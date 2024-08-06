THE WAR WITHOUT A WAR - OR THE WAR WITHIN THE WAR?
This is a war - but it is a spiritual war being fought between those who would prefer to wake from these centuries of stony sleep with a reason for ourselves and our progeny to survive - and those who have clearly outlived their usefulness for being human at all.
The battle is real world - reflected in th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.