FAMED ACADEMIC FINALLY CALLS THIS CIVILIZATIONAL COLLAPSE

I’ve waited for five years now for some believable male principle to come out and name this for what it is.

And no, I am not talking about just the California firestorm.

And here - as if on schedule - but only referring to California fires - is Mr. Victor Davis Hanson - famed academic and “gentleman farmer” - using the big final sounding C word.

Truth be told I have waited for these cautious academic types to wake up and smell the cordite for quite a while - and have found it irritating to suffer their weighted, careful speech as they avoid what they - and no one else - wishes to know.

Who in their right mind would want to know such a thing?

Just about everyone in their right mind who wished to survive such a scenario.

But our late great civilization of Neo-Rome has grown soft and spoiled - preferring to play chicken little - playing all sorts of tricks to avoid facing the inevitable music.

Our civilization which has taken on the ultimate failure of logic in pretending they cannot tell a woman from a man - believe there are as many genders as varieties of catsup - and cannot accept the fact that the US president is absent without leave.

IN LOCO PARENTIS - OR TAKEN LEAVE OF HIS PROVERBIAL SENSES

Which - when I think about it - is a pretty good metaphor for the entire Neo-Roman circus now in ruinous free fall all around us.

And after spending five minutes not being able to watch the inimitable Zuckerberg make mealy mouthed excuses for not being a free speech advocate - demonstrating what most of us already know about the not too bright technocrats - on Joe Rogan.

Rogan does a good job of being the patient host - but even Joe gets a bit impatient at accepting such ignorance.

As is totally expected with these technocratic clowns who go on fiddling as fat bloated and spoiled plutocrats as Rome burns - and freezes.

As seems totally normal - the same storm which brought fire and wind to the West - brought the southeast an arctic deep freeze.

Here is what our new Tennessee Ice Age looks like this morning.

For this Tennessee grandmother - civilizational collapse was visible at 9/11 - if not in the gilded age which followed the Civil War and the European enlightenment.

But at the very least it reared its ugly head upon surveying the onslaught of New Age Roman Authoritarianism as exhibited by the Covid Hoax in late 2019.

All of the moral, intellectual, institutional, psychosocial - and spiritual - failings we associate with civilizational collapse were observable there.

And in a stunning lack of psychosocial and personal intelligence neither the people or their leaders seem prepared for the kind of reality human beings evolved to cope successfully with for millions of years.

It is a stunningly accurate indictment of our advanced modern technological civilization - the center cannot and does not hold.

The puerile technocratic dreams of the oligarchs - their ridiculous adolescent fantasies of artificial intelligence - of going to Mars - of living on a planet ringed with surveillance satellites - of having “intelligent” and humanoid robots - to serve every conceivable sexual, psychological, socioeconomic and intellectual need.

Straight out of Lord of the Flies - straight - no chaser.

The great Nightmare Technolopolis “ - the psychosocial snake pit which epitomizes the New Rome.

But these technologically advanced humans enthusiastically embrace all of this.

They are actively buying into this snake pit - Lord of the Flies - Flash Gordon fantasy of science fiction.

As if the reality of civilizational collapse could not trouble thier pretty little heads.

In the sheer chaos of civilizational collapse it is easy to miss the unmistakable truth that this firestorm represents - the firebombing of a major US city state - and that everything the populace is told is to deflect and to deceive their attention away from this fact - is a lie.

Truth is the first casualty of war and the plutocrats get away with war because the little people - are successfully entertained by the ongoing sheer terror of the mesmerizing and orchestrated events.

The revolution won’t be televised because there will not be a revolution.

But the reasons there needs to be a revolution - of the mind and consciousness and of the system which serves as the foundations of these so called civilizations - is played out in terrifying - mesmerizing - technicolor - on the screens.

But we have the clowns of academia to sell us the knowledge that we are human fools - and - as such - need not bother to resurrect ourselves with the knowledge that the very men pontificating about who and what we are - are the biggest and most foolish clowns of all.

In what sort of world do human beings subscribe to a brand of truth - or to the truth as dreamed up by the circus clowns of pompous academia - which purport to tell us all that WE are the fools?

And who come up with - thousands of years too late - historians with no idea of history - who dare to tell us that we need a travel ban.

Men who have no idea that once we have spent thousands of years letting what is in Pandora’s box out to serve as our civilized - autocratic - techno-feudal - zeitgeist - that - as Paul Simon articulated brilliantly - we need a new plan Sam.

