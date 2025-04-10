FEAR OF TARIFFS - OR FEAR OF THE GREATEST EVER SCAMS?

The world has most definitely lost its mind - and the misunderstanding of some simple concepts have caused this hysteria.

We would think that fellow adults - especially well educated world leaders - would be capable of opening a dictionary and refreshing their vocabulary when it comes to the words “tariff” and “reciprocity”.

And perhaps learn to apply these two words in a sentence - to be written sequentially until the meaning dawns upon them.

These folks might wish to note that although tariffs might be defined as a tax - they might also be regarded as a way of helping restore fairness - in the form of reciprocity - to a system which has been thrown out of balance by political maneuvering.

But tariffs and reciprocity are not my main concerns of mine - nor should they be the major concerns of world leaders.

Tariffs and reciprocity and the acts of the Trump administration to help restore balance - while important - hardly represent the most major concerns we all face.

There is much bigger concern which has gone unspoken by all mainstream governments and institutions - especially including the mass media.

Since this involves the deliberate treason against many governments and against the well being of the people of the world - this subject seems far more critically important.

Although readers may view the tip of this massive iceberg as revealed in the following videos - the real depths of the story will take many essays - and, I have no doubt, many books, many films and many human beings to fully explain.

It is strongly suggested the readers not even attempt to understand what is written here - unless they take the time to take in the information contained in these videos.

The United States Government under POTUS Trump seems to becoming all too aware of the scope of this issue.

It will be terribly shocking - to all of us - how very sabotaged we have been by traitorous politicians and corporations and institutions - and it is going to take time and effort to be psychologically and socially coped with.

It seems particularly disturbing that here - in a supposedly progressive and democratic constitutional republic - that we became instead - a Socialist-Communist Totalitarian country.

What is most shocking is how easily - and how thoroughly - we were deceived - and sold a bill of goods - by professional snake oil salesmen.

My primary concern is the psychosocial health of our civilizations - and my goal is to try to help limit the amount of damage done to present and future generations.

For it is in the cover up where the real truth lies.

It is in the massive cover up being revealed through this Trump Derangement Syndrome and Russia Gate (TDS & RG) - where we find the truth about our very largest and most pressing concerns lying in wait.

World leaders - government and corporate and institutional leaders - are covering up a massive treasure trove of lies and misinformation and corruption- well beyond my capacity to describe in one essay.

So - to cut to the proverbial chase - and to keep this mercifully short - and to the point - here is the story in a nutshell.

As the world became entranced by the sexy attractions of globalization - captivated that they could have all economic needs met by the outsourcing of the messy details of the factory floor to China and the Far East - a curious thing happened.

The world began to develop a toxic love affair with the sort of government which could so thoroughly dominate a population through communism - that it could turn an entire nation into super efficient factory floor.

This kind of worship of efficient goods production was not new - and had been the dream of every tin pot dictator since Attila the Hun - but the enthusiasm for totalitarian governance in order to achieve this was becoming ruthlessly modern and powerful.

I do not envy the process that the Trump administration and all of the people just coming to terms with this - as they seek to strengthen their sea legs as the world pitches and yawns - underneath them.

As readers here can observe - one of the above videos was cut short - to avoid including the whistleblower’s answer- which I am certain was terribly painful to hear.

The one thing I know, after writing of this whole transition - from late 2019 until today - is that in these United States we have the very best team of true patriots in place - to guide us through these painful and confusing times.

My dedication is to help bring the details to light - and to help explain why these things occurred at all - to the best of my personal ability.

While this is a tremendous undertaking - and while it will require literal armies of writers and content providers to accomplish - and many specialists in sociopolitical and psychosocial matters to fully explain - there is nothing more worth the effort.

This will require dedication to the politicians and leaders in government, in business, in professions, in institutions - and in education - and in mass media - whom we know we can trust.

TRUST HAS BEEN BROKEN

We all know that once trust is broken in a relationship - that a healthy relationship becomes impossible - and that psychologically healthy individuals will opt out.

Once again, to make a very long treatise ruthlessly short - we as a world civilization of human beings - are now stuck in a relationship where trust is broken.

Stuck here - where neither going to Mars - or depending on Artificial Intelligence (AI) - or blissfully free trade - will serve to rescue us from ourselves.

There is no chance of leaving this relationship - so we must restore trust - separate out the bad & untrustworthy apples - identify the trustworthy apples - and restore the relationship from the inside out.

It will not escape readers, that to do this we each must change - and those of us who cannot change - and who cannot restore trust with ourselves - and between each other - need not apply.

Readers who have been reading this stack from the outset - will understand immediately the things which need to be to be done - and will be a few steps ahead of those who have not followed this blog.

But we must not operate under the illusion that this will be easy or painless for any of us.

Necessity is the mother of invention - and no less so I these circumstances.

We must change - and now - and change - under the duress of the current highly stressful situation.

As the human species - we have lived - as “civilized humans” - in these large agriculturally based societies.

Hierarchical societies in which approximately one percent of any given population governed over the remaining ninety-nine percent of us.

For the past approximately 12,000 years - ever since the last of the primarily hunter gatherer humans - which all human essentially were before the end of the last ice age.

All of our governments, religion, philosophies, science, political and economic and personal and public relationships were formed within the bounds of this system.

Now we find ourselves in deep trouble - with seemingly no way out.

But - precisely because necessity is the mother of invention - we will change - and we will find together the way out of this very twisted labyrinth labyrinth in which we find ourselves.

Essentially we must stop being willing to lie to ourselves and to others.

We have gone too far out on a limb which is now being sawed off from beneath us.

We as humans are far more than our hierarchical civilizations have allowed us to become.

And our legacy now - will be to finally become - everything we have limited ourselves from becoming.

It us now our task - to rediscover - what being fully - and gloriously human - means.

What we will discover is that we are not limited to this inadequate system which leads us astray toward spiritual dissolution and into following our baser instincts of graft and corruption.

We will now begin to pick up our evolutionary reality where we left off all those approximately 12,000 years ago at the close of the last ice age.

We will discover that we are light bearers - and that we are truly those citizens spoken of in the American Declaration of Independence.

All men and women and children are created equal - and given these unalienable rights by our creator at the moment of our conception.

Unalienable rights - which no earthly entity has the capabilities of either granting or of taking away.

But what these earthly entities do have the power to accomplish - is a form of governance which honours - and fully supports - these majestically human unalienable rights.

In the words of one Abraham Lincoln - to support a “government of the people, by the people and for the people”.

We the people are sovereign - and the governance known as a Democratic Constitutional Republic - the highest form of governance as yet evolved - to allow for a civilized and trustworthy relationship.

Is this governance upon which our civilization depends written in stone?

It is written as the formula for a process - and not as a static unchanging monolith.

The flexibility to grow - and to evolve and change - is built into this system of self governance.

As always, fear is our biggest spiritual enemy - fear of change - a fear which binds us into becoming our own worst enemies.

Fear which leads us astray into hatred and anger - and into the no man - or woman’s - or child’s - no man’s land of intolerance.

Intolerance - and inequality - and apartheid - the three most significant words we must learn to use and apply.

For it was Solzhenitsyn who taught us all that Apartheid - the ability to regard other human beings as separate and unequal - is a line which runs through each human heart.

Unless - and until - we heal our hearts there will be no solution to what ails us all.

As always may the supreme intelligence which forms the universe - see fit to protect - and to hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.