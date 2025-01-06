Forward:

I am going to keep this post very short and to the point - in order to share the wisdom of other Substack writers when it comes to finding our own spiritual journey’s.

As Joseph Campbell wrote about extensively - and as both shamans and mental health professionals - and religious leaders - have expanded upon - there is a wealth of material to assist us in our quests.

Since the spiritual and psychological quest to further our own human evolution is one of my major interests - this post is dedicated to a couple of other writers who point out paths to the following of the hero’s or heroine’s journey in our own lives.

There are two distinct methods outlined here and both are highly individualized - as any true spiritual quest always is.

The first is more directed at a younger and more technologically sophisticated generation - including literature - and even video gaming - as ways in which we can get in touch with our deeper and mythological - and spiritual selves.

The second is more generally directed at anyone - of any age - who is interested in embarking on finding their own spiritual path.

To point out one of the potential activities in support of all this - for families out there - the following:

Thanksgiving of 2024 - my husband and I - asked that our family members bring presentations of what they were particularly thankful for.

This yielded many surprises - as our twin nine year old grandsons - beginning to blossom into the human beings they are so rapidly becoming - gave credence to their own personal quests.

One grandson - who is quite addicted to video games - offered a moving analysis and description of one of the mythological heroes from his video games.

His twin brother - who is quite addicted to football - offered a moving analysis of the mental, physical, and spiritual gymnastics demanded through football.

Their father offered a quote from Shakespeare which focused on gratitude.

Their mother spoke of her experience as a Jungian therapist as she guides troubled souls who have suffered abuse - through a journey to wholeness.

Their uncle - a dedicated song writer and musician - read a poem from the 1600’s which captured everyone’s rapt attention.

We could feel the increase in self respect - and in the compassionate awareness of - and appreciation for - others - as each family member gave their brief moment of gratitude.

My own modern rewrite of the famous Bible verse:

Ask and it will be given; seek and you will find; knock and it will be opened. For all who ask receive; and all who seek find; and they that knock find that the door is opened.

Followed by the actual text:

Matthew 7:7-8 King James Version 7 Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: 8 For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.

As we as human beings seek our way forward through the doorway of spiritual growth - and to the fundamental evolutionary mandate - which is that they that survive - evolve.

As we teeter here - poised together - at the very uncomfortable doorway of civilizational collapse - the way forward is through the doorway of our individual and collective hero and heroine’s journeys.

And because the journey of a thousand miles begins with one small step - and as it is never going to become more convenient or easy - we take our first halting - and hesitant - steps on these journeys home.

To the synchronicity - which appears as if by magic - when we seek - and set out upon - our spiritual manifest destinies.

This synchronicity is the ultimate guide for the questing spirit - and the necessary guides will always appear - as we require them.

The teacher appears when the student is ready - and the student appears when the teacher is ready.

As our own personal patience - and awareness and compassion for ourselves - and for others - grows - the path opens before us.

No accidents or coincidences - only the mountains we are destined to climb - as synchronicity and higher energies direct our footsteps.

As per usual - may the creator of all of us - and all of this - bless those who try so hard to bring us all peace.

BLESS THE PEACEMAKERS!

All of us - children of God - guided by powers way more intelligent than ourselves.

