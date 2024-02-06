FAMILIES, COMMUNITIES, TRUTH - ALL UNDER ATTACK
Being Upside Down In This Matrix It Is All Too Human To Get Lost
FORWARD:
The above illustration is an AI-generated concept of the interdependence of all life - including human life.
Sorry purists - as leery as I am about AI I am not above using an AI-generated image to illustrate a point.
As all humans do I love what is beautiful and true and I am not too choosy where it might come from.
I do not believe we are going to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.