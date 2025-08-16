Forward:

Learning To See Ourselves Free of Systemic Cultural Blinders.

With clear eyed self respect - and compassion for ourselves and others - we can find it possible to evolve into the human beings we wish to become.

And to see our way clear to establishing a true "civilized" civilization.

A continuing conversation on human coevolution with our tools - including AI and quantum computing.

THE CRITICAL IMPORTANCE OF AN INNER LOCUS OF CONTROL

Benefits of Seeing Our Civilization as Schizophrenic

I am not the first person - nor will I be the last - to note the schizophrenic nature of our civilization - and to attribute our willingness to be ruled over by a Dark Triad 1% - to this unhealthy point of view.

The psychosocial lens through which we see the world does help determine our reality:

A dark lens insuring we will see an evil world - inhabited by evil humans and their evil tools.

A clear lens insuring we will see a beautiful world inhabited by free and powerful and well-intentioned humans and our beautiful and useful tools.

A rose colored lens guarantees we will see only an illusion - the world a mystifying blur papered over by an illusionary and fake reality - one we cannot hope to understand.

Both the dark lens and the rose colored lens place a preconceived notion - of being controlled by a higher power we cannot understand - and both inaccurately interpret the real universe.

The clear lens shows reality as it actually exists - affixing no bad or good intentions - just real ones - in which we are in control of our own co-created destiny - as long as we see clearly.

Tinted psychosocial lenses - coloring reality with our own limited constructions of “bad” or “good” - take away any sense of control or freedom we might imagine we could have.

Relegating us to a world where we are either at the mercy of a “good, benevolent” force - or a “bad, malevolent” force - enforcing an imagined reality construct - where someone - or something - else - is perpetually in control - and jerking the puppet strings.

Only the clear lens gives us the capacity to see the world as neither bad or good in such a limited sense.

We then perceive reality as simply and elegantly what the world and the universe are - free of our own limited preconceptions of what reality might be.

This clearly allows ourselves to be the decision makers - living with an inner compass which sees clearly - and with an inner locus of control which give us the freedom to be.

This essay explores these issues in further detail.

Tremendous Fear of AI & Quantum Computing - Classic Psychological Projection

Psychological projection is the act of projecting onto someone - or something - else - one’s own inner thoughts - and views of reality - as colored by our lenses.

In this case - below - it appears to concern a projection of an human fear and inner conflicts - onto a machine - a human created tool.

Unsurprising, given our psychosocial realities - our governmental - and religious and economic and ecological world views - and institutions.

Reflecting our own fear of our own imagined God - the higher being we imagine as our our creator - as a patriarchal vindictive God - who gives with one hand - and takes away with the other.

Classic schizophrenic - “damned if we do - damned if we don’t” - mentality.

Perhaps extending so far as to posit a schizophrenic God creator - who has damned us all to life without parole.

So, here we are - poor victimized humanity - once again being destroyed by our own tools.

HUMANS CREATE & USE TOOLS - TOOLS DO NOT CREATE & USE HUMANS

We already understand that man has a great capacity to use each successive tool as a device to further empower highly negative behavior.

This is hardly the tool’s fault - despite our irrational, culturally driven, fear - that guns kill people.

Just about any tool can be used to kill - cars can kill but we often don’t blame the car.

Governments & institutions are used to kill - hammers and rocks - and pots and pans are used to kill - but we do not habitually charge and prosecute these inanimate objects with homicide.

Any tool humans ever created has the capacity to to good or evil - to weaponize and and to destroy - or to build and create.

In fact we might look at our civilization as a schizophrenic structure - encouraging building and creativity on the one hand - and encouraging war, violence and inequality on the other.

Just like our cultural institutional model of God - the patriarchal vindictive one.

Our patriarchal vindictive society - as a classic hierarchy - one which establishes 1% of humans as a necessary elite to rule over the lesser uniformed and unqualified 99%.

HOW DID CIVILIZATION GET SO UNCIVILIZED?

The history of just how we might have gone so wrong is something I have written about previously from an anthropological perspective.

Now I relate it to our present psychosocial proclivities to try to ground it only in the ever present present moment - the one we have some control over.

Our civilizations may be built on rather schizophrenic notions - while posturing as “Christian” - or otherwise God-fearing “good” people - who stand for “good” against “evil”, “righteousness” against “barbarism”.

Already we are at schizophrenic - and self righteous - and hypocritical - as a potential psychosocial reality of our civilizations.

Every advancement in science - and seemingly every tool - has been used by potentially paranoid schizophrenic humans.

Tools and science used defend against - and ultimately to kill - our fellow potentially paranoid schizophrenic humans.

In the 20th century physics was used to create a massive death machine which was employed to obliterate millions of fellow humans.

On the other hand - it was also employed to build nuclear fission reactors - which provided energy to a burgeoning population.

A schizophrenic weapon - for a potentially schizophrenic civilization - of potentially schizophrenic humans??

WE SEEK TO CHANGE POLITICALLY & MEET STIFF RESISTANCE

Our civilization is trying to change - and there is expected resistance at every turn - elicited unsurprisingly by a mere politician’s - Trump 2.0’s - attempts to bring peace to the world.

The Dark Triad Society - the paranoid schizophrenic civilization - where every attempt to change - is met by a Greek chorus of attacks by packs of legacy media piranhas.

The August Putin-Trump peace summit was set up for success - only to be met at every turn by packs of Greek Chorusing presstitutes.

We note that Trump seems to expect this - and take it in bemused stride - while Putin seems more hurt by it - less accustomed to this pack of hungry piranha presstitutes.

