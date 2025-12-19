WHY DOES AMERICA RISE WHILE HER OPPONENTS FAIL?



What aspects of American governance offer success while other competitive governments fail?



How did globalists influence modern governments to support the now obvious evils of globalization?



Instead of being a sign of strength, the massive loan EU leaders have now voted to offer to Ukraine, is a sign of massive weakness - weakness of character, weakness of governance, and more.

Readers here are well aware of the globalist scheme which nearly capsized the American government - and which now continues to dominate the frustrating behavior of the EU nations.



Because this globalist scheme still seeks to dominate American politics, as well as the rest of the world, it seems important to revisit just what this scheme is, and the reasons why it has dominated so much of this world .



The following video offers a short reminder of the high points I have covered over the past years on this stack as viewed thru the World Economic Forum (WEF) - an excellent bellwether organization with which to track globalist thought.

IN THE BEGINNING, FIND THE END - IN THE END, THE BEGINNING

WEF is far from the only organization which reflects globalist ideologies, but it is perhaps the best organized and is certainly the most well-advertised.



As a bellwether indicator of globalist views - WEF is invaluable as a place to discover the ways in which this tyrannical philosophy went wrong.



Through following first principles, we discover what went wrong is in the apparent motivation for the WEF to exist I the first place.



After all what could go wrong in the early 1970’s when the son of a Nazi-era German industrialist set out to gather the leaders of nations, banks and governments into a social club?



After all, Schwab appeared to have stellar motives - a desire to change the world for the better by fostering dialogue between influential individuals.



And in point of fact, several of the ideas which emerged are not so bad, and the world might well be better off of we could implement them - a little idealistic and utopian perhaps, but they are not exactly dictatorship potential, or are they?



We find what we were looking for - a dangerous idea of dictatorship potential to be found in the ideological utopianism of the WEF - an idea which becomes glaringly as we look at it from our current perspective.



As we might see, in looking back at history, every dictatorship had its origins in some utopian philosophy, every one slated to change the world for the better.



Regardless of the differences between socialism, communism and naziism, the unifying ethos demonstrates a utopian dream which is meant to serve to improve the world.



Although there is nothing at all wrong with wanting to change the world - there is a troubling history to these utopian schemes which purport to change it for the better by selling a form of snake oil to the vulnerable.



With the case of the WEF we have an idealistic son of a Nazi industrialist who seeks to improve the world by selling idealistic schemes to those in power.



From the beginning, the WEF was preaching to the choir - selling a means of increasing wealth and power - to those whose aim in life is to amass wealth and power.



The WEF offered a perfect opportunity, for leaders of what we call a Dark Triad Society, an opportunity to believe they were improving the world - when the actual motivation was the opportunity to own and operate it,



What could more resemble a dictatorship than a cabal of wealthy opportunistic elite who are salivating at the prospect of unlimited wealth and power?

WHAT COULD GO WRONG- CABAL OF ELITE WOLVES IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING?



Furthermore, a cabal of elite who are classic wolves disguised in sheep’s clothing?



There was a wrench existing in this WEF scheme however - and that wrench was the possibility that the American system of governance might resurrect itself - like a phoenix rising from the ashes.



For the American form of governance is based on something more complex and far stronger than simple idealism of utopian ideas.

America, founded as it is, in the firm recognition that there is a higher order of consciousness to this world, one which must underwrite the laws of humankind.

A SYSTEM OF LAWS AND GOVERNANCE WHICH ACCEPTS OUR IMPERFECTIONS



The American founders - who disagreed on almost everything it was possible to disagree on - agreed on one fundamental principle - that governance should reflect an agreement that there exists a higher order of consciousness which must determine human law.



In the eighteenth century the crux of agreement upon which the founders based these United States was an agreement upon the existence of God.



A point of fact - a crux - upon which no single opinionated, and argumentative, and even elitist, founding father disagreed.



The agreement that there is a creator - a force which exists to create these unalienable rights rights upon which we build an entire edifice of laws and government.



Today this point of agreement still offers the crux of this matter.

The lynchpin, or point of reference, upon which we may all agree.

An agreement that as imperfect as we humans are, and as difficult as we are to get along with, that there is a force well beyond our limited understanding.



A force so strong, and so prevalent, and so precious, so as to serve as the foundational principles upon which to found a great nation.



As we walk through this darkness of evil and pain - we must stay in touch with the conscious awareness that there is a force well beyond our own limitations - and that our American governance is based upon this.



THE AMERICAN FOUNDERS WERE REVOLUTIONARIES

Those revolutionaries who stood against the tyranny of a system which failed then, and fails now, to understand the consequences which extend from the backing of unlimited human power.



Each of these men who are now our heroes faced certain death as they began losing the Revolutionary war against the British led forces.



In the last hours, as the world was convinced the British led European forces had won, it was one George Washington and his ragtag forces which turned the tide.



They were huddled, at Christmas time, on the freezing banks of the Delaware, without a prayer of obtaining victory.



These men put their faith in something far beyond themselves and the pain they suffered - and crossed the impossible ice-choked Delaware to gain victory in a surprise attack.



This story sustains us today as we put our faith in a consciousness far beyond our own limited power and understanding.



A GOVERNMENT FOUNDED UPON CHRIST CONSCIOUSNESS

America is built upon a sturdy foundation, based upon the realistic understanding that a conscious awareness exists, one which not only created us - but which stands us in good stead as we fight against these principalities.



When Washington crossed the Delaware that Christmas, the forces which guided them are the same forces which guide us today.



Today, America rises from the chains in which she had become bound, for the same reasons she rose out of tyranny previously.

America is revolutionary - not because the dream of freedom is new - as this dream has been safely harbored in the hearts of humankind for millennia - but because she dared to defy those who would be tyrants.



A nation which understands that her imperfect governance is part and parcel of the imperfect nature of humanity.

Government, that necessary evil, tolerated only as it serves to support those unalienable rights granted by our creator.

A government which seeks to reflect that the manner in which we rise above these imperfections means we follow that North Star which guides us clearly & steadily towards higher law.



A higher law which demands that the laws of humankind must be guided firmly by Christ consciousness.



America - founded upon Christ consciousness - because our human imperfection is strengthened, and overcome, by the hand of the almighty.



Even our science today, is indicating to us, that there is far more to the universe, and far more to ourselves, than we have often taken for granted.



It is This America which rises above the utilitarian mechanical Utopianism and the “Trust the Science” mentality of the tyrannical non-elected and non-accountable likes of the WEF.



It is by continuing to strengthen the spiritual places where we can agree - these cruxes of the matter - where we hold out the greatest hope of serving the worthy aspirations to which our nation, and to which we, as people, are devoted.



Christ consciousness wins here - of that, I am certain.



Eternal vigilance, as that is the combined awareness of the imperfect nature of human kind, so liable to seek for unlimited power, and the strength of Christ consciousness, which allows us to combat this imperfection - which demands our attention .



Freedom is not free, will never be, and has never been, free.



Freedom demands human courage in the face of weakness and imperfections.



The courage to be a revolutionary, forever standing against the power of these principalities, those utopians which would perpetually seek to enslave us.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Ephesians 6:12, King James Version

THE AMERICAN SYSTEM - HUMAN CREATED - GOD VALIDATED

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/can-we-humans-avoid-inevitable-tyranny-409

Share

Leave a comment