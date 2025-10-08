FREEDOM IS NOT FREE - THE PRICE IS ETERNAL VIGILANCE

THE AMERICAN SYSTEM IS PROVING MORE THAT WORTHY UNDER THE RECENT STRESSES

The Statue of Liberty is not a metaphorical symbol - but a key to understanding this America - this great idea which allows us to have a Democratic Constitutional Republic.

One we have come precariously close to losing.

And to lose this America - this birthplace of freedom, liberty and personal agency - is an unthinkable tragedy - because as America goes - so goes the world.

Not because America is special or above reproach - as we now have demonstrated our own failings to the entire world - but because America represents the hope and faith of this world.

The ideas forged into a government of the people, by the people and for the people - engineered by the founders into a system which is now being proven to work - is literally the future of this world.

As Thomas Paine once expressed - the ideas which serve as the foundational structure of America - are ideas which stand against tyranny - and thus are known to each and every human heart.

Freedom is not free and requires eternal vigilance - a small price to pay after all is said and done.

We have lost so many lives to tyranny during the 20th and 21st century - and we owe it to those we have lost to be willing to pay the price for freedom.

THE TIDES HAVE TURNED - TAKE THEM AT FULL FLOOD

Americans themselves are deciding to remain that nation of the people by the people for the people which the founders engineered.

The tide has turned - and turned in the face of globalist led and funded terrorism - which has bought the mass media and which has leveraged terrorism across the nation.

But Americans - with the help of the American system - even with a President under severe attack from globalist forces - managed to make their faith in the nation known.

The founders built in many protections to help the nation meet the inevitable stresses they knew would arise - especially aware, as the founders were, of the strength of anti-American sentiment from many worthy enemies.

With the help of the many brilliant legal and geopolitical strategic minds of the Trump administration - the American people pulled together and used their considerable power.

Although we still stand precariously close to civil war we have stood - stood for quintessentially American stoicism which does not suffer fools gladly .

As the founders understood, the anti-democratic authoritarian forces came from both within and without - and as these forces became aligned with US regions & states - made it clear that the authoritarianism they charged Trump - with belonged entirely to themselves.

What these authoritarian leaders poised was a ridiculous attack on Civil Rights - making it clear they wished to fight yet another Civil War against a sitting president and against the American people.

The American people have recognized that fighting another civil war against civil rights authoritarians who are transparently trying to steal all of the civil rights for themselves - is just plain nuts.

We are hardly out of danger, as we still have the globalists to continue to defeat, but the major lynchpin figures of the opposition are slowly but surely caving to the common sense - POTUS Trump and America epitomizes.

What we learn - and continue to learn - is the breadth and depth of anti-American sentiment across the world - and even in our own nation - which seems to most often take the form of socialism.

Socialist Authoritarianism seems to be the predictable - fall back position - for this anti-American sentiment - and it is shocking to see this arise from within our own ranks.

In short - to be an American is to remain ever vigilant - ever aware of this deeply anti-American sentiment - from the weak - those who become all too easily ideologically captured by socialism.

And of course with Bad Bunny all the rage we have farther to go with righting the sinking ship of entertainment - but we can also observe that the entertainment industry is doing a pretty good job of sinking themselves.

The weak individuals who fall to socialist type ideological capture are going to always be around - less so over time if we take our education system back and institute true education- but never entirely gone from our midst.

So we make certain there is no possibility of funding socialist organizations - which means they must be recognized for what they are - before they become a problem - which requires constant vigilance by educated citizenry.

For what we have now experienced is an internal takeover by ideologically captured weak minded individuals who are an easy target for socialist ideas,

As these ideas spread - an American populace largely uninformed about socialism - failed to recognize it rising all around them - ignoring the all too dangerous signs.

As my example - provided by the exchange with AI published yesterday - demonstrates - the master key to the prevention of such a dangerous situation - is a true, real, honest, dynamic education process.

For the acquisition of true knowledge - that which becomes wisdom - is an art and a science all of its own - and an absolute requirement of a citizenry bent upon carrying out that dynamic force known as Democracy.

A government of the people, for the people and by the people is a beautiful thing - not easily attained - but the alternatives of tyranny so horrifying - there is simply no logical alternative.

As we come to do the hard work of reconstructing our broken Democratic Constitutional Republic - let us not lose sight of this essential master key to success - education.

To stop this kind of take down of our nation state we must educate ourselves and our children to remain ever vigilant against our ever present enemies.

AS GOES AMERICA, SO GOES THE WORLD

MAKE AMERICA AND THE WORLD GREAT AGAIN

Liberty is not free - the price is eternal vigilance from an educated, knowledgeable - and wise - citizenry.

May our creator ever bless all of the true peacemakers - peace is the prize for eternal vigilance against tyranny.

