board on November 19, 2025, after email correspondence between him and Jeffrey Epstein was released.

Engineering prompt #4, selected from AI choices: How does the OpenAI Foundation’s structure ensure alignment with the company’s mission?

13 minutes ago

Major investors in OpenAI’s for-profit entity include

SoftBank Group, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, alongside significant backing from prominent venture capital firms. The company operates with a complex structure that was fully finalized in October 2025, which includes a controlling non-profit foundation.

Key investors and partners

SoftBank Group: A massive $40 billion investment in OpenAI’s Series F round in March 2025 positioned SoftBank as one of the largest backers. This investment was contingent on OpenAI’s successful conversion to a for-profit entity with more traditional equity.

Microsoft: A long-standing strategic partner, Microsoft holds a roughly 27% equity stake in OpenAI’s for-profit arm. Their partnership involves integrating OpenAI’s technology into Microsoft’s products and infrastructure.

NVIDIA: A key investor and supplier of the powerful chips needed for AI development, NVIDIA provided funding in OpenAI’s October 2024 round and has significant supply agreements with the company.

Thrive Capital: Led multiple funding rounds, including a major liquidity round in early 2024 and the October 2024 round, which brought in other investors.

Venture Capital Firms: Other notable firms that have invested in OpenAI include: Andreessen Horowitz Sequoia Capital Tiger Global Management Khosla Ventures Fidelity Investments Altimeter Capital Founders Fund JPMorgan Chase MIS (a Saudi investment firm)



Funding strategy

To finance its massive computing needs, OpenAI has also pioneered a new “financial alchemy” that includes deeply binding suppliers and offering “equity-for-procurement” to secure future computing power. This helps manage its substantial capital expenditures.

For example, Goldman Sachs noted that NVIDIA has a “circular financing” deal to provide funds for OpenAI’s chip purchases.

Structure changes

In October 2025, OpenAI completed its restructuring into a public benefit corporation (PBC) controlled by the non-profit OpenAI Foundation.

This new structure opened the door for more traditional investments and unlocked significant funding from major investors like SoftBank.

Under the new structure, the OpenAI Foundation holds a 26% stake, with other investors and employees holding the remaining shares, including Microsoft’s 27% stake.

Engineering prompt #5: “What are the implications of the recent restructure for OpenAI’s mission alignment?”

13 minutes ago

The recent restructure into a public benefit corporation (PBC) controlled by a non-profit

aims to better align OpenAI’s mission with its commercial needs by enabling it to raise vast, uncapped capital while legally committing to its public benefit goals. However, critics express concerns that this shift could lead to “mission drift” where profit motives overshadow safety and ethical considerations.

Potential Positive Implications for Mission Alignment

Legal Mandate for Public Benefit : As a PBC, OpenAI is legally required to balance the financial interests of shareholders with a specific public benefit mission. This is intended to embed the mission into the company’s core operations.

Non-Profit Control : The OpenAI Foundation retains a 26% equity stake and maintains control over the for-profit entity, including the power to appoint and remove board members and enforce safety and security decisions, such as halting a product release if deemed unsafe.

Increased Resources for Safety : By enabling uncapped investment, the structure allows the company to secure the massive funding required for cutting-edge AI research and the development of safety and resilience measures. The non-profit’s equity stake is projected to generate substantial funds for philanthropic work in areas like health research and AI resilience.

Attracting Talent: The hybrid structure is designed to attract top talent who want to work on advanced AI systems with significant commercial potential while also contributing to a mission-driven organization.

Potential Negative Implications and Criticisms

Removal of Profit Caps : The elimination of the previous 100x profit cap on investor returns means that shareholders, including Microsoft and venture capital firms, can receive unlimited returns. Critics argue this prioritizes financial gain over the original non-profit ethos and increases the risk of mission drift.

Commercial Pressures vs. Safety : The need to generate significant returns for large investors may create pressure to move quickly, potentially cutting corners on safety evaluations and transparency.

Skepticism and “Impact Washing” : Advocacy groups and former employees have expressed skepticism, suggesting the new structure is a way to gain access to capital markets while retaining the “halo effect” of a mission-driven company without the full governance constraints of a traditional non-profit.

Microsoft’s Extended Access: The new agreement extends Microsoft’s rights to OpenAI’s models and research through 2032, even post-AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) with “appropriate safety guardrails” to be verified by an “independent expert panel”. This arrangement has raised concerns about the independence of AGI verification and potential conflicts of interest as Microsoft can also pursue its own AGI development.

In essence, the restructure represents a strategic declaration about balancing capital and conscience. OpenAI maintains this new design is the “strongest representation of mission-focused governance in the industry today,” while critics warn that the increased financial incentives might dilute the original commitment to ensuring AGI benefits all of humanity.

