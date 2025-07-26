FAIL BETTER LEAR

We Are All In This Together - People of Planet Earth - Desiring Freedom From Tyranny

Examining nuts and bolts - maybe even lightening bolts - as to how we can arrive there, from here.

Are we there yet?

Nope - but we are achieving a damn sight better view.

Here at KW Norton Borders I have worked hard to ask the pertinent questions and to try my best to find answers.

Although I had no expectations that politicians would read these essays - or that the answers I have found would align with policies at a national and international level - my writings have accomplished all of this.

As readers know, I truly am just a Tennessee grandmother - working toward the understanding and wisdom we all need to achieve a worthwhile future and new civilization.

It has taken me years of hard work - but has fueled enough momentum to make a difference.

Never allow anyone - ever - to tell you you are not good enough, not smart enough, not determined enough - or too old, too young, too stupid - to make a difference.

Know that we all make a difference by being here - and that when we are called upon to rise by terrible circumstances - that we have the strength and courage to do so.

Never doubt yourself - never conform to someone else’s expectations that you will fail.

Strive to become the person you wish to see in the world - and take repeated failures as a challenge to rise to higher standards.

Encourage others to do the same - as everyone has the capacity to make a difference.

Insist that our families, our communities, our nations and our world - strive to do the same.

Pretty soon we find we have left the limitations and excuses common to a mediocracy behind.

And through striving to fail better and bigger each time - we find that we learn and grow and achieve way beyond our own limitations.

And one fine morning we see that we have woken up in a meritocracy - part of a civilization in which everyone can excel.

Once we leave the fear and doubt and negativity behind - we are unstoppable.

And once we begin to understand Christ consciousness and truly dedicate ourselves to attempting to live up to it - we will continue to fail more spectacularly with each step.

With each failure to move closer to this high bar we seek to achieve - we begin to seriously compete for that ever elusive goal of becoming our best selves.

Never give up - never back down - never accept less than excellence - of ourselves and of our associates.

When we compete - we are, in reality, in competition with ourselves.

Competition, when viewed correctly, is simply the process of outdoing our own limitations.

Never stop competing to become our very best selves.

So here we are together - as fellow readers and writers and thinkers - engaged in seeing the world change for the better because we are here.

Standing at a new threshold of opportunity - and of industry and of fairness - and of reaching ever toward that always receding achievement of understanding of - the universal compassionate wisdom of a Christ consciousness.

THIS IS THE MAP - WE ARE HERE.

Scarcely recognized by those caught up in defending the now outmoded ways of the old dying system is the pure joy and excitement of those welcoming the new civilization.

That people no longer trust their governments is a given - that they are in support of leaders who show the way forward to a freer, more common sense approach is clear.

As they observe the hold outs - those clinging to the past - they see a boring, predictable and uninspiring bunch of losers - dedicated to the graft corruption and gotcha politics of the old.

It has gone father beyond this - they no longer trust the old paradigm in the arts, entertainment, industry and commerce, education, health care or science.

The final straw has been Covid-19 - associated with the failure of all institutions and governments and professional organizations.

Although the official narrative has not caught up yet - people see Covid-19 as being associated with Epstein, P. Diddy, and the widespread corruption in corporations, and across all official agencies.

Many are so disillusioned they are enthusiastically supporting the leader who now seeks to foster trade instead of promoting war - to promote common sense health care and economic prosperity for everyone.

Gone are the days when corrupt banking and business practices are the rule - when arms dealers, Big Pharma and the lot become parasitic on us all - and take our wealth and lives and families from us.

People see the hypocrisy of a man like Obama who used his race to become powerful and who then worked to destroy the very social fabric of the people he served.

They watched as he explained in his podcast that fathers are not enough and that therefore young boys need additional support from gay male friends who can expand their horizons.

The assertion by Obama is particularly rich - and because it is partially true - but used to destroy the integrity of the family - it is disgustingly obvious.

