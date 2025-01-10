WELL - HERE WE FIND OURSELVES - ALL TOGETHER FOR THE APOCALYPSE

FORWARD:

Our prayers go out - and our heartfelt hopes - to our many friends and relatives in California - many of whom have lost homes - and lives - and pray that they remain safe and sheltered - and in recovery mode.

In recovery mode as everyone begins to heal from this terrifying tragedy - enfolded in the soft wings of angelic healers.

Although this post includes some frank discussions - my prayer that those affected by these fires will be given the space and time and support to heal - and to reach a state of acceptance - will take place.

WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

As I have written before - the world is rapidly changing - and all of us with it.

We stand now on the doorstep of a fated and necessary evolutionary change.

Necessity is always the mother of invention - and we are being handed the reasons why that necessity has arrived.

And whether we believe it or not - although we would have been insane to choose these times to be born in - these times have indeed chosen us.

We are the one’s we have been waiting for.

Readers who have been reading this stack for years - will understand what I am saying by now - others will hopefully begin to understand by the time they finish this essay.

APOCALYPTIC FIRESTORMS AND SNOW STORMS



None of these events are at all unexpected or unpredicted - but devastating and emotionally and psychologically challenging - at the very least.

Sometimes when this entity - or force - or vision - this supreme architect - we call God - speaks - it is in apocalyptic and unpleasant terms.

Have we grown so full of greed and hubris that we cannot imagine God speaking wherever - and whenever - the supreme architect chooses?

Sometimes we dare to question how and why God speaks - and even rail against the manner in which he chooses to illustrate the points he is making - with all of that fire and brimstone.

But - in the final analysis - we are led to submit to God’s plans on bended knee - in awe - and in full acceptance of what this God is telling us.

There is much more spiritual wisdom to be discussed here - and if I am ever so fortunate to have the proper allowance of time, space, health and wealth - and energy - to write several books on the subject I will let you know.

This may be the moment when the rich residents of Southern California begin to wake up to what some of us have been speaking and writing out about for five years.

They may be encountering the devastating recognition that we once faced - that our leaders - rather than having our best interests at heart - want to kill us - and burn us out of our homes - as expeditiously as possible.

For these people - as for us - once the bubble of comforting misinformation bursts - it is gone.

Once we see it - really see it - we simply cannot fail to keep seeing it.

Right now the residents of greater Southern California are still in shock - and they need time and understanding to process their grief.

The first reactions to grief are anger & disbelief - and bargaining with God - asking - “WHY ME GOD?”.

However as described in the Kübler-Ross understanding of grief - individuals who are healthy psychologically - eventually reach acceptance and can resume normal life.

In the end grief usually helps us become more resilient and adaptable and understanding individuals.

So - as is expected right now - we see the grief-stricken people of SoCal gripped by anger and disbelief - and bargaining with God over the sheer magnitude of it.

Among the flamboyant actors and hangers on and enablers of the Hollywood machine - are human beings much like ourselves.

Not all of them are held hostage to the lock-step mentality of the Hollywood system - but dare to think outside the box.

Mel Gibson has always been a sort of Hollywood iconoclast - working within the system while being demonized by the system - and unlike many others - fully aware of the dichotomy.

When we lived near Hollyweird land - Mel was one of the people we saw at the grocery store - as if he was just regular people.

In the above video we watch as Gibson and Rogan go to work on each other - and although we get the feeling Gibson’s mind is a bit blown - he is able to think outside the box - and go with the flow.

And it is extraordinary that this interview happens to be contemporaneous with the SoCal fire tragedy.

But for this writer - I don’t believe in accidents or coincidences - as I believe our lives are rendered by the supreme architect in charge - part of the intricate design of the whole universe - all conceived by and orchestrated by the creator in charge.

There is no room or space in this essay for me to give a full explanation of my conception of the force we call God - and this essay does not focus on that weighty subject.

This essay winds itself - in a tortuous way - around the realistic - and also mythological - event of these disturbingly diabolical - and tragic - and bizarre - firestorms.

Neither I - or my family - are strangers to the terrifying and tragic horror of out of control fire.

Although I was born in Berkeley and grew up in the SF Bay Area - inevitably my husband got a position in Los Angeles - where I had sworn I would never live.

But the architect in charge had a different plan.

But as an occasional ecology student I had studied fire ecology and behavior - so as we reviewed available houses for our family I first accessed for wildfire danger - especially as related to escaping from one.

As a result all five of the houses we once lived in back there in La La Land are still standing.

One old house became the only one left standing in the whole area after a particularly devastating Malibu fire.

Having shepherded our family through seven major fires directly - and three more by internet and phone from across the country - our family has been through that mill.

One night I will never forget - I woke up at three AM - Santa Ana winds howling - to see a fire storm barreling down the canyon outside the house toward the ocean.

I was properly terrified - and woke the family to begin the old familiar process of packing up the same old items.

Along with food, masks, water, pillows and blankets - guitars and music gear - and priceless photograph collections - much like the Stienbeck’s Joad family in The Grapes of Wrath.

But the family has been through this drill so many times they just were going to leave it up to Mom and Dad wherever possible.

Even Dad was rather blasé - but the fire had a different plan.

A few hours later the fire was surrounding the house with horrifying fire tornadoes towering above the house - and flames leaping all around the building - and the ocean had turned as dark blue back as a bruise.

The firefighters arrived - informed us that the house was not burnable - and why - and as we left to escape being surrounded by flame and smoke and drops of fire retardant - the firemen used our house as a fire shelter.

We drove away - the car literally surrounded by flames - and found a spot down on PCH as the firefight went on in the skies and on the ground.

We weren’t about to leave the area as we were all too familiar with the way the authorities didn’t allow us regular people back in until they deemed it “safe” .

We returned - the house slightly less surrounded by flames - and joined the firemen to put out spot fires and clean up for the remainder of the day.

Many of you might not get how this all fits with the following video of Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson - but I have high hopes that you will - so I include it.

And those who won’t get why I include the Rogan video won’t get why I include the following on geologic time either.

Because to really comprehend any of this we must take the high altitude - 100,000 mile - and five billion year old - point of view.

And to round this out - one content creator’s view of the twin dragons of ice and fire - both coming from the very same storm complex.

And in the radio silence we have become accustomed to over the past five years - these cushioned wealthy people are now being treated to the spectacle of how very incompetent is our leadership.

Perhaps these well protected and well paid part of the 99% - will come to understand that the 1% who consider themselves the elite - exist as parasites on all of us - as the 99% so-called ordinary people.

I don’t believe any house - or any work of the hubris of mankind - is ever unburnable - it just a matter of time and circumstances.

But I must remark on the fact the Getty Museum - an institution closely linked - valued and endowed by - the 1% elite - has experienced zero damage.

In what I have called a zero sum game before - the elites actually are mentally unstable enough - or dumb enough - or demonic enough - to believe that by serving only themselves and by totally discounting the well being of the rest of us as the 99% - that they somehow - WIN.

In this zero sum game they think they run - there are no winners.

But the 99% of us are still human beings - despite the disgust the elite have for us - and when we take back control the elite will fall from their perches like the fattened, gloating, parasites they actually are.

The elite are in a small club and as George Carlin said - we as the 99% are not ever included in this club.

The so called elite keep their satanic rituals - and private jokes - and sneers - for the 99% - to themselves.

Those of you who have read and understood my previous posts on how God - that supreme architect and also our creator - will already be accustomed to my observation that God speaks in real time.

And - as always - may our creator - the grand architect of all we know - bless - and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