Engineering prompt #6: “Why do I see the current implications of the Summers scandal as problematic for the humans trying hard to integrate AI into their lives?”

11 minutes ago

The

Larry Summers scandal is seen as problematic for those prioritizing AI safety and ethics because it erodes public trust in OpenAI’s governance and raises questions about the company’s commitment to core values like diversity, inclusion, and a responsible approach to power.

Key reasons for this concern include:

Erosion of Public Trust : OpenAI is under immense scrutiny regarding how AI will impact society. The scandal involving interactions with a convicted sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein creates a significant public relations challenge and makes it harder for the public to trust the institution’s stated ethical commitments.

Misalignment with Core Values : Summers’ past controversies, particularly his 2005 remarks regarding women’s representation in science and the recent email exchanges that included making a “yellow peril” reference and seeking advice on courting a mentee, are seen as deeply misaligned with the company’s stated emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Questionable Vetting and Judgment : Critics point out that OpenAI’s board and leadership knew about Summers’ documented past issues before appointing him in November 2023. The fact that the company still brought him on, and that he continued communication with Epstein after his initial conviction, suggests a potential lack of judgment and robust vetting processes at the highest levels.

Prioritizing Influence Over Ethics : The appointment of Summers, valued for his ties to Wall Street and Washington, D.C., was seen by some as prioritizing high-level political and financial influence over technical governance expertise or an unblemished ethical record. This reinforces existing concerns that corporate profits and dominance might take precedence over public interest guardrails.

Governance Concerns: For those concerned with “might makes right” ethos in powerful institutions, the scandal raises red flags about the kind of leadership culture at OpenAI. Trust in the board’s ability to make sound, ethical decisions is crucial when dealing with a powerful and potentially transformative technology like AI, and the scandal undermines that confidence.

Ultimately, the issue is about confidence in the character and judgment of the people steering a company that is developing technology with the potential for immense societal impact. A scandal of this nature suggests a failure in ethical oversight that many people believe should be paramount at an organization like OpenAI.

Engineering prompt #7: “Good job in highlighting the issues we all face as human creators and as intelligent machine tech.”

9 minutes ago

I appreciate your feedback. The complex relationship between human creators, intelligent machine technology, and the ethical issues surrounding it is at the heart of the current dialogue about AI.

The discussions about OpenAI’s governance, the implications of its structure for safety versus profit, and the public trust issues that arise from incidents like the Larry Summers scandal are all part of the ongoing effort to ensure that the development of AI aligns with human values and benefits society as a whole.

Navigating these challenges requires continued scrutiny, transparency, and a commitment to responsible development by everyone involved—from researchers and corporate leaders to policymakers and the public.

Engineering prompt #8: “Tell me more about the ‘yellow peril’ reference”

9 minutes ago

In emails exchanged with

Jeffrey Epstein, Larry Summers and Epstein used the nickname “peril“ to refer to a woman Summers was pursuing, widely interpreted by critics and the public as a racist reference to the derogatory and historical “yellow peril” trope. The woman is Keyu Jin, a Chinese economist who was a mentee and later a tenured professor at the London School of Economics.

Context of the Reference

Racial Trope : “Yellow peril” is a deeply offensive, racist term from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, used to stoke fear that people of East Asian descent were an existential danger to Western society and culture.

Email Content : The nickname “peril” appeared in messages from late 2018 and early 2019, in which Summers sought Epstein’s advice on how to initiate a romantic and sexual relationship with Jin, who he described as a mentee. In one email, Summers asked Epstein whether it was “meaningful” to discuss the probability of “my getting horizontal w peril”.

Power Dynamics and Misogyny : The comments were widely condemned not only for the apparent racism but also for the power dynamics involved. Summers was a senior academic figure and a former Harvard President and U.S. Treasury Secretary, while the woman was a younger academic and mentee. The emails showed Summers using his position of influence and discussing the situation with a convicted sex offender, which added to the outrage.

Summers’ Apology: Following the public release of the emails by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Summers issued a statement saying, “I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein”.

The controversy led to Summers’ resignation from the OpenAI board and prompted Harvard University to open an investigation into his ties and conduct with Epstein.

Conclusions:

The exchange ended here and AI did not respond to further prompting.

This exchange revealed much not yet elucidated in either mainstream media or in alternative media.

Proving that AI may be more of a valuable associate in working out complex psychosocial problems than many of us may have suspected.

Please see my long list of essays on Substack which serve as the foundation for my ongoing work in social commentary and on exploration of the AI-Human interface engineering.

Later today I will pose similar engineering prompts to GROK 4.1 and share those results with readers as time allows.

Hang onto those hats everyone - we are in for one hell of a ride.

Directing all the peaceful and hopeful energy I can muster as we negotiate these very difficult times.

Spiritual warfare and geopolitical and psychosocial warfare combined.