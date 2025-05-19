Forward Cautionary Note:

A note on this essay and on the film, Follow the Silenced. This is a very painful topic for most of us and caution is advised before going down this road again after all this time.

Some of us may be ready to do this - and many others may not be.

Always listen to the path of heart and logic which guides your own life - and do what is right for yourself - before leaping into something we may not be ready for.

There is a huge amount of resistance out there as the “deep state” - or the Empire - or whatever we wish to call the engine of control and manipulation which has until now dominated our civilizations - proceeds to crumble all around us.

This Empire will continue to fight for its very life - and it is losing but simply does not have the sense to comprehend this.

Our time is marked with great violence and anger and hostility as we are forced to encounter this enormous change from control and manipulation towards liberty and personal agency.

Our own choice however can be to take on the role of light bearer to bring light and freedom of thought and action into our lives and the lives of others.

But the fact remains that this is an emotionally charged and personally challenging time - one for each of us to negotiate at our own chosen speed.

LOVE- MUTUAL RESPECT - INNER STRENGTH

FEAR AND LOATHING INDUCED BY A VIRUS

FOLLOW THE SILENCED FILM EXPLORES MEDICAL TYRANNY OF COVID 19

From the dark days of 2020 - when a respiratory virus - frantically promoted by the mass media came on the scene - we smelled a rat.

The falling men scenario from China - eagerly capitalized on by sensationalist media - seemed a bit too convenient.

Overnight the fact that some sensationalized reports of people falling dead in the streets gained traction so rapidly appeared suspect and worthy of skepticism.

The mass media seemed a bit hysterical and eager to promote the idea that a science fiction like Killer Virus had arisen to wipe out the human species.

Those of us who observed this curious phenomenon saw it as exhibiting a bit of Orson Welles’ War of the World’s type hysteria.

Perhaps as a deliberate hoax delivered to a waiting world - all too eager to accept whatever the mass media and authoritarian politicians and bureaucrats and professionals told them.

What followed had all the earmarks of deliberately induced mass hysteria - ritualistic behavior - complete with herd like fear and panic - and such rituals as compulsive hand washing and mask wearing.

Perfectly sane adults stood in lines six feet apart - agreed to be masked and isolated - to accept plastic cages and other bizarre ritualistic behaviors which would not have stopped a deadly virus if there had been one.

It is sobering to think about a killer virus attacking humanity - and the recognition that none of the steps taken to prevent Covid 19 infection worked - or would work - to prevent death against a real killer virus.

We endured years of suffering by a panicked, hysterical and isolated population - which acted with fear out of all proportion to the real threat,

We watched as the medical community - also commandeered by fear - did as they were told - and proceeded to perform the worst imaginable emergency response to dangerously over treat the frightened patients.

We observed as a highly unpleasant flu cold virus swept a population preprogrammed to react hysterically to an overblown threat.

A Covid infection could resemble a bad case of flu and, like flu, could cause scary respiratory distress - which if over treated could be deadly.

Although unpleasant, the virus was not the worst part.

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY

Far worse was the herd like panic - the eager willingness to hop aboard the fear and loathing train - sweeping a whole population into being divided and conquered by both fear and loathing.

This film illustrates the ease with which powerful media entities and authoritarian politicians induce hysterical levels of fear and loathing in a population - inducing them to behave in ways which logic and calm reasoning would normally prevent.

The stories of how the vaccine injured were and are being treated is extremely sad - but the story behind the story of how the world became vaccine injured is the most compelling - and assiduously ignored story.

It was predictable from a sociopolitical perspective that a population indoctrinated by many years of authoritarian manipulation would react with such powerful fear and loathing to such a campaign

It is especially painful to watch the vaccine injured be willing to plead their cases and beg and grovel for help in front of the very authoritarian manipulative humans who engineered the whole scam.

It is a page out of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail - but tells a tale of Fear and Loathing which goes well beyond the tale of American politics gone totalitarian than anything conjured by Thompson.

“Maybe it meant something. Maybe not, in the long run, but no explanation, no mix of words or music or memories can touch that sense of knowing that you were there and alive in that corner of time and the world. Whatever it meant.”



― Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas: A Savage Journey to the Heart of the American Dream

Follow the Silenced is a tear jerker as we suffer along with the vaccinated and silenced victims of this horrific episode.

Those of us who risked everything to speak out - feeling terrible that we who tried to warn and were silenced by misinformation censorship - could not have been more effective in promoting our life saving information.

The film draws immediate connections to other times in human history when truth was silenced and when misinformation was promoted to corral domesticated humans into doing the unthinkable.

This film should be widely watched - as painful as it is - and needs to take its place in the ongoing historical pantheon of the totalitarian agenda dominating the twentieth and twenty first centuries.

A situation like this could cause us to lose hope in our human spirit - but the real challenge is to keep hope alive and to persist in standing up to and in confronting totalitarian agendas.

As per usual there is considerable personal risk to go up against this agenda - and so much denial that the tyranny even exists - but personal risk has always been a part of real human progress.

Chaos - and a certain amount of painful recognition and truth telling - accompanies evolution of all kinds.

As always with spiritual matters - fear and hatred and loathing are our eternal enemies - and love and respect and acceptance our friends.

As we have learned, even when enmeshed in the art of war - spiritual or otherwise - the path toward winning is to know our enemies well enough to outsmart them at their own game.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”



― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Countless humans have been victimized by this COVID-19 episode - in many more ways than can be demonstrated in one film or in one essay - and we owe both ourselves and those victims our dedicated search for the answers.

Writers will be writing furiously for many decades to come about these Covid-19 years and illustrating what they represent geopolitically and psychosocially.

The chapter in our history is not yet closed and will not be quickly or expeditiously explained.

We stand now at the borderlands of new ways of understanding our own hearts and minds.

And these Covid-19 years will furnish us with a critically important part of the puzzle.

My hope is that those victimized by the vaccines will find help from those actually able to help them recover any possible health and well being and personal agency once again.

Love - mutual respect - personal and spiritual and political strength.

There is a path - and many will choose not to follow - but free will is at the heart of this whole argument.

We as human beings are given these unalienable rights at the moment of our conception - these rights are given by our creator - by the intelligence fundamental to this universe.

These are rights to choose our path forward in life - including the choice to be swayed by totalitarianism and the propaganda this brings.

Rights as Albert Camus speculated are rights to be condemned to be free.

Rights we must insist upon at our darkest hours when others believe mistakenly that these rights can be either granted or removed by any earthly entity.

They cannot be granted or removed other than by our creator at the precise moment of our conception.

These rights are fundamental not only to Americans but to all human beings everywhere.

Lose these rights and we lose everything.

Rights encoded in the mathematical perfection of our very coded beings.

A line must be drawn between ourselves - and the ability of industrialized science to inject us with substances which attack and destroy this mathematically encoded right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

All of us, for better or for worse, are children of God - and we are free to make of this what we will - unless and until someone else takes these rights away.

Compassion-Mutual Respect-Personal and National Strength

