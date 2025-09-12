FINDING THE LIGHT IN DARK TIMES

A light has been lost from the world - we all feel it.

Simultaneously we are shocked by how the darkness of the world seems to be deepening.

So many humans seemingly lost to a profound mental and spiritual darkness.

These unfortunate souls are wandering lost - well beyond our understanding.

Some even so lost they suffer from a sort of schizophrenia - where the dark side has claimed their entire psyche - and they seem unable to break out of their state of delusion and denial.

“The end times are here”, they cry - because they literally cannot see anything but the projection of their own darkness.

This kind of despair stands against the sort of hero we lost yesterday - as his light shone bright through this kind of darkness.

Real heroes like Charlie Kirk - demonstrate to us how we can become light bearers.

Somehow light-bearing people like Kirk - they make the world better for having been in it.

They are not perfect - but human like us - and living lessons as to how we may make better choices.

We must pray that our grief brings us to emulate this brilliance - to see how his life as a light bearer served to show all of us to become more intelligent, more empowered and more empathetic.

Bearing the light requires humility, grace - compassion for ourselves and for others - and rules out being ruled by anger, hatred and ignorance.

It demands seeing the light in dark times, seeing the light in others, and refuses to accept a world steeped in impenetrable darkness.

The light which has been seemingly extinguished is not gone - as this kind of light never becomes extinguished unless we choose to allow this.

Like all energy we receive - this energy is neither created nor destroyed- just transformed.

And, in the case of Kirk, transformed into a warm light energy - a gift which we may choose to accept gracefully and with courage and determination.

The great intelligence which serves as the foundation for the universe - God - does not play dice with us or the universe - darkness exists for us to see the light.

The pervasive evil which seems to betray our every good deed - this darkness of those lost to a kind of psychosocial schizophrenia - who cannot see the light - are difficult to bear.

Especially those who commit violence against us and those we love and care about - so lost to darkness we cannot allow them to remain in this world among us.

And we must simply allow those who specialize in law enforcement to do their job to keep these violent offenders safely away from the rest of us.

Coddling those lost to the light is not the way toward any sort of grace or intelligence or wisdom or power - but neither is allowing ourselves to become obsessed with their evil.

There is a bridge too far between being obsessed with evil - and the rational process of applying and carrying out the law.

Social media has a bad habit of becoming obsessed with whatever the trending hashtags of the day - the 24 hour news cycle - happen to be - and becomes easily bogged down in obsession.

In general these obsessions of the 24 hour news cycle are negative obsessions - fascinated obsessions with the very evil we ourselves would like to prevent enabling in our lives.

In fact the sick obsessions of the larger media environment often do become reinforced thru our participation in the sort of engagement promoted thru the algorithms of big tech.

Successfully using social media and the internet to become light bearers means we must practice becoming more spiritually adept stoics as we click and scroll our way thru these valleys of the shadows of darkness.

Because these veritable dens of iniquity are designed to cater to the shadows lurking within us - algorithms which cater to the worst possible human qualities we might imagine.

The answer is not to avoid this reality out of fear or weakness - but to shine our light so brightly we simply outshine the darkness which tries to pull us in

And before we allow children to use the internet we must first see that they reach a state of maturity - and have been educated to the point - where they clearly demonstrate the ability to do this.

Successfully walking thru the valley of the shadows of human kind is not for sissies and requires a kind of spiritual stoicism which is not easily taught or gained.

In reality it is tantamount to walking unscathed thru the deepest darkest most violent of city streets - where evil of all kinds has been raised to a high art.

And our weapons are not further violence - but rational and thoughtful self protection - and a way of walking which demonstrates our light bearing power

This is the light bearing power - the gift passed on by those like Kirk - who simply refused to allow his light to be dimmed by the forces of darkness all round him.

Instead he absorbed this dark energy and transformed it into to light - even in death - as his body recoiled from the force of the blast - the warm light of his indomitable spirit was not dimmed - but exponentially transformed - multiplied for all the world to better see.

As our American POTUS remarked, his light was now exponentially multiplied for all the world to remember.

Spiritual light is the power of this world and this universe brought to bear against spiritual darkness.

For without the darkness we simply could not see the light - would not have this power to transform the darkest spiritual fear and doubt into the brightest warm light of spiritual faith and compassion.

No machine - no earthly or unearthly system - may dim this ability to bear light unless we allow this.

There is fierce compassionate intelligence in charge here - and our human superpower - is to learn to tap into it.

Connect our minds and souls to this transformative power and give the system - the machine - the world a reason to exist as a transformative power.

May our creator bless - and hold safe from harm - all possible peace makers - and may we ourselves learn to become peacemakers.

