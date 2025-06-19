Forward:

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

None but ourselves can free our minds

Have no fear for atomic energy

'Cause none of them can stop the time

How long shall they kill our prophets

While we stand aside and look?

Ooh, some say it's just a part of it

We've got to fulfill the book

Bob Marley, Redemption Song

The answer to that question may be blowing in the wind - but we also have free will to decide for ourselves.

No one can own us - enslave us and wage tyranny - unless we give them permission to do so.

Giving them permission to do so - is solved by having leaders - and the people who support them - who set proper limitations and boundaries on the enslaving oligarchs.

A transformation in three acts - with backstory.

THE TRUMP 2.0 SYSTEM - AND DESTRUCTION OF THE OLD SYSTEM

BACKSTORY

Confused, perplexed, fed up with politics, politicians and sociopolitical upheaval?

Well then, we have a great deal in common.

I spent my life hating those things and - born into a typical liberal family - with a long proud - and unbreakable - and inflexible - tradition of supporting liberal ideals and values.

It took me a long time to see through the wool pulled over all of our eyes - and as I did - my family and I were thrown onto some confusion - like my nation - and like the world.

No one ever explained to me that the system was the problem - and that weighty issue - along with most other things - I was left to figure out on my own.

Like many families, the system had broken them long ago, and the game now was to keep up an illusion of appearances that everything was just fine - despite what the maintenance of this lie cost them.

Thanks to the interesting turns and choices of my life I came smack up against the illusions and met the unsustainable personal and literal cost of maintaining them.

Either the illusion - or I - and my family - had to go - there were not any other options I could then see.

So I dispensed with the illusion - my family got stronger.

It was when I began to investigate the system - when I happened to pull on the magic thread which - when properly worked free - began to unravel the entire sorry mess - when it all changed.

This thread revealed that the system was so entrenched - and had been for so many years - and revealed a system of such deep systemic evil and rot - as I could scarcely imagine.

I had no political theorists whom I could believe in - I studied the ideas and listened to the endless argument - and was left cold and unmoved.

I had learned to have nothing but disgust and disdain for both political parties - seeing them as just a complicated way of struggling for power - with we the people caught in the inevitable squeeze play in the middle.

Books could be written on just this - but my aim here is brevity - and brevity - in this essay - is precisely what we will receive.

“The vaccines were not brought in for COVID. COVID was brought in for the vaccine. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense.”

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

ACT ONE - THE COVID 19 PLANNED GENOCIDE

Act one - in my own Private Political Revolution - has been the planned Covid-19 epidemic and vaccines - an endgame staged by the deep state to own it all - spiked with a strategy to “reduce the population”.

So this staged epidemic and coup de grace - the mass genocide we now suffer - were all things I began warning about in 2019 with spotty comments on Twitter.

I saw the danger as so very great I became a political dissident - an enemy to the deep state.

Eventually I was removed from Twitter and began to plan my way around this - posting on SubStack.

All platforms were then - and still remain, compromised - but I make do with X and SubStack.

ACT TWO - BIRTH OF A STEVE BANNON CONSERVATIVE

In act two - to the horror of my liberal family - I discovered the Steve Bannon brand of conservative political philosophy.

This represents the closest I have found - in modern terms - to the common sense philosophy of my ancestors - the founding fathers of Early America.

In studying my own family history I had discovered rebels against the system going beck maybe thousands of years into Europe - and more than a few who of those types who came to America and became political leaders.

Be this checkered family history as it may - I had become a Steve Bannon conservative.

Unlike Bannon I had avoided Harvard - and even Berkeley - and the study of political philosophy at any university level - but I have very much come to admire Bannon’s ability and leadership.

And as we managed to barely survive the Biden-Harris years - I was primed to join Bannon and gang in supporting Trump 2.0 - which I have now come to see as the American Revolution 2.0

ACT THREE - BUILDING THE NEW CIVILIZATION

Behold, I am sending you out like sheep in the midst of wolves; be wary and wise as serpents, and be innocent (harmless, guileless, and without falsity) as doves.

MATTHEW 10:16

Now, approaching the summer solstice of 2025 - I truly look forward to this America of Trump 2.0.

It is the first time in my life when I see an America worth getting excited about - and worth everything I and my family have to give - which is considerable.

For the very first time we have human beings in political power who see the system as the enemy - the source of the problems going back literally millennia.

More importantly, those who have a firm grasp on how to go about bringing in the new system - and how to build the new system to serve as the foundation of the new civilization.

Trump acted immediately - addressing the World Economic Forum - immediately after his swearing in - laying down carefully veiled ultimatums with dispatch.

And this week - not even six months later - he attends the G7 - and begins to further lay out the broken system and the remedies for fixing it.

Predictably, the broken political advocates of the broken system - kick up their usual rhetoric and drama queen tantrums.

They cannot get used to the idea that their preferred - stale old evil and rotten to the core system - is failing - and that their millennia old mandate to rule is being replaced.

COMMON SENSE SOLUTIONS FOR GRAFT AND CORRUPTION

ZERO TOLERANCE

Set limits - seal the border, reverse the failed immigration policy - and throw the criminal bums out.

Since the criminal bums were not simply immigrants - but also many of those inside our own government- clean house - cultivate zero tolerance for criminal enterprise, graft and corruption.

NO MAOIST, COMMUNIST, NAZI - or GLOBALIST - CCP - IDEOLOGY

Define and pinpoint the source of foreign enemy activity, infiltration and ideology.

Go after it at the source and cultivate a zero tolerance policy and mindset for this source of aggression.

PROMOTE RECIPROCITY - ESTABLISH AMERICAN INDUSTRY

While cleaning house, promote free and reciprocal and fair trade practices - Using tariffs and diplomacy to demonstrate how this new system works in the real world.

Establish American strength and dominance while establishing a geopolitical partnership.

As spare and basic as this essay is - my purpose is to give a spare and bare outline of how I personally arrive here - and to cut through the more complex aspects of- of which there are plenty.

My purpose as a writer is to illustrate, illuminate - and to provide tools - for us to better understand that we might be more effective as human beings.

We stand now at the doorstep of a new America and of a new world civilization.

Each individual is an essential element of this new generation and new civilization.

Conclusion:

Wednesday is known colloquially as “hump day” - as it is the midweek hump to be overcome to make our way toward another weekend.

Yesterday - Wednesday June 18, 2025 - represented a hump day of all hump days - and should go down in history as the day many aspects of the old system were broken - and replaced with the new.

This can be seen - at least partially - by the following:

SCOTUS ruling against the medical mutilation of children

The achievement of Trump at G7

Speaking softly - and carrying a big stick - to call the bluff on such bullies as Iran.

The revelation of just how evil and entrenched the old system has been - by Pete Hegseth’s testimony in Congress - and by Kash Patel’s recent revelations.

The moving testament to Trump provided by Mike Huckabee

The raising of a proper flag on the White House lawn - prominent for all the world to see. from Dan Scavino - X

We have come a long way from the marines raising the flag over Iwo Jima - and now the raising of the flag over the people’s house - fitting.

