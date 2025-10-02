Forward For October 02, 2025

Making a paid post available once again for all readers.

A story from the past in which we learn wonderfully surprising things about ourselves as human beings - even in tremendously difficult times such as the present.

Today the grandson in this story is almost eleven - and a tall graceful, innovative and independent human being who knows the difference between protagonists and antagonists - and a great deal more.

Forward For July 10, 2023

A HIGHLY NONLINEAR HISTORY

I am highly nonlinear and stick with that. I don’t even intend to make sense on all occasions. This is highly relevant to my Substack which one of most long time readers kindly pointed out. I believe he said something like a nonlinear history of these times.

It is amazing to me how musicians are able to interpret the time in ways the rest of us may not be able to manage. But we can listen.

I have a Memorial Day weekend story to share here. We work with musicians and have several in our extended family. One of our twin grandsons is a budding musician and struggling screen and video game addict. We are vying for the musician side.

RIGHT ON TIME

Yesterday this eight year old grandson sat at the piano and began playing something really beautiful. To our amazement one of the adult musicians heard, joined in on guitar and voice. In a way I wish all teachers could learn he gently demonstrated to this eight year old the difference between the keys of A minor and A major in language the eight year old could understand.

He explained:

“A minor for when you are sad and A major for when you are happy.”

The two proceeded to provide a duet which included both. Proof real grounded education is the future. It is immediately effective and transferrable - fully demonstrable.

In a way I hope all children may one day have the opportunity to experience - adults who are able to teach in gentle Socratic harmony with the intuitive brilliant minds of the growing child are a necessary part of a real grounded and sane educational matrix.

And perhaps this song will carry a meaning I hear in it which will translate in ways I cannot explain sufficiently. This is why music is a language all its own. You do not have to be a musician to listen. But perhaps this song is correct. Perhaps in a strange way everything we are going through is all Right on Time.

One Day All Of Us May Be Fortunate Enough To Participate In A Lifelong Educational Celebration Which Serves To Define The Best We Can All Be.

SPIRITS IN THE MATERIAL WORLD

Oh! There is no political solution

To our troubled evolution

Have no faith in constitution

There is no bloody revolution We are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world Our so-called leaders speak

With words, they try to jail ya

They subjugate the meek

But it's the rhetoric of failure We are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world Where does the answer lie?

Living from day to day

If it's something we can't buy

There must be another way We are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world Are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world

Are spirits in the material world

Gordon Summers

TO ALL OF US - SPIRITS IN THE MATERIAL WORLD

Share

Leave a comment