FOR WRITERS - THE DEEP FOCUS POWER OF THE ESSAY FORMAT

When I first began writing publicly, about seven years ago, I had recently taken up drumming as a kind of joke - but I turned out to be really good at it - surprising both myself and my rather overcautious family.

I had previously been a string player and a vocalist - never that great at these - so the idea I could sit down and simply hold down a respectable beat was quite liberating.

It got to the point that the kids began calling me - “Mom - Charlie Watts”- and the adults, well they just got that worried twinkle in their eyes.

I could see where this was going - nowhere fast - I surveyed my options and returned to the rhythm of words at the computer.

Gradually I moved away from the drums to a rhythm of writing essays - and began to appreciate the true power of the essay form.

Right from the very first word the essay form demands scrupulous honesty and attention to the beat of the way the words fall upon the page.

Allow one irrelevant, or less than truthful word, to fall upon the page and the essay is done.

An essayist is held hostage to some fundamentally human truth which is often disregarded in the larger society.

Perhaps the truth that there are no shortcuts, no easy ways to get around the fundamental rhythm which drives the trajectory of our lives - no handy dandy ways of cheating a system which is far older than ourselves, or of our 12,000 year old civilization.

Essay writing throws us back on ourselves, maybe not the fashionable, instagram-perfect selves we enjoy flattering ourselves with - but something far more real and admirable.

Because the art and science of essay writing demands we see ourselves, and our fellow humans, as precisely what we are - nothing less, nothing more.

Furthermore it demands that our symbology, and speech, and rhythm of our speech, be absolutely faithful to a beat we most likely have not been listening to very well.

Get off the beat and the essay becomes hopelessly scrambled, designated to become a crumbled heap in some digital trash can.

I imagine this great trash can in the ether - this digital graveyard of all the hopelessly scrambled well intentioned essays of human kind.

I certainly have more than a few of these piled up in some digital graveyard than I don’t care to contemplate.

But the one thing a drummer-essayist cannot afford it to dwell on missed beats or poorly written essays - as the beat demands forward motion - not recursive loops.

For it is getting stuck in those recursive loops, where we repeat rhythms we never wanted to hear, let alone get stuck in, where creative careers - be they in music or writing - which send essays to the digital circular file.

This, of course, is something I struggle to avoid - but what it has asked of me is something I never imagined was possible.

I discovered quite accidentally, and thru no fault of my own, that we are capable of disconnecting ourselves from that set of recursive loops which seem to dictate our every thought and action - as if someone or something else is pulling the strings.

I began to see myself as a modern female form of Hamlet, the words of the old bard, dogging my thoughts, day and night, as if I too could not shake off the old bard’s ghost.

It got so bad that I could not stand the pain of watching Hamlet, one of my family’s favorite plays, so caught up in those deadly recursive loops was the whole drama.

To me, Hamlet seemed the very zeitgeist of modern life - appearing like a ghost himself, as we humans struggle now to allow ourselves to transform into what Imagine we are meant to be in the first place.

The most difficult thing in essay writing is feeling the essay, has ended but wishing to go on explaining beyond what makes sense.

12,000 or so mere years of human discontent, I am thinking.

Keep the beat, we are depending upon you.

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