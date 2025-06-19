KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
19m

Nice. Raised in a deep blue state, my dad was a "Kennedy Republican," meaning when he ever saw what Johnson was up to, he never voted Democrat again. He died 20 years ago last month. I've always been Thankful that he didn't have to witness Obama. I often wonder what he would have thought of Trump...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture