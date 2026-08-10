Feel As If Things Are Changing?? You May Be On To Something!

Quantum Biophysics & Rapid Human Evolution

Read the Science Which Revolutionizes How We View Ourselves

KW NORTON

Aug 10, 2026

FORWARD: Little did I recognize, when I wrote the following, the deluge of recent science which would connect with the observations

Today, far more evidence has come to light - as the rapidly evolving quantum science has been trending in this direction.

Right now we may well be evolving more rapidly than we have for at least 12,000 years.

Read the original for free below and see the notes at the end of this essay for the mind blowing science which validates this hypothesis.

https://biologicallearningmachines.com/the-book

HERE WE ARE - LEARNING TO SURF THE QUANTUM UNIVERSE



It’s is all new, and new it should be, as 12,000 years of lies and nonsense is really a very long time, not something to get upset about, just a very long time to try to imagine.

We re speaking about evolution, evolution which seems to be happening at warp speed, but which has been happening at unseen, subsurface levels, for a very long time.

Imperceptibly, the evolution process, brings small changes, & gradually creates a new species from a former one.

It might seem sudden to an observer, but nature takes its time, works slowly, obtains dramatic new results.

Most of us human beings have had no idea we were evolving, biologically speaking, we saw these chaotic and unpredictable changes reflected in our culture.



Evolutionary divergence culturally, has brought biological evolution via convergence.



The sharp divides in culture - in the arts, sciences, consciousness and geopolitics- have brought some humans together and set others apart - bringing genetic isolation.



Because for humans cultural evolution serves as an important vehicle for biological evolution.



The sharp divides culturally have created gene pools separated into isolated populations, and isolated populations are known to bring about speciation.



Often the early speciation occurs at the borders between culturally isolated groups, where the genetic diversity is highest.



As the differences grow stronger, speciation begins to drive increasingly isolated populations.



This isolation drives the strengthening of genetic differences as the mechanism of convergence kicks in.

The Surprising Quantum Biophysics Which Backs This Up:

https://theparallaxidentity.com/quantum-shield

https://github.com/kwnorton000-hash

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