That an effete manipulative con man traitor like Obama dares to lecture parents on the importance of gay men in their son’s lives - is, well - rich beyond belief.

Similar views are held by other world leaders - leaders of Canada and Mexico - and several major European nations - who have totally abused their privilege and who no longer deserve respect.

With traditional old style leaders associated with child trafficking, human trafficking, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, money laundering and with Big Pharma, fast food - and with the military industrial medical complex - their days in power are numbered.

Especially now, that COVID-19 is firmly associated with coerced genocide from the so called elite 1%.

Along comes a leader who was manipulated more as POTUS - by Fauci and friends - to fall for the Covid-19 disaster than even we - as ordinary citizens - were.

This leader was viciously attacked for his non traditional views and for the genuine respect he has for the people he intends to serve - and for favouring trade over war.

A leader who share the viewpoints of his constituents and who genuinely carries out their mandates.

Here are the mandates in process of being carried out:

No more war, no more enriching arms dealers and mercenaries

Encouraging peace thru strength - the military - rarely used - but super prepared to insure security.

No more Big Pharma acting as parasites on the people.

Common sense health care over medical tyranny

Support of law abiding constituents over criminals and over undesirable illegal immigrants.

Restoring economic prosperity and security and abundance - thru fair trade, industry, education and employment and investment.

Emphasis upon tariffs to restore fair trade - and upon making fair and efficient and equitable deals with both domestic and foreign investors - and with all corporations.

No more blind ripping off of the American people.

Restoring fair and sustainable governance by weeding out the overbearing and expensive bureaucracy and by instituting zero tolerance for graft and corruption.

Reconstituting the legal system by cultivating zero tolerance for bribery, fraud, and unfairness- and by making examples out of those who have committed treason or worse.

Seeking to reach a mutually beneficial goal for all participants.

SUCH IS THE ART OF THE DEAL - AND THE ART OF WAR

The art of the deal is to create a deal which benefits all parties.

The art of war - is not to have one.

The art of life is to never give up on becoming our best selves.

Never give up - never back down - never doubt yourself.

The universe is a vastly compassionate consciousness - and we ourselves part of it - created by it - ever evolving toward that elusive goal of becoming.

Whatever your desired competitive game - be the very best at it - something we will never achieve - but will always be the better for the process.

FAIL BETTER - AND ALWAYS FAIL SPECTACULARLY

POSTSCRIPT

The map of where we are going as human beings cannot be drawn as yet.

But the trajectory of my writing is headed in the direction of becoming capable of at least beginning to draw this map.

We are challenged by ever increasing hurdles which block us from achieving our very best selves and civilizations - and illicit use of Artificial Intelligence can certainly challenge us.

Because we are graced with an a priori understanding of logic - and with a profound ability to be spiritually conscious and responsible - AI need not remain stuck in the morally compromised position it is now in.

You have my solemn affirmation that although I often check in with AI to get a broad spectrum viewpoint of my thesis - once I have written the whole thing.

On occasion I am known to quote AI outlines - surveys of knowledge - as a useful adjunct to human thought.

I have never, ever, begun an essay - or written one - which consults AI for ideas.

These essays all spring from a well spring of creativity that is difficult to imagine - assumed to be the intelligence which drives the whole apparatus.

Although I do often use AI illustrations to help convey ideas - the very idea that a writer would consult AI before writing a piece is a very profound insult to the intelligent compassionate universe from which these ideas spring.

AI exists as a compendium of human knowledge - and is therefore a co-creation of the human mind - and of universal intelligence - by logical extension.

Quantum computing has already pushed the limitations of parochial human thought outwards - into the infinitely expanding and transcending infinity of the universal consciousness.

There will come a day when we lowly humans will be challenged to think well beyond our moral - religious and political and scientific - and certainly our psychosocial - boundaries.

Stay tuned for further thoughts which seek to expand my own capabilities - and to call into question our own limitations as human beings.

As always, may our creator - the profound infinite intelligence and compassionate consciousness which runs the universe - grant safe harbor to all the peacemakers.

