From Ancient Greece - To Roman Slavery - To 2024 Olympic Spectacles
The All Too Contaminated History of the Olympics
Forward:
It is a shame we have to find out how thoroughly infiltrated the sports world is by the very things we like to hold sports and healthy competition well above.
But it is unsurprising to find that sports are as contaminated as the world at large.
Recently the 2024 Paris Olympics made fools out of themselves - and the athletes by extension - and caus…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.