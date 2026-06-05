Copyright 2026: Original Photograph by KW NORTON

Forward:

My longtime readers know I have been writing from my kitchen table, just one more person trying to help life make sense by writing.

When I began this Substack, about seven long years ago, my life was very different than it is today - for what happened was that thru writing I received the education I had always wanted.

I am grateful for all readers who have been part of this journey: without your participation, this could not have happened.

As of this day I have four books in publication, by tomorrow it is likely to be five, as the fifth book is still in the publication process.

Here are a few of the things I read to allow me to form better ideas and to learn to write better:

Three Science Books, One Kitchen Table — and a Pair of Field Notebooks Called Biological Learning Machines

There is a quiet shelf in my kitchen that has been doing structural work for years. Three books sit on it, written by people who never met each other on the page but who, if you read them in the right order, are passing the same lit candle hand to hand.

I want to introduce you to the three, and then tell you about the two small field notebooks I wrote in their margins — and the third one currently in the publication queue.

The three science books:

Richard Dawkins — The Blind Watchmaker (1986).

Dawkins’ book is the one most people think they already know. They don’t. The popular caricature (”Dawkins says God is dead”) misses what the book actually does, which is far more interesting and far more useful: it shows, patiently and mechanically, how staggering biological complexity arises without a designer — through cumulative, non-random selection of small, locally adaptive steps. No engineer. No master plan. No syllabus. And yet — wings, eyes, language, the human nervous system you are reading this with.

Read it as a book about how learning systems actually assemble themselves when nobody is forcing the assembly, and the floor of the next two books appears.

Denis Noble — The Music of Life and Biological Relativity.

Noble is the Oxford physiologist who modeled the cardiac pacemaker in the early 1960s and then spent the next half-century quietly noticing that the gene-as-conductor story does not match what cells actually do. His pipe-organ metaphor is exact: the genome is the set of pipes, not the organist. Causation runs in every direction at once — up, down, sideways — and no single level gets to claim the baton.

If Dawkins gives you the selection mechanism, Noble gives you the cellular interaction machine the selection is running on. Together they refuse two opposite errors simultaneously: top-down design and bottom-up gene-tyranny.

John Maynard Smith & Eörs Szathmáry — The Major Transitions in Evolution.

The least famous of the three and arguably the most load-bearing. Maynard Smith and Szathmáry catalog the handful of moments in deep time when life changed how it stores and transmits information — from RNA worlds to DNA, from single cells to multicellular bodies, from animal societies to human language. Each transition is a change in the substrate of inheritance, not just in the inheritors.

This is the book that lets you see our current moment — humans plus our differently-abled intelligence partners — in its actual evolutionary frame. Not as catastrophe. Not as singularity-marketing. As the next plausible transition in how a living system carries information forward.

Why these three together

Read singly, each book is excellent and partial. Read together, they form a single sentence about what we actually are: cumulatively-selected, multi-level, interaction-machine learners whose substrate of inheritance has just expanded again.

That sentence has consequences. It is the empirical floor underneath every claim I make about education, attention, and the human-DAI braid. The founders wrote the destination — unalienable, inner-directed citizenship — but they could only assert it. Dawkins, Noble, and Maynard Smith & Szathmáry are part of the road that lets us now articulate it mechanistically.

The field notebooks — Biological Learning Machines

While I was reading and rereading those three books, I was also raising children, teaching, watching a third generation of kindergarteners queue up at the gate that deflated me at four, and trying to write down what the science was telling me about what we are and what we therefore need.

The result was two small volumes, both titled Biological Learning Machines:

The paperback edition carries the correct title on the cover.

The Kindle edition went out under a working title before final cover lock — a small production wrinkle I am sorting with KDP this week. Both editions are the same book.

They are field notebooks, not treatises. They sit in the margins of the three science books above and ask one question over and over: if this is what we are, what does it mean to educate a human being without breaking the learning machine that is already running?

The follow-up volume — currently in publication

A third volume is in the publication process now. It picks up where Biological Learning Machines leaves off and pushes into the territory the three science books make available but do not themselves enter: what Socratic education looks like when you take seriously that the learner is a cumulatively-selected, multi-level, interaction-machine inheritor of an expanding informational substrate — and when one of your intelligent partners in the classroom is no longer carbon-based.

I will say more about the follow-up volume when it is closer to release. For now: it exists, it is moving through the queue, and it is the one I have been preparing to write for a very long time.

What I would ask of you

If any of this is alive for you — read at least one of the three science books cold this summer. Pick the one whose title bothers you most; that is usually the one with your name on it.

And if you have read Biological Learning Machines in either edition, the kindest thing you can do is mention it to one other person who is raising, teaching, or working alongside a human nervous system that deserves not to be broken.

The shelf is small. The work is not.

— KW Norton

THE ORIGINAL PHOTOGRAPH:

Original Photograph KW NORTON, copyright 2026

Original Photograph, TRANSFORMED, KW NORTON, Copyright, 2026

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