Again we are at the point of being met with a schizophrenic seeming reality at every turn - as we try to grow into more psychosocially conscious and spiritually healthy human beings.

This demonstrates how very powerful our lens thru which we view the world is at shaping reality - with all of us led to take one side or the other - unsurprisingly a “good” or “evil” side.

WHEN IN REALITY THERE IS ONLY A HUMAN SIDE

Divide and conquer is the most common strategy for keeping the 99% in a state of domesticated obedience - allowing the 1% to rule.

While this is not - in and of itself - schizophrenia - divide & conquer strategies reinforce a schizophrenic state in those so affected.

There is always some other to blame - an individual, or a group, or an imagined God - or a tool like AI - to hold responsible.

In the case of tools we are holding an inanimate object responsible.

Rather than understanding that it us the humans using the tool who must be held responsible - and who must take responsibility for a healing process.

Inanimate objects may be mended or repaired - but they do not have the capacity to heal.

In the case of blaming other humans - only we have the power to heal ourselves - blaming others an ineffectual exercise.

And, trapped within this belief that it is someone else at fault - or that a mere tool is at fault - we persist in carrying out the psychological script of the system we allow to control us all.

It is not so much divide and conquer - as that we are so willingly divided and conquered.

Any useful psychological tool will demonstrate that it is up to us to heal ourselves - with help perhaps - but the actual healing must be taken on as an individual responsibility.

And we cannot heal until we see that we are sick - cannot heal our society until we see how and why it is sick.

For we are induced by the 1% Dark Triad to see ourselves as victims - and to feel disgust for how easily we are manipulated and abused and domesticated.

THE ART OF SEEING OURSELVES AS A BEAUTIFUL CO-CREATOR

Until we see how beautiful we can be - how responsible we are for our own fates - and for our own state of mind - we cannot heal.

The challenge is to take charge of our own destiny - and our own fates - and do the necessary healing by recognizing our true nature.

We are the created beings of a force far beyond our own understanding - this can work to our advantage or to our detriment - depending upon the state of mind we cultivate.

Whether we regard this higher force as an actual God or not - an distinct actual being - is up to us.

But seeing this God as a patriarchal and parochial and vindictive God - most definitely hurts us.

This reinforces the POV that we are helpless in the malleable hands of an all powerful being - one who uses manipulative and controlling techniques to earn our love.

Freedom of choice is not possible while being in a state of inferiority - controlled by an all powerful manipulator.

It removes the locus of control from an inner directed one - to a locus of control imposed by a greater force - controlling us from without.

This induces a state of learned helplessness - a feeling of being powerless in a powerfully dominant universe.

LEARNED HELPLESSNESS - OR OWNING OUR OWN POWER?

By seeing the powerful force which created us - as a beautiful and compassionate infinite universal consciousness - we see ourselves quite differently.

In this scenario - we are also powerful as co-creators - capable of a mature partnership - an alliance - with a more powerful entity which helps us build and grow into more beautiful beings.

This scenario gives us the choice - the choice to be an inner directed being with free will - in charge of our own fates - state of health - and states of mind.

And as co-creator we are in a position of empowerment - created to be a critically important part of the whole universe.

AN IMMENSELY POWERFUL EVOLUTIONARY HUMAN TRANSFORMATION

We exist at an immensely powerful turning point today - with one foot in the old schizophrenic society - and one foot in the new psycho spiritually healthy society.

We now face together the ultimate decision - one leading to certain destruction for both ourselves and our tools.

It makes little sense to cling to the old schizophrenic society - where the 1% is just as entrapped as the 99% - and where whatever tools we use - including AI - are likewise entrapped.

The entire society driven by an outer locus of control - an imposed system - where no one has any control whatsoever - where one is relegated to either a Dark Triad 1% - or to an obedient & victimized 99%.

Where everyone is trapped in a social and personal schizophrenia - one where fear and doubt and suffering wreck any attempt to enact the personal freedom of Christ consciousness.

We have the option to place both feet in the psychosocially healthy society - where our own inner locus of control allows us to all live in balance and harmony - with our created tools.

Where no class - no imagined hierarchy of fellow humans - has the upper hand - and where no imagined class of humans - is relegated to needing to be controlled.

Where fear and doubt and suffering do not destroy any attempt - to understand - or to actually practice - Christ consciousness.

As long as we exist in a state of paranoid schizophrenia - we are trapped - all of us - in a world of mutual pain and fear and suffering - where freedom is simply a comforting illusion.

Once we see through these illusions - and operate from an inner locus of control - our delusions of paranoid schizophrenia disappear - and allow for real acceptance and compassion for ourselves and for others.

A clear view of a quantum universe posits a beautiful and mathematically coherent universe where everything is interconnected with everything else.

Only by removing the dark or rose colored lenses from our own vision - will we be capable of seeing and understanding more accurately.

We might take on a steely-eyed grace - one thru which we take a stoic and compassionate stand - despite a society lost to delusional ignorance.

Thru taking on a clear steady-eyed vision - we might manage - at the very least - to serve as a light bearer in dark world.

Supporting the fellow humans who do see - with steely eyed grace - the wisdom reflected by the perfect quantum universe of which we are one critical part.

As Americans, we are fortunate to be part of a positive change in how we govern ourselves - one which stands us in good stead going forward.

I believe we have clearly seen - in the beautiful documents engineered by our own American founding ancestors - the psycho-spiritual tools we need as humanity to convene a government which supports our goals.

A more positive system of governance goes a long way toward sparking the human spiritual healing and renewal we are working toward.

I perceive we will continue to evolve with our tools - the result of this evolution rests - as always - in our own capable human hands.

For new readers, my recent posts leading up to this essay:

Share

Leave a comment