Lyrics:



“The problem is all inside your head”

She said to me

“The answer is easy if you

Take it logically

I’d like to help you in your struggle

To be free

There must be fifty ways

To leave your lover” She said, “It’s really not my habit to intrude

Furthermore, I hope my meaning

Won’t be lost or misconstrued

But I’ll repeat myself

At the risk of being crude

There must be fifty ways

To leave your lover

Fifty ways to leave your lover” You just slip out the back, Jack

Make a new plan, Stan

You don’t need to be coy, Roy

Just get yourself free

Hop on the bus, Gus

You don’t need to discuss much

Just drop off the key, Lee

And get yourself free Ooh, slip out the back, Jack

Make a new plan, Stan

You don’t need to be coy, Roy

Just listen to me

Hop on the bus, Gus

You don’t need to discuss much

Just drop off the key, Lee

And get yourself free She said, “It grieves me so

To see you in such pain

I wish there was something I could do

To make you smile again”

I said, “I appreciate that

And would you please explain

About the fifty ways?” She said, “Why don’t we both

Just sleep on it tonight

And I believe in the morning

You’ll begin to see the light”

And then she kissed me

And I realized she probably was right

There must be fifty ways

To leave your lover

Fifty ways to leave your lover You just slip out the back, Jack

Make a new plan, Stan

You don’t need to be coy, Roy

Just get yourself free

Hop on the bus, Gus

You don’t need to discuss much

Just drop off the key, Lee

And get yourself free Slip out the back, Jack

Make a new plan, Stan

You don’t need to be coy, Roy

Just listen to me

Hop on the bus, Gus

You don’t need to discuss much

Just drop off the key, Lee

And get yourself free

© 1975 Words and Music by Paul Simon

But sadly, all this reading and thinking is just too much to expect of the screen addicted denizens of Megalopolis.

The poor civilized denizens of the Megalopolis do not even get the jokes.

The real news is that no matter the cause - and no matter the outcome - is that Southern California has been - and still is being - fire bombed into nonexistence.

Perhaps the only thing more surprising than this - is that there are still delusional Lost Angelenos - who take shelter in believing this is not true.

Truth hurts - and truth is necessary to initiate a process of change - one which can lead to a new and positive change - a transformation which leads to a real civilization - rather than to an uncivilized pile of smoking rubble.

But in the domesticated mind management of the Nightmare Technolopolis - you got it - “CLIMATE CHANGE”.

And with echoing demonic laughter the Musketeer tells us all to - as Archie Bunker used to say to whomever bothered him - with the penultimate sneer :

“ Go stifle yourself! ”

From the ARCTIC TUNDRA OF TENNESSEE - to the APOCALYPTIC WASTELANDS OF CALIFORNIA - TRUTH, LIKE A LION - CANNOT BE STIFLED.

We as humans need to grow up and at least get back to the unappreciated reality that our cultural evolution began spiraling downward towards this Hellscape about 12,000 years ago.

And here we find ourselves - of all the gin joints in all the world - and we had to let our fingers walk us into this one!

And at least in this gin joint we have been discussing the ongoing collapse of the Nightmare Technolopolis - for several years.

https://apple.news/Az7r_CP_UR6e-T6_oKxAhdQA

A gin joint where we share what we are able of the multi civilizational reality of collapse.

Collapse - almost on cue - as all of our civilizations have collapsed - from the first ones which took shape as the Anatolian farmers developed agriculture once the Mediterranean warmed sufficiently after the last ice age began to wane.

And there is one great apocalyptic - psychologically untenable - awareness we try hard to avoid speaking about.

And in the ultimate insane rhetoric - we have come to expect from the cretins at the infamous World Economic Forum “think tank” - a think tank which epitomizes the most derelict inside-the-box thinking - since Plato came up with his shadows on the cave walls.

And for all those who wish to look around - the insanity is being discussed everywhere - the WEF and the 1% elites want us all dead.

The WEF especially wishes America to be defeated - but there is no reason for those who desire to rule the planet to want any nation states to exist.

From one of our Italian Substackers

- concern about the multi-civilizational realities of the musketeer.

Our civilizations - proof it is possible to change these human beings - having been furnished with these unalienable rights by whomever - or whatever - or even by the nonentity - which created us - into thoroughly domesticated slaves of the primate hierarchy we persist in mistakenly calling civilization.

It is not difficult to imagine the kind of civilization where humans would live together in peace and beauty - and in compassionate harmony.

But it seems entirely too difficult for modern man to comprehend or understand or to manage.

IMAGINE THAT - GAINING THE WORLD AND LOSING ONE’S SOUL.

Dare to dream - and dare to make the beautiful things we dream - reality in the light of day.

Share

Leave a comment