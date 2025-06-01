Note:

The terms used for the sake of this essay - “Liberal Totalitarianism” and “Democratic Conservatism” are sure to trigger some readers.

These are as simple and straightforward as I could manage and they cannot be “googled” as far as I am aware.

These terms vary a bit through the process of the essay - this too is intentional.

If better simplified terms are invented - all the better.

FROM HEROES OF COVID BETRAYAL TO DEFEATING LIBERAL TOTALITARIANISM

Today I take readers on a journey - a journey circling from one of the heroes and heroines of the COVID pandemic and vaccine - to far more basic truths of freedom, democracy and personal agency.

Truths well beyond one limited source of truth and inspiration - to the whole planet of human beings - where everywhere our fellows are conceived and born with these unalienable rights from our creator.

An exploration which defies totalitarian liberalism as a plague upon mankind - and replaces this abomination with Democratic Conservatism.

One Of the Heroes of the Covid Apocalypse - Dr. Jay Bhattacharya - whose cogent words helped guide us through the darkness of the planned epidemic.

Dr. Bhattacharya is the individual Pres. Trump made head of the NIH - and a damn good thing.

A whole new paradigm of common sense and of how we as humans may peacefully live together is being carpentered into place by the new leaders of democratic conservatism.

The paradigm breaks with the cultural mythology of World War II and replaces it with a new paradigm which supports the goals and assumptions of the founding fathers of America.

Among the new heroes of the democratic conservatism is Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana - with the video above illustrating a young man’s enthusiasm for such common sense.

There are old myths to be destroyed and new ones coming to light.

It is all about the work of the light bearers.

Of course we arrive back at the founders - particularly the wit and enthusiasm of one Patrick Henry and his young friends - among them Thomas Jefferson - among those who engineered a totally new paradigm of governance into being during their lifetimes.

Founding father, Patrick Henry - of “Give me liberty or give me death” fame - became a legend to freedom fighters everywhere.

But only now in these United States are we arriving at the point where - in this fully modern technological society - that we can see our way clear to fully implementing the true Constitutional Republic the founding fathers intended.

Henry’s passionate words come alive now under the wise leadership of President Trump and his cabinet - who bring a new attitude and paradigm closely related to the work of Jefferson and Henry and the men of the Constitutional Conventions of the 18th century.

“If this be treason - make good use of it.”

Attributed to Patrick Henry

(Context below in the footnote - thanks to “AI”.)

For the system based on totalitarian liberalism is dying a miserable drawn out death - with much hysterical carrying on - just as democratic conservatism is being born.

It is an undeniably rough death - and a difficult birth - happening at the same time.

This is quite a quick journey from the heroes of the Covid debacle to the radical enthusiasm of young Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson.

Linked now toward a new paradigm of mankind and the common sense demonstrated by Senator Kennedy and the other New Founders.

We live in revolutionary times - as totalitarian liberalism dies - and as democratic conservatism is born - a dangerous time - but an exhilarating one.

“NOT BOUND TO OBEDIENCE”

“IF THIS BE TREASON - MAKE THE MOST OF IT”

Both attributed to Patrick Henry

In the 18th century we - as the 13 Colonies - were fighting British tyranny - and today we fight a tyranny which has so insinuated itself into our system that it seems everywhere.

But we know today- especially after living long lives under this tyranny - that there is no other way out of the malicious yoke of tyranny - other than straight out.

Currently we are in a transitional phase between the yoke of liberal tyranny and the democratic freedom of democratic conservatism.

We are in a new age of discontent - which like the age of the founders - carries charges of treason as we move to change over from liberal tyranny to conservative democracy.

Thomas Jefferson was only 22 - and Patrick Henry 29 -as the Great Treason debate took place.

These men committed their lives to the cause of this American Revolution - and risked their lives over their lifetimes to achieve it.

These revolutionary words - though heavily suppressed - caught fire and spread among all the people.

The printing press served then to allow the heavily suppressed information to spread among the people.

Our concerns about judicial tyranny were at least as alive for Jefferson and Henry - as they are for us today.

For those interested, the above video illustrates the concern of the founders which mirrors our concerns today.

The founders were as attacked by mainstream media back then as the New Founders of today - Trump and company are - but today the digitalization of media makes the nasty little tyrants far more insidious.

Steve Bannon is the Patrick Henry counterpart of today - as many of the excellent videos available illustrate.

It is heartening to see that despite the entrenched propaganda wing of the totalitarian liberals - that the ideas whose time has arrived - the ideas of conservative democracy - are spreading like wildfire across today’s digitalized mediascape - and capturing the public imagination - like wildfire.

The cruel acts of totalitarian liberals today - bookended by the uptight cruelty of British tyranny in the 18th century - make the case for this America of democratic conservatives.

It is very nice when one’s enemy so destroys himself through his actions - that a war need not even be fought in order to win.

We watch now as the heroic and common sense wisdom of the people rises above the fray - the inborn sense grated by those unalienable rights - informs the political trajectory of the whole.

Today - as then - we declare our separation from liberal totalitarianism- and embrace the common sense heroics of democratic conservatism.

Never interfere with one’s enemy when they are in the process of destroying themselves.

Although what is happening is the result of long centuries and even millennia of human beings who held onto this concept of liberty and freedom and democracy - it is not at all exclusively Western - or exclusively American.

And we can see the real liberation of the “uncivilized civilized” world - Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern - arriving with the inevitable end of any possible Western Hegemony.

This revolution of quantum consciousness has been a long while coming - and it will be a long long while now - before it disappears.

Blessings to all who seek to become light bearers in a world of darkness.

