“If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected .”



― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Americans are in a war - a war for hearts and minds and for souls - and a real ground war being fought asymmetrically.

This is a war of the deepest deep state imaginable and the soul and heart and constitution and government of America.

Such a war is fought in secret - under cover of darkness - under the utter deliberate confusion of the fog of war - each side seeking to create the biggest smokescreen against the enemy.

For the deep state the enemy is both the Trump Cabinet - all the new agencies under Trump - and all of the patriotic American people .

For this day, the big arenas of deliberate distraction and confusion are as follows:

Elon Musk and his dancing around like some hysterical marionette with his ridiculous political party

Texas floods and massive loss of life, property and associated mass tragedy - and questions over weather modification

Jeffrey Epstein - and P. Diddy (interconnected) - and the anger inspired by being promised the juicy details and then being manipulated to be angry from being denied such information

The ongoing fight of ICE to deport illegal immigrants and simultaneously fight the organized battalions of deep state actors placed in their way

The smokescreen which has been created from these intersecting stories is thick - intentionally created to make Americans feel even more worthless and disenfranchised than we already feel

The deep state wants us broken, angry, feeling powerless and defeated - so we give up.

This has been the game all along - the efforts by the deep state puppeteers - that 1% elite running the show - to make all of us as we the people turn on each other, give up on each other and just quit.

But primarily they want us to give up on Trump and his cabinet - as right now Trump is the leader of we the people - and the 1% wants us - as we the people - dead gone and defeated.

They know if they can defeat Trump and his cabinet - they automatically defeat all of us as well - that is axiomatic- case closed - and game over - and America done for.

They already tried to use Elon as a Trojan horse to worm his way into the administration - but Trump - who has learned to keep friends close and enemies closer - out smarted them there.

Elon will fail - continue to make a fool out of himself - used as a pawn in the game by both sides - a deep state actor pawn used by the deep state - and a pawn in Trump’s pantheon.

Some kind of a deal has been made to deflect from the linked sex trafficking and RICO escapees of Epstein and P. Diddy - and hidden right now in the fog of war being implemented by both sides.

The Texas tragedy is massive - may have involved weather modification - and further creates another thick layer of the fog of war.

Asymmetrical warfare means both sides are going to look for as many ways of confusing the opposition as possible - strategy after strategy to keep the enemy as deceived and distracted as is possible.

DEFINITION OF ASYMMETRICAL WARFARE.

Even a quick glance at the characteristics of asymmetrical warfare and the reader will be checking off all of the boxes and making better sense of current events.

By understanding the technical aspects and tactics the reader is in a vastly improved position to detect what might really be going on behind the smokescreens.

What we see discussed in the legacy media - and across social media - is yet another layer of smokescreen - as people can and will say anything - with and without any evidence.

This whole arena is used to throw everyone off base with none of us truly knowing who is deliberately distracting us and who is just blowing off steam.

Elon Musk’s “X” - “Substack” - and all the rest - are perfect mediums for this game of asymmetrical warfare - being deliberately waged to capture our emotional participation.

Here - we as readers - and as either purveyors of - or consumers of - information - are on yet another battlefield of asymmetrical warfare - either duped to believe a lie - or gaining valuable information to help us be victorious.

Here we all either become warriors for our cause - in this case being victorious in winning back this America with Trump - or we unintentionally become used by the deep state enemy and lose.

The phrase “a war for our hearts and minds” is not metaphorical but is quite real - manipulating our emotional involvement and participation.

Every time we allow ourselves to feel disconnected and discouraged we fall into the hands of the enemy.

For that is their main goal - a discouraged and disconnected people fall easily into the hands of the deep state - easily overcome by gaslighting and manipulation.

We must do everything we are able to keep our spiritual game at the highest level - as this war is being fought most successfully at that level.

Defeat us spiritually and psychologically and we are done - make us hate ourselves and each other and we are putty in their hands.

We see so many who disappoint us thru falling into deep discouragement and fatalistic despair.

It is all we can do to keep ourselves - and those in our immediate vicinity - from caving into the deepest darkest despair.

Yet this is the precise place where this war is either won or lost - and those who cave have already succumbed.

In order to win, we are responsible for keeping our spirits at the very highest possible level - and literally each time we fail we bring defeat a bit closer.

The very most critical task of winners and leaders is to keep the energy and spirits as high as humanly possible - no matter what.

The simple rule is - the worse things become - the greater must be our own efforts to keep the faith in ourselves - and in others.

Every time we give up, the enemy wins and every time we refuse to surrender, we win a bit more ground.

Our Commander in Chief - POTUS Trump - is going for a great achievement of bringing peace and harmony and properity to the world.

If we imagine what it is like for Trump and cabinet - to be doing this while continuously living under fire and attempted character assassination - we can better see how strong and resilient they truly are.

As writers and readers here we are acting as the ground troops - which the success our leaders seek depends upon.

“Know the enemy and know yourself; in a hundred battles you will never be in peril. When you are ignorant of the enemy, but know yourself, your chances of winning or losing are equal. If ignorant both of your enemy and yourself, you are certain in every battle to be in peril.”



― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

As a writer I feel far more like a warrior than like a war correspondent - although I guess there is a little of both.

When I have the necessary perspicacity to see clearly - the most difficult achievement of all - it is in these moments that I recognize that my own value and success as a warrior/writer is in finding and telling the truth to the best of my ability.

Just like all of you, every time I cave to fear and to discouragement - I lose a major battle - and every time I find courage and determination - I win a major battle.

This is the art and science of asymmetrical warfare and to say the future of the human species depends upon this would be an unforgivable understatement.

We are humans together in this war and the outcome really does depend on each of us - and upon all of us.

The deep state has already lost - as they long ago gave up believing in the human cause - the American cause.

As Thomas Paine put so well, the American cause - is the cause of all mankind.

This cause being the cause of freedom and personal agency which every human heart seeks to achieve.

As human beings linked in the achievement of these goals - and impassioned to achieve a meritorious civilization based on spiritual strength - and based upon being compassionate and honest and responsible citizens - we achieve the highest possible personal and public achievement.

Those - who from the outset - are so emotionally and spiritually wounded - they do not believe this is even possible - need not apply.

Because those who do not believe are already part of the enemy we seek to defeat - and being the enemy in our camp makes them traitors to the cause.

And allowing traitors in our midst leads - simply and irrevocably -to defeat.

Such treason is never ever to be tolerated - for a reason.

We may be our brother’s and sister’s keepers - but we are not ever our traitor’s keeper.

The ancestral revolutionary warriors who lived to engineer this nation - and to give their entire lives for it - sacrificed individual differences for a common cause - and that cause is the same cause we fight for today.

Those who failed to do this became traitors and were not tolerated.

That cause is spelled out in the Declaration of Independence and defined legally in the Constitution - and further found in great speeches such as the Gettysburg address.

All we need do is refresh our memory by reading these - and to see our cause today as a direct extension of the cause and commitments of these founding ancestors.

To believe it is alright to fall into the trap of believing we can go on as usual - accepting the tyranny of the 1% - is perhaps the greatest treason of all.

Next time someone asks you how you can support Trump - ask them who they would support instead.

How they answer is how you will know whether they are a traitor - or simply one more person too spiritually weakened to be a fellow warrior.

And remember we are witnessing the fall of a major corrupt and criminal system - the fall of the European Hegemony which has now morphed into Globalist Tyranny.

This system must continue to be destroyed - and the one Trump is building needs to be accomplished.

The goal - what it has always been - from the depths of all human hearts throughout history.

The American cause - which is the universal cause - the cause of all human hearts and minds.

“A government of the people, for the people and by the people.”

We stand now a profound parting of the ways - with two types of human beings taking distinctly divergent paths from each other.

There will not be a coming to terms - just those who are left behind - and those who go forward.

We are on the verge of coming to understand the full implications of quantum consciousness - a fancy term for something far more fundamental.

And that fundamental is understanding Christ consciousness as quantum consciousness.

And knowing that this Christ consciousness is what serves as the foundation of the entire universe - and of everything we know - or will ever know - as quantum consciousness.

This fundamental fact is being proven beyond a shadow of a shadow of a doubt.

Doubt is our greatest enemy and doubt is no longer going to be possible.

Even Dr. Phil understands this - as a sort of proof - that all human beings may understand.

The alternative to our Democratic Constitutional Republic - is Communism.

Whether we call it communism, socialism, Maoism, or Naziism - or some other fancy term for tyranny - the result of failing to achieve a Democracy is ruin.

Because the end result of the welfare state is that the 1% elite own the means of production and actually pay people to become failures - seeking to own and operate all workers and all means of production.

And the definition of 1% owning and operating the workers and means of production is Communism - a system where everyone loses.

The alternative to communism is a government of the people by the people and for the people - all else it self deception - and spiritual and socioeconomic and political failure.

Communism :

Social, political and individual weakness and instability - despair - and spiritual decline and ruin.

Democracy:

Social and political and individual strength and stability - excellence - and spiritual development and success.

IDENTIFYING THE ENEMY & FELLOW WARRIORS

Any set of ideas or any individuals which make us feel weaker, disconnected and discouraged, are the enemy - and those ideas and individuals which make us feel stronger, more connected and encouraged, are our comrades in arms.

Because it is how we feel - the moment to moment choices we make - and our ability to feel good about them or to feel badly - which add up to whether we are being a warrior or being an enemy.

Never has it been easier to know which is the right decision and which is the wrong.

As never have there been more people and ideas to distract and deceive us - also, never have there been more people and ideas to inspire and motivate us toward excellence and meritocracy.

As we seek excellence and meritocracy in everything we think say and do - miracles take place and inspire our further development towards excellence and meritocracy.

We will know others by how they speak and act - and by which words and actions they inspire us to achieve.

Those who are on an endless loop of blaming others - and of discouraging us from believing in - and becoming - our own best selves - are enemies.

As warriors we seek out and protect and support those people and ideas which inspire us to personal and public excellence.

And finally, in the inimitable words of General Mike Flynn

:

