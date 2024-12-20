Forward:

We need writers and creative souls like Abbey to remind us of who and what we really are - especially in times like these - when we are led to become unconscious of all we are as human beings.

This essay is as unwound and loose as I can make it - and still hope to make any common sense out of the logic and feeling.

It is important to me that I work to stay as unbound by pure logic and as free as I can become as a writer to a path of both logic and feeling as is possible through language.

Our language - like our thinking and spiritual reality - has become way too limited by uptight logic - free of the inspiring and creative leavening of emotion.

And our societies have become nightmarish entities of one way logic - and free of the bounds of humanity and feeling and emotion and mental and physical health which supports our human biological selves.

How easy is it to fool modern humans and - if so - why?

RISE OF TECHNOCRACY TO TOTALITARIANISM

Control of modern humans by governments and other power brokers has become easier and easier with the development of technology.

The goal of government has been to keep people mesmerized by the superior power of the governing forces from the earliest civilizations.

But the growth in technological innovation in the 20th and 21st centuries has caused a rapidly increasing tendency of the general public to look to their governing institutions - rather than to themselves - for the truth.

The terror caused by technological innovation and change is well-warranted - as it brings hugely increasing opportunities to fool us into believing anything.

And if our governing institutions can get us to believe anything - they can literally get us to do anything.

And we have already had the example of rogue governments manipulating us as humans to do quite literally anything throughout the 20th century - and again now in the 21st century.

Maybe the distance from Nazi Germany to the modern so-called Democracy - or constitutional republic - seems far - but they are way more related than we might initially believe.

It is valuable to remember that the average German - fighting for their Nazi nation state - believed they were doing the honorable and spiritually responsible thing in fighting for the motherland.

And even those who lived next to and worked in the death camps also believed they were acting responsibly and humanely.

And even if they did not - their own fear of the government was so great it overwhelmed any more sane conclusion.

This free floating anxiety and fear becomes a natural part of lives lived amidst the increasing loneliness of modern existence.

These emotional disturbances become the reason behind the radical growth of the medical cartels and also of the explosion of power enjoyed by the modern state.

Governments - and their corollaries - as institutions and corporations - specialize in fooling as many of the people as possible - as much of the time as possible.

Humans naturally ask why the government would do such a thing - and this very innocent question points to the answer.

A NATURAL HUMAN - AS OPPOSED TO A MODERN HUMAN

Human beings are naturally gregarious and kind and compassionate - and the kind of evil we face today sparks the innocence of disbelief.

Try to talk to the average victim of the Covid 19 planned epidemic and you will meet a solid brick wall of unmoving conscious awareness.

Because the towering wall of terror evoked by allowing themselves to even come close to believing the truth of what authorities do to buy their allegiance - is too massive to be faced.

The invincibility of the fear which lies at the heart of this kind of madness - way outweighs any desire to embrace the truth.

Once these very frightened individuals allow themselves to believe such a scenario - any ability to live a normal life of give and take becomes impossible.

Because imagining that the powers that be are so evil - so drunken with the aphrodisiac of absolute power - to wage such a terrible series of events is so frightening as to be ridiculous.

So these people who have “done their own research” and concluded that you - those who believe the planned epidemic is a scam - are the problem - becomes more understandable.

These individuals are terrified - and the terrible loneliness they have experienced through modern life - induces them to be trapped in a version of hysteria - one which is indeed contagious.

Thus what various psychological professionals - have termed as mass hysteria - or mass psychosis.

It has always been easy to fool people into compliance by terrifying them with war and pestilence and poverty and through use of the supernatural.

It is also notable that it is more civilized populations which are more susceptible to this.

And also notable that groups who are less “civilized” - in the sense of living in closely connected small communities where civilized amenities are not as prevalent - are more resistant to being fooled.

For these people - who tend to be both more self reliant and also more dependent on and closely connected with others - this dichotomy - is not really a paradox.

Those people who are most self reliant and independent and free are also very closely intertwined with those whom they love and whom love them in return.

TOTALITARIANISM AS A DISEASE OF CIVILIZED ORGANIZATION

It might be observed here that totalitarianism is a disease of civilization - and this is not as far fetched a concept as it may first appear.

There are so many diseases of both mind and body - and of society itself - which can be identified as endemic of our civilization - a list is too prohibitively exhaustive to include here.

To imagine a society and a people who are relatively free of these endemic civilized diseases - we might imagine as follows.

It has been noted elsewhere that those belonging to communities of hunter gatherers are impossible to talk into becoming part of tightly organized and controlled agricultural civilizations.

According to these sources these individuals will choose death over compliance.

WHAT DO THE UNCIVILIZED KNOW THAT WE DO NOT?

And when we do a deep dive into the history of hunter gatherer groups we find that these are the very groups targeted by civilized societies with apartheid - or with highly prejudicial practices.

If we look further we find that these groups who live so differently - with close interdependent relationships and close kinship and closer to the land and ecological balance - also practice a shamanic - highly individualized spiritual practice.

In these societies both a sense of intense freedom combined with an extreme interdependence with the group - is not a paradox - but provides a stunning insight into human psychological reality.

It becomes notable on further investigation that the savage is the most civilized and psychologically well adjusted - and the civilized the the least civilized - and the least psychologically well adjusted.

THIS IS THE REAL PARADOX

What turns up in this instance is that the “savage” is - from before birth - and for life - part of an intense group of people whose very survival depends on both the creative ability of the individual - and also upon the creative ability of the group.

Survival - and living well - depends on both the free thinking living dynamics of the individual - and of the group.

This freedom is a unifying factor and the physical and emotional and psychological health of the individual is viewed as comprising the wealth and well being and health of the entire group.

The loneliness of modern technological civilized life is virtually impossible in the life of so called savages - and totalitarianism impossible - or far less likely.

This free floating anxiety disorder acceptable in civilized life is denied by the very character of life among savages.

And the very use of the word savage or uncivilized points to our willingness to use language as a means of keeping ourselves enslaved in what is an unworkable and dangerous choice of how to live.

It is not that we as humans cannot be civilized and become healthy and free - but that we cannot live as if we were free from the natural bounds of human and earthly existence.

The need for close kinship and mutual respect and understanding - and interdependence with each other and with the natural world - is one of the ground rules - and our modern attempt to live as free individuals without these - is futile - and a one way highway straight into the hell of technocratic totalitarianism.

When the going gets weird - the weird turn professional.

Dr. Hunter S. Thompson

To do this does not so much going back into some historical reality but becoming more familiar and reliant upon our natural biological reality.

A civilization based on the fundamental intelligence of being human - free of the technocratic, paralyzing terror and mumbo jumbo of the present - is well within our grasp.

