From incomprehensibly tragic firestorms in California - to threatening ice snow and cold in the Southeast - we Americans are being bombarded from all sides.

Our daughter is in Southern California currently - and although she is in the city - potential evacuations are planned - as there seems no stopping this insanely wind driven event.

Although this is approximately the tenth wildfire our family has been threatened by in California - and we now live near Nashville, TN - it is even harder to watch helplessly from afar.

I am not going to offer any real commentary here - except to say that we all are rooting for those whose homes and lives are threatened.

As with all these fires - much will be said in the coming days - and my readers will naturally draw conclusions between this fire, other California fires, the Maui fire, the effects of the “hurricane” in North Carolina and Western Tennessee - and more.

But for now it seems proper to save our Monday morning quarterbacking for later - and just send our good energy and thoughts to those who are suffering today.

I share my post from earlier today for those interested.

May our creator bless - and hold - and keep safe from harm - all those whose intentions are peaceful.

