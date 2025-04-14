Today I rewrite an old post about our journeys as creatives here on SubStack. Being a creative is a spiritual journey in the truest sense. And a vitally important part of our lives as human beings. Now more than ever.

THE SCORE VERSUS THE INTERPRETATION

As a SubStack writer you have a unique chance to be a living example of the creative force as expressed by each individual. Like a musician you can interpret the “score” in your own inimitable way - and this is ultimately the true value of being a creative.

In music an individual musician’s real value is to interpret music in their own unique way. This may be done by their unique interpretation of a score as a conductor, as a group or as an individual. It may be manifested as a composer, as a songwriter, or as a unique voice or instrumentalist

But no musician ever reaches a pinnacle of achievement through any other manner than through great originality. The mundane, the bland often become popular because bland and rather non original is valued in modern society.

For those of you who have not yet read my previous post which this one builds on I share it here:

DEADLY BLAND MATERIALISM & CREATIVE SUICIDE

Didn’t know there is a deadly side to creativity? Creativity is not synonymous with artistic achievement. If we cave to the materialistic creativity of the mainstream chances are we are on the wrong track to artistic achievement.

The popularity of bland plastic art occurs more often in materialistic cultures. Because in materialistic cultures the bland, mundane, in-lockstep material is what is celebrated.

Materialistic cultures are more easily controlled by the overlords. Much easier for them to control and pull the strings.

The purpose of this essay is to initiate a discussion of this as it relates particularly to the career of a SubStack writer. This will take more than the confines of one essay.

To me the most successful essays are the shorter ones. This great skill Of the essay form is to express a higher amount of wisdom within the confines of a single shorter piece. Better essays distill complex information into a highly useful form. Brevity is often the very soul of wit.

Questions to ask yourself as a writer:

In your work are you demonstrating what a unique individual you are?

Or could you be instead demonstrating conversely how limited you and your creativity can be?

In other words are you truly demonstrating your own unique interpretation of the score or are you simply playing the notes without providing your own unique and brave interpretations?

As I will discuss here and in further essays this has widespread repercussions for yourself and others. In many ways it represents our ability to be free or to be enslaved - as artists or individuals.

YOU - A 100% ORIGINAL. ONLY YOU CAN BE YOU. BE YOURSELF 100%

As a human being you are one of a kind. You are magical, mysterious and far more than the sum of your component parts. We all have the same component parts but we are so much more than the sum of these parts. You are the creative force - YOU - as the creator of yourself at every turn.

This has repercussions in our individual and cultural lives beyond measure. The reductionist materialism we are taught is dangerously wrong. Unfortunately it has led to a fatalistic culture which leads directly to materialism on many levels.

Today we live with the extreme manifestation of this dualistic philosophy and science. We live in a time when our very species has been led perilously close to extinction as a result.

I can expand on this partially with information in a post I wrote on the hubristic, blind, ignorant determinism of modern science.

The following video is critical to understanding this and the remainder of the essays am writing on this subject. I will be creating a collection of past essays which pertain to this subject.

Essential for all those interested in science, art and philosophy. I prefer short essays as I believe they are more powerful. Impossible however to accomplish this large subject within the confines of one essay on Substack.

Very few readers open linked files so I will wrap this essay up quickly and do a follow up. Many of you will understand this subject after watching the above video. Please include any questions in the comments.

THE HEROE’S & HEROINE’S JOURNEY

YOU ARE A PART OF THE HERO AND HEROINE’S JOURNEY

I look forward to the work here on Substack which celebrates renewal, reinvention and real dynamic and brave creativity.

For us as writers this is the opportunity to follow the hero’s or heroine’s journey.

The three stages, or acts, of Campbell's Hero's Journey are as follows:

Departure. The hero leaves the ordinary world behind.

Initiation. The hero ventures into the unknown ("the Special World") and overcomes various obstacles and challenges.

Return. The hero returns in triumph to the familiar world.

FROM: Hero's Journey 101: How to Use the Hero's Journey to Plot Your Story

It is the way to becoming a modern keyboard warrior or serious creative at anytime.

Once you know yourself well enough to invoke the hero’s journey you are well on your way to creative success in any time place or field of endeavor.

Become the spark which leads to the bonfire of your very own hero’s journey.

Some welcome help on these issues from

:

Share

Leave a comment