Forward:

I write to pose questions and to think thru such questioning processes in essay form - sometimes in poetic form if the essay does not serve.

Today the question is the following - and the essay the best format for such imagineering.

Are we as humans now massively divided by genetic forces which have been selected for by our cultural-civilizational matrix?

The preliminary answer is maybe - so here I will follow it thru to the best of my limited ability.

This is only speculation - but that speculation is how real science gets done - even by ordinary people like myself - who only posit questions - and then attempt to frame some architectural scaffolding upon which to build an answer.

Answers are normally many millennia in arriving - and arrive as Thomas Kuhn so beautifully articulated in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions.

I was taught to memorize and to carry out “real science” - but my only real interest is in the philosophical and spiritual structure of scientific revolutions.

By the end of this essay we may have built ourselves a rough scaffold to serve as the architectural tool for building a new idea.

EVOLUTIONARY TRANSFORMATION - THE GREAT HUMAN DIVIDE

We are evolving and changing at warp speed - but evolving into what exactly?

Beneath all the headlines and commonly accepted belief systems a quiet change is taking place - and it involves a revolution in conscious awareness and in access to knowledge.

This change is driving something far more insidious in our human population - one which would never be discussed in mainstream society - or in the superficiality of mainstream news - or the hallowed hallways of settled science.

It is a change which has been slow, driven by seemingly cultural factors, which has affected our genetic makeup and which is now being increasingly noticed and understood.

It is a genetic change and marks an unbridgeable chasm between different groups of human beings - and one which serves as the foundation for the civil unrest and violence we observe.

An unbridgeable gap in which neither side has the capacity to even begin to communicate successfully with the other - as if the very meaning of being human has changed.

Some term it as political warfare and some as spiritual warfare - and it may be expressed as either or both - but it appears to have been caused by massive genetically altered division.

Mental health professionals have tried to explain this “mass formation” as a purely psychosocial phenomenon but is has all the earmarks of a deeper phenomenon.

A genetic phenomenon in which a population drifts so far apart culturally that it has worked over time to produce actual genetic changes which determine an individual’s behavior.

Such isolation is known to serve to produce new species - and speciation and extinction are the real prime movers of evolution.

This division and isolation process sparks fear and confusion and anxiety as resulting unbridgeable fractures make communication impossible.

Although this is not something we normally are aware of in the poorly informed cultures we exist in - there are solid scientific theories and evidence to back it up.

Of course we cannot know for certain - but it is a powerful avenue for beginning to understand what may be happening to us - and may offer methods of learning how to deal with it.

We will never know or understand everything and genetic change in humans is normally so slow and methodical we are not even aware that it is happening.

This is beginning to change - as we are now living thru an extreme knowledge revolution - but it is going to be quite awhile before our intentionally dumbed-down & poorly informed public will become aware of it.

The knowledge revolution seems to have positively affected about 20% of the population - which means about 80% remain out in the cold - and severely handicapped by lack of access to information.

It would take time and investigation to fully decipher the contributing factors - and we may never know for certain all of the variables which have contributed to this division.

One thing we can know from observation is that a significant portion of the population is seething with anger and resentment and exists on a hair trigger - primed to commit violence.

Furthermore these individuals appear to have philosophically - even spiritually, justified their right to commit violence - as if the world they live in deserves to be destroyed.

They have inadvertently supported social philosophy which works against the well being of human beings - most likely even working against their own interests.

Such diverse anti-family and anti-human agendas as Communism with Jihadism (Democratic Socialism) - and most telling of all - the justification of the medical surgical maiming of children thru sexual transitioning.

There is one more justification for waging terror out of anger and confusion and hatred - and that is one which ultimately reveals a deep and abiding self righteous - but totally self destructive - philosophy.

And this is revealed by the choices people made in the pandemic - where about 80% of populations accepted the mainstream view without question - and enthusiastically supported the twin dictates governments and experts.

Ultimately most of these people became vaccinated - despite plentiful scientific reservations - and now are paying a terrible price.

Something I have touched on since the Autumn of 2019 - was how the difference in responses to the COVID-19 pandemic may have marked a largely unappreciated evolutionary divide between humans.

Furthermore the vast political differences between those who fell hard for WOKE politics have roughly been synonymous those who enthusiastically promoted the COVID narrative.

Clearly there is an enormous fracture and divide between humans who stood against the mainstream narrative of COVID-19 - and those who proactively supported it.

A divide between one’s willingness to give up one’s bodily integrity and psychosocial integrity to authoritarian regimes - and one’s insistence on standing against such mularky.

The whole sloganeering campaign - that of “Trust the Science”, “Take One For the Team” - and “Ten Days To Slow the Curve” - all screamed government and expert manipulation.

Being so easily manipulated may or may not represent a genetically modified response - and one I would advise taking a close look at.

WOKE ideology may indeed be indicative of a psychosocial maladaptive disorder which most certainly could be directed thru genetic modification.

Inability to be able to successfully communicate with others could well indicate a deep and abiding genetic divide - as the ability to successfully communicate has been foundational in human evolution.

An inability to communicate due to genetic differences could explain much - including the unsuccessful attempts of about 20% of the population to warn others about the COVID mandates.

It is possible that genetic differences explain the obvious psychological trauma the behavioral experts identified as “mass formation”.

It is possible that genetic change could induce the kind of “mass formation” disorder affecting the “Trust the Science” 80%

There was a distinctive difference in the maladaptive way 80% of the population enthusiastically participated in masking, hand washing rituals, germaphobic behavior and social isolation - while attacking and demonizing those who did not comply.

Only about 20% learned to stand against this manipulative lemming-like charge toward self destruction.

Many histories of the Covid-19 pandemic have already been written and many more will be written and published in the coming years.

The final pronouncements on the relevance of the event will be completed far into the future.

Any scientific consensus to be given to the potential relevance of such a massive genetic split among humans likewise will take place far into the future.

Scientific consensus comes about painfully slowly and - as in Thomas Kuhn’s The Structure of Scientific Revolutions - leads to a break with the past - as the new accepted science finally replaces the discarded old “settled science” - or “trust the science”.

I put forward this idea of a genetically modified and divided humanity as a possible manifestation of our current evolutionary leap towards becoming a distinctly different species than we have been before.

At this stage this idea is only imagined - and we can only provide a generous scaffolding on which to build the whole cathedral.

Our ability to transform is built into our biological and cultural and evolutionary heritage.

Not only the ability to transform - but the mandate to transform.

Nothing in the known universe is static and unchanging - thus it is nonsensical to believe we as humans are not part of this grand, ever-changing and ever-transformative - journey

From a Homo Sapiens to a Homo Intelligentsia?

Stranger things have happened, my friends.

Share

Leave